Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., was chatting with the pilot and preparing to hop on a plane, summoned to Washington to help break parliamentary gridlock that was holding up the biggest emergency aid bill in American history.

That’s when he got a text: Don’t get on the plane. Leaders in Congress figured out a way to get around the lone Republican who was blocking the coronavirus bill.

While Bacon in the end was not on the floor of the House of Representatives for the voice vote that sent the economic stimulus measure to President Donald Trump's desk, he said he certainly would have been there if needed. Business leaders in Omaha have told him that the financial assistance the bill will provide businesses and laid-off workers is absolutely critical to overcoming the economic damage being wrought by the pandemic.

“I’ve talked to several business leaders who told me if we don’t get this turned around, we could have a depression on our hands,” Bacon said. “We are clearly in a crisis.”

One Omaha employer with 1,400 workers told Bacon that the firm would have to close down without the loan assistance that’s available under the bill.

The bill includes several important provisions, Bacon said, including forgivable loans for small businesses, enhanced unemployment benefits for those already thrown out of work and more medical aid to fight the pandemic.

“This gets cash to folks out of jobs and does a great job keeping small business running,” he said.

He’s not thrilled with the $2.2 trillion price tag, which is almost half of the normal annual federal budget.

And he does share some of the concerns that Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and others expressed about provisions that will pay many on unemployment more money than they made in their jobs. But that’s not a permanent provision, Bacon said, instead one that helps the workers and the country get through this difficult time.

“It would have been worse not to get something done,” he said.