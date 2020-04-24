We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Paul McCrae, owner of the Corner Kick Street Tacos and Tequila Cantina, was thrilled to learn Gov. Pete Ricketts will ease some coronavirus restrictions on restaurants May 4.

“That’s a life-saver,” he said, especially because Cinco de Mayo is the day after the reopening date. “That’s a big day for us.”

McCrae figures he can comply with the new rules, which require establishments to operate at 50% capacity and to keep tables 6 feet apart, if he removes half of the tables in his restaurant near 138th and Millard Avenue. He estimates the restaurant can accommodate between 30 and 40 customers.

His dining room manager will make sure the guidelines are followed. Parties of no more than six will be allowed, and employees will be required to have their temperatures checked before work.

McCrae plans to still offer takeout, which should help when the dining room is at capacity.

Many business owners in the Omaha area went into planning mode Friday after Ricketts announced a series of new directed health measures that will allow restaurants, barbershops, tattoo parlors, salons and massage therapists to reopen on a limited basis.

The news was met with mixed reactions.

Sticking with carry out was working for Dante Pizzeria, owner Nick Strawhecker said. He said he was surprised that the restrictions were being lifted so soon.

The restaurant, near 168th Street and West Center Road, will have to make some adjustments before opening at 50% capacity, he said.

“We’re going to have issues if carryout doesn’t stay strong with 50% occupancy,” Strawhecker said. “We’ve discussed possibly having guest minimums. It’s just like when we were shutdown, it’s just a big question mark. We don’t know what’s going to happen until it’s happening.”

When Dan O’Brien heard about the new guidelines, he started to think aloud about how to reconfigure his restaurant, Acadian Grille at 114th Street and West Dodge Road.

Though he joked that he’d have to find a measuring stick to make sure that tables are 6 feet apart, he said his space was perfect to fulfill the requirements. He’ll have diners order at the counter to reduce contact, and use wait staff as food runners and to package to-go food.

He won’t immediately reopen his other restaurant, the Acadian Grille in Dundee, he said.

Bars were left off the list of businesses with eased restrictions. That doesn’t bother Josh Soto, the manager at Laka Lono Rum Club, near 12th and Howard Streets.

He’s finally found a good rhythm with the club’s adapted business model — delivering and providing curbside cocktails and alcohol.

While business is not as strong as it was when they were open as a full-service cocktail bar, the to-go service has helped bridge the gap.

“It’s been helping us survive,” he said.

Soto doesn’t believe bars, music venues or other large gathering spots should open until there’s a vaccine for the coronavirus.

“I certainly feel that we shouldn’t be rushing to get back together again and negate all the work that we’ve done already by social distancing and isolating ourselves,” he said. “I’d hate to see a big jump in cases.”

Sarah Boyce, owner of ONEsalon in Waterloo, Nebraska, was on a Zoom call with other area stylists, when Ricketts’ press conference began Friday afternoon.

“We stopped our discussion and listened in,” Boyce said. Then they sprang into action. “If we’re not organized, and don’t have our systems in place, it could be a catastrophe,” she said of the May 4 reopening.

Friday evening, she was busy asking clients via social media to verify their email addresses so she could begin rescheduling appointments.

“I’m just going to do what I’m told. I’m a rule follower,” she said.

Cindy Bailey said that by Friday night, seven people had already called to make appointments for May 4 at her salon, Hair Envy.

Bailey said she doesn’t have concerns about reopening.

“I know my clients, they wouldn’t come in ill,” Bailey said. “I know sometimes symptoms don’t show, but we’ll follow all the guidelines, and everyone will wear masks.”

While Bailey is ready to get up and running again, co-owners Kelsey Poulsen and Sarah Root of The Copper Pin Salon & Spa in the Old Market are mulling whether to open on May 4. About half of the 14-person staff, which includes hairstylists, massage therapists and estheticians, don’t yet feel safe to return.

“We’re thinking about taking the hit financially and keeping it closed until we can figure out how to safely operate,” said Poulsen, a licensed massage therapist.

Guidelines that workers and patrons need to wear masks clash with the very services the salon provides, Poulsen noted. How can a client get a facial while wearing a mask? And what does a mask protect if Poulsen is touching a client’s body for an hour?

“We don’t want to be the reason to cause a spike,” she said.

World-Herald staff writer Chris Christen contributed to this report.