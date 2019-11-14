Harrison Street construction

A $10 million project to transform a stretch of Harrison Street is coming to a close Friday.

Motorists whose routines have been altered by a two-year project to transform a 1-mile stretch of Harrison Street soon will be able to use the road again.

Sarpy County and the City of Omaha plan to open the road between 147th and 150th Streets at 9:30 a.m. Friday, heralding the completion of the Harrison Street Project, which expanded the street to four lanes and added turn lanes and medians.

Those $10 million upgrades will improve safety and travel times in the area, according to the county.

Drivers should expect to see lane restrictions in the area for the next week as crews complete final stages of work, though the area will be open to traffic in both directions.

Initial work on the project began in late 2017.

The county and the city each will pay 50% of the project’s cost.

