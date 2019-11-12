LeClair reinstated

Steve LeClair, president of the union that represents Omaha firefighters, has been reinstated after being fired following an assault at a local bar.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

The president of the Omaha firefighters union will get his job back — with back pay — after an arbitrator ruled late Monday that the City of Omaha overstepped in firing him following an assault at a local bar.

The decision drew a swift condemnation from Mayor Jean Stothert, who pledged to consider all options, including appealing the decision to district court.

The arbitrator argued Steve LeClair should have been disciplined for his behavior, perhaps suspended, but not fired. He won't be paid for five 24-hour shifts that he otherwise would have worked, according to arbitrator Peggy McNeive's decision.

Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen fired LeClair in February after an internal investigation into LeClair’s 2018 assault of a woman at Tiger Tom’s Pub, near 72nd Street and Military Avenue. She filed a complaint.

LeClair and his lawyers have disputed witness accounts of what happened. But LeClair pleaded no contest in April to misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced in June to six months of probation.

"One mistake does not define a person's life's work, and although I regret the incident that took place, I did not punch a lady in a bar, and I'm no subscriber to racist attitudes," LeClair said in a statement of the incident that occurred when he was off-duty.

Stothert said in a statement that she and Olsen "vehemently" disagreed with the arbitrator's ruling. 

"The only true victim in this case — the African-American woman who was sexually propositioned, racially insulted by Leclair ... and then physically assaulted by him — has in our opinion been victimized again," Stothert said in a statement.

Stothert said racial and physical abuse by city employees will not be tolerated. She said those who behave this way face consequences.

The woman told police that LeClair whispered “white power” in her ear and struck her, knocking her off balance, after she rejected his advances. Prosecutors have said video from the bar showed an assault.

LeClair said he stated: “What white power?” At least one witness at the bar said they heard the words "white power," according to evidence cited in the arbitration ruling.

Stothert also said she was "disturbed" by the men who have defended LeClair.

The fire union issued a brief statement saying the arbitrator made the correct call after an "unfortunate incident." 

"The arbitration process worked exactly as it should for all city employees, providing a fair and unbiased result based on the evidence that was presented," the statement said.

Fire union leadership has stood by LeClair throughout the arbitration process, paying his salary and benefits while he fought to regain his job. Its top leaders have said they look forward to having LeClair back.

LeClair has said he would reimburse the union for the money members gave him once the city pays him for missed work.

LeClair’s lawyers have argued for months that the city unfairly targeted him because of his frequent union-related spats with Mayor Jean Stothert and some of the people she oversees, an allegation the mayor has denied.

"The action taken by the city to terminate me was simply put, politically motivated," he said Tuesday. "I'm grateful the arbitrator reviewed the evidence and determined I was ... wrongfully terminated."

In statements following LeClair’s arrest, conviction and sentencing, Stothert said that the fire chief made the decision to fire LeClair. She also has said that she supports Olsen's decision.

The crux of LeClair’s legal argument to the arbitrator was that other city employees with similar work records who behaved as badly or worse during off hours have been allowed to keep their jobs.

