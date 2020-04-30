Cait Caughey knows just how hard it is to get into farming.

“If you are just coming to this country or you are not a multigenerational farmer, it’s nearly impossible,” she said.

That’s why she’s passionate about Global Roots, a new program with Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska.

The 32-year-old Caughey, who has been farming for eight years on rental property, is working with several refugee families who want to get back into farming themselves.

With the help of a grant, Global Roots is helping them gain access to land, equipment and materials, and then a market where they can sell their crops.

More than 30 refugees have signed up and 12 already have started planting on lots in North Omaha. The project has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Each week, more and more will be able to come and plant,” Caughey said. “We’re working closely and collaborating with other urban agriculture organizations here in town.”

20200430_new_international_pic_cm006

Suh Meh, left, and Thaw Meh plant bok choy in a Lutheran Family Services program that helps refugees gain access to land, tools and plants. 

The refugees, from all over the world, know how to farm but are learning to work with different soil, weather and safety protocols.

“We want them to grow the crops that are a part of their own culture,” Caughey said. “A lot of times they don’t have access to those foods.”

Favorite crops are eggplant, hot peppers, cucumbers, beans, basil, cabbage, okra, pumpkin and squash.

The focus so far has been on planting, but they also will figure out ways to sell what they grow, even perhaps with small neighborhood-based markets.

“It was way different farming in my home country than here,” Karenni refugee Nae Meh said. “I feel satisfied growing a farm here again, and I am not sure about selling items from the garden, but if it grew good I would like to sell at a farm stand.”

She wants to feed her family, too.

Caughey is familiar with both the growing and selling from her Mullein Hill Farm outside of Mondamin, Iowa.

Cait family

Cait Caughey, with partner Adam Sherrerd and children Mira and Catalpa, farms outside Mondamin, Iowa.

She didn’t have any connections when she started and says farmer-to-farmer support is best.

“I would not have been able to start without other experienced farmers who connected me to Practical Farmers of Iowa. It is absolutely amazing. It’s a network of farmers who support and mentor you.”

She also has been lucky twice to find farmers who are willing to rent to her long term, which is what she needs to be successful as an organic farmer.

“They understood the challenge and understood the need for real, fresh food,” Caughey said.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 64