Omaha city officials said recycling collection will be suspended Thursday, the latest missed pickup day in the last several weeks.

Waste Management, the company that collects the city’s trash, recycling and yard waste, has faced staffing shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the city. Those shortages have led to multiple delays in recycling collection over the past three months — most of which have occurred on Thursdays or Fridays, after trash collections fell behind schedule.

People who have their recycling picked up on Thursdays are asked to wait to put out those items until next Thursday. Trash collection should not be affected, the city said.

Any trash that isn’t picked up on a normal collection day is typically collected the following day.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced this week that all recycling collection will be reduced to every other week starting June 29.

Stothert said reducing recycling collection will provide a more consistent schedule for people and will save the city about $84,000 a month.

Omaha has five recycling drop-off sites. The locations of those sites can be found on wasteline.org, the city’s solid waste website.

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald.

