Waste Management (copy) (copy)

Recycling pickup is delayed for this Thursday, city officials said. Friday recycling will be picked up.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Recycling collection is being suspended for Thursday, the City of Omaha's Public Works Department announced.

Waste Management, which picks up trash, recycling and yard waste for the city, has been affected by the pandemic, officials said in a press release. Recycling for Thursday pickup will resume next Thursday.

This suspension of collection is for Thursday’s recycling only. Residents in the Friday service area will have their recyclables collected. Last week, Friday's recycling was suspended.

The city’s solid waste website is www.wasteline.org.

