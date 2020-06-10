Friday's collection of recyclables has been canceled again in Omaha.

Omaha's Public Works Department said people who have regular Friday trash and recyclable pickups will have to wait until Friday, June 19, to have their items collected.

The delay will allow Waste Management to complete garbage collection, the city said.

Recyclable collection in Omaha has been canceled frequently over the past couple of months on Thursdays or Fridays.

