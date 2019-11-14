No need to set out your recyclables Friday.
Residents whose normal trash and recycling pickup day is Friday will not have their recyclables picked up, the City of Omaha's Public Works Department announced.
Waste Management, which holds the waste contract with the city, has been delayed in its collections because of Monday's snow, officials said.
The company will use trucks normally assigned to recycling routes on Friday to pick up trash from missed houses plus the regular Friday garbage and yard waste.
