No need to set out your recyclables Friday.

Residents whose normal trash and recycling pickup day is Friday will not have their recyclables picked up, the City of Omaha's Public Works Department announced. 

Waste Management, which holds the waste contract with the city, has been delayed in its collections because of Monday's snow, officials said. 

The company will use trucks normally assigned to recycling routes on Friday to pick up trash from missed houses plus the regular Friday garbage and yard waste. 

OWH front pages through the years​

1 of 26

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription