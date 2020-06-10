A recount Wednesday confirmed Mike Boyle as the winner over Roger Garcia — by three votes — in the May 12 Democratic primary for Douglas County Board.

The recount was required because the margin between Garcia and Boyle, a six-term incumbent, was within 1% of the top vote getter's total. The Douglas County Election Commissioner's Office conducted the recount Wednesday morning.

No votes changed, according to Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

The Democratic primary decides the race, because there is no Republican candidate. Boyle, a former Omaha mayor, has represented downtown and South Omaha's  District 1 on the County Board since 1997. Garcia is a two-term member of the Metropolitan Community College Board.

Boyle had clung to an eight-vote lead after initial results, and a count of provisional ballots and mail-in ballots that required extra checking brought the challenger within three votes.

