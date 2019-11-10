DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Wever, Terry J. to Pat Brion LLC, 15440 Davidson St., $175,000.
Marc David Custom Built Homes and Charleston Homes LLC to Zito, Tony Michael and Lori Cristine, 17214 Clay St., $316,900.
Oltman, Michael R. and Debra L. to Behlen, Ward C. and Dana L., 18605 Northern Hills Drive, $675,000.
Curtis, Bradley J. and Kathy J. to Sullivan, Ashley, 7321 N. 153rd St., $390,000.
Moore, Ryan and Bailie to Douglas, Emily C., 17226 Clay St., $309,000.
Brandl, Gregory J. to Dennison, John M., 8025 N. 147th Ave., $216,250.
Vogtman, David R. and Lacy K. to Smith, Kyle S., 8038 N. 147th St., $180,000.
Tuggle, Jason C. to Harrison, Randy, 14612 Sunrise St., $196,000.
Kahn, Michael R. to Kahn, Michael R. and Hollands, Sian M. M., 7803 N. 152nd Ave., $118,500.
Maxey, Michael P. and Holly A. to Stier, Eric J. and Katherine R., 8202 N. 153rd Ave., $206,000.
Eagle Custom Ranch Homes Inc. to Schwery, Dallas and Jennifer, 16922 Potter St., $404,000.
68022
Bodenner, Michael J. and Amy to Mason, Richard M. and Cindy L., 18302 Dewey Ave., $330,000.
Elkhorn 204 LLC to CPM 204 LLC, 1515 S. 204th St., $3,400,000.
Thacker, Terence L., trustee of Terence & Sherry Thacker Revocable Trust to Jackson, Brad A., 3105 Piney Creek Drive, $340,500.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Korte, Elise E., 18812 Boyd St., $430,000.
Kullbom, Dwight C., trustee of Kullbom Living Trust to Welty, James C. Jr., 20802 Plum St., $285,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Lehl, Bradley and Kimberly, 1625 S. 218th St., $1,063,796.
Wheeler, Rick W. to Koenig, Eric D., 19017 Ohio St., $285,000.
Wyrick, Thomas J. and Talena Felicia to Maxey, Michael and Holly, 18432 Dewey Ave., $355,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Senouvo, Messan and Kongo, Adjoa, 20616 E St., $333,166.
Sinner, Steven J. and Susan E. to Quinn, Tanya L. and Derek N., 4301 N. 193rd Circle, $385,000.
Anthony Company Builders LLC to Bray, Jerron J. and Megan E., 2319 S. 218th Ave., $750,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Ho, Kelli Ngoc, 3806 S. 204th Ave., $305,000.
Reibel, Eugene N. to Salama, Ahmed and Nilufar, 18052 Leavenworth St., $407,500.
Behlen, Ward C., trustee of Ward & Dana Behlen Living Trust to Huntley, Terri Sue, 19314 Spaulding Circle, $390,000.
Welty, James C. Jr. to Nordin, Jacob and Emily, 21203 Welsh Road, $176,000.
Fuhr, Ross and Kristie to Danker, Lynnsey LM and Hargens, Joseph M., 18958 Pratt St., $351,000.
Mindrup, Lori A. to Brede, Paula Marie, 4002 N. 210th St., $220,000.
Best Team LLC to Hahn, Cynthia J., trustee of Cynthia J. Hahn Trust, 914 Elk Ridge Drive, $492,000.
Brummels, Jeremiah D. and Rebekah E. to Bednar, Oren L. and Kathryn A., 1820 N. 206th St., $183,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to McGill, Timothy M. and Joan C., 6109 N. 295th St., $235,000.
Basham, Angelina J. to Gutierrez, Francisco J. and Norma, 116 N. W St., $26,000.
Grashorn, Elaine E. to Teneyck, Mike, 621 S. E St., $115,500.
West, James A. and Maureen L. to Smith, Justin L., 24234 King Lake Road, $19,500.
68069
Lysholm, Terry and Deanna to Randecker, Rebecca J., 24616 Jones Circle, $1,003,500.
68102
Reed, Richard Claude and Selma Elaine to Bowen, Casey and Rebecca, 1024 Dodge St., $349,500.
68104
Ellis, Felicia A. to Tovar, Cesar, 5435 N. 69th Ave., $150,000.
Grubbs, Gary R. to Farwell, Mark R. and Kayla D., 3136 N. 59th St., $163,700.
Schill, Michael P. and Kathleen to Schill, Andrew M., 2007 N. 62nd St., $137,500.
Rieckman, Ronald and Rita to Hale, Roger L., 6623 Pratt St., $142,000.
Gardner, Colleen M., personal representative of Johnson, Robert G. to Haugen, Nathan M., 6204 Kansas Ave., $100,000.
Keele, Mark Allen Jr. and Tabatha to Wilson, William W., 2611 N. 68th St., $120,000.
Howell, William G. to Chapman, Jacob and Arant, Katelyn, 2927 N. 58th St., $189,000.
Andersen, Brandon S., trustee of Brandon S. Andersen & Jeffrey E. Guenin Trust to Maxwell, Jessica E., 2020 N. 54th St., $325,000.
MBI Inc. to Trinity Properties LLC, 4640 Saratoga St., $47,500.
Packard, Michael Sean to Kosek, Carl III, 5035 Emmet St., $146,500.
Transformation Realty LLC to Horner, Ramona, 2948 N. 55th St., $130,000.
McCright Properties LLC to Wiles, Roxanne and Williams, Kristin, 2015 N. 50th St., $132,000.
Muller, Angelia, personal representative of Muller, John R. to D C-D Inc., 2042 N. 70th Ave., $40,000.
Main, Barrett T. and Danielle L. to Kennedy, Edward Paul and Rebecca Lee, 3303 N. 57th St., $205,000.
Hessenthaler, Nathan and Ashley to Casaccio, Alysen, 1501 N. 60th St., $175,000.
Cashelmore Buckheim LLC to Nguyen, Hung and Nguyen, Vinh, 4413 N. 56th St., $91,000.
Starks, Stuart to Forrest, Eldan, 2043 N. 48th Ave., $18,000.
Peterson, William J. and Laura L. to Sheldon, Chris, 3201 N. 69th St., $190,000.
Queen, Jeanette Rose to Cleland, Jessica R., 5406 N. 66th St., $110,000.
68105
Looby, W. Henry, personal representative of Haluza, Steven T. to Cesh LLC, 3275 Hascall St., $69,000.
Lubash, Stacey R. to Gutchewsky, Mark and Stacey, 3111 S. 38th Ave., $112,500.
Fast Property Solutions LLC to Hernandez, Casimiro Garcia and Garcia, Perla, 1111 S. 31st St., $172,000.
Guardian Tax Partners Inc. to 11T NE LLC, 4427 Pierce St., $68,000.
Bata-Latty, Pablo and Brito, Pablo Bata-De to Dayne, Lana Caroline and Daigre, Rivet John Jr., 2834 S. 32nd Ave., $185,000.
Edison Street LLC to Barrera, Carmela, 2711 Pacific St., $37,500.
Buckingham, Melissa A. to Pace & Lee LLC, 1005 S. 38th St., $109,000.
68106
O’Donnell, Nicklaus P. and Catherine M. to Knott, Allen, 2105 S. 63rd St., $118,000.
Wirick, Andrew Mark and Leslie Ann to Jensen, Kimberly Aracely and Maryanski, Kara Lynn, 857 S. 59th St., $268,000.
Khan, Mohammed Shaffiuddin to Torres, Zaida, 5228 Rees St., $150,000.
Friesen, Tara L. to Moore, Angela Sue and Christopher James, 1120 S. 52nd St., $248,500.
CRCF Properties LLC to Colon, Legna M., 6618 B St., $100,000.
McLaughlin, Katie S. and Thomas M. to Hamblen, Richard, 1510 S. 49th St., $155,000.
Hug, Harold C. Sr and Rita M. to Aserse, Banchayehu and Kefele, Tshaye, 5609 Spring St., $155,000.
Trapp, Christine A. to Briggs, Mark and Katie, 3708 S. 48th Ave., $155,000.
Barr, Emily and Michael to Highland, Garth L. and Zoe C., 6224 Poppleton Ave., $277,000.
68107
Fitzmaurice, Monica Minutti and Gerardo to Castorena, Denise and Jose G., 2128 Drexel St., $140,000.
Zagozda, John Francis Jr. and Tricia M. to Zacatlan LLC, 3311 Q St., $100,000.
Muniz, Vincent Sr, trustee of Vincent Muniz Sr Revocable Trust to Sj Mora LLC, 2915 Q St., $235,000.
Dannelly, James M. and Molly to Patterson, Amber and Noah, 5054 S. 37th St., $110,000.
Utterback, Mike Jr. and Jacque to Galvan-Gonzales, Julio, 1524 Drexel St., $140,000.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Cortes, Jaime Silva, 4102 Monroe St., $154,900.
Eckles, Nathan R. to Toro, Fatima Del, 3305 R St., $59,000.
Flores, Irene and Alvarado, Juan to Jamrozy, Joseph A. and Cubrich, Carley A., 1506 Pasadena Ave., $160,000.
Diaz, Rafael and Maria N. to Square 1 Property Solutions LLC, 4406 S. 21st St., $43,000.
P3M Investments LLC to Mickley, Tyler, 5718 S. 32nd St., $78,000.
Ira, Susan M. to Paz, Jose Alfaro De, 6206 S. 36th Ave., $110,000.
Bizal, Michelle T. to Francis, Eric, 4320 Drexel St., $40,000.
Palmisano, Leonard, personal representative of Purit, Zelma to Sell, Olyvia and Andrew, 4231 S. 16th St., $65,000.
PAE Investments LLC to Hallagan, Nathaniel, 2545 Drexel St., $89,000.
68108
Manzer, Jack Arthur and Joanne to Huerta, Arturo Avalos, 1705 S. 9th St., $42,500.
Legado Group LLC to Oliveto, Anthony E., 1709 S. 9th St., $98,000.
Tull, Michael and Tommila to Emanuel, Marc, 1431 B St., $125,000.
68110
JF Bloom & Co to Ames Industrial Park LLC, 4411 N. 20th St., $255,000.
Priestino, Thomas to Elliott, Adrienne Nicole, 1830 Spencer St., $105,000.
68111
Thomas Properties I. LLC to Centeno, Martha Gutierrez, 3550 N. 41st St., $46,000.
Feld, Kerry Trust to Pederson, Grant, 5365 N. 29th St., $39,500.
Riggs, Jeffrey D., personal representative of Riggs, Eleanor L. to Riggs, Terry D. Sr and Hankins, Holly B., 3629 Himebaugh Ave., $45,000.
Ngo, Hao D. to Nguyen, Nicholas N., 4231 Burdette St., $82,900.
Guardian Tax Partners Inc. to 11T NE LLC, 4313 Seward St., $76,500.
K and P Investments Inc. to Miller, Andrew, 2706 Crown Point Ave., $26,000.
Sheriff to Heartland Holdings B. LLC, 3951 N. 37th St., $16,554.
Reams Enterprise LLC to Melesio, Margarita and Marin, Jose F., 3019 Pinkney St., $18,000.
68112
Vacek, Darren to Thalmann, Joyce, 3117 Grebe St., $150,000.
Bulanda, Jerald M. to Bulanda, James M., 2583 Whitmore St., $78,400.
Howell, Lindsey B. to Gallego, Carlos Julian Palacio, 7165 Minne Lusa Blvd., $97,000.
68114
Williams, Michaela to Christensen, Brandon M., 1404 N. 76th St., $130,000.
Sharma, Julia L., trustee of Julia L. Sharma Revocable Trust to Sutton, Adam and Katherine, 9504 Davenport St., $970,000.
Larson, Denise A. to Somberg, Susan A., 8405 Indian Hills Drive, $305,350.
Hein, Nicholas and Elizabeth to Andre, Trenton, 8334 Parker Court, $164,000.
Bartles, Karen to Johnson, Duane, 8504 Cuming St., $36,700.
Sager, Kara to Johnson, Duane, 8504 Cuming St., $36,700.
68116
Meester Enterprises LLC to Phillips, William, 15306 Tibbles St., $120,000.
OCAT LLC to Bella Squared LLC, 14840 Evans Place, $1,870,400.
Jogi, Bhima and Kharka to Reiser, Patrick and Megan, 16414 Saratoga St., $224,000.
Oleary, Becky E. to Curtis, Kathy, 14707 Kansas Ave., $212,200.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Ezui, Tanya and Lawson-Betum, Yaovi, 5501 N. 152nd St., $281,537.
Kurse, Nagaraj Siddhivinayak and Bhat, Deepti to Parkert, Peter, trustee of Parkert Trust, 16507 Burdette St., $185,000.
Rathjen, David A. and Love-Rathjen, Kristine M. to Janssen, Brittany and Garrett, 16415 Miami St., $237,000.
Govier, Pamela H. to Kosso, Mahamane Mamane and Arzika, Binta, 16302 Hartman Ave., $375,000.
Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Ramm Holdings LLC, 3213 N. 179th St., $232,500.
Mueting, Justin and Jamee to Poskochil, Bryce and Cecilia, 4659 N. 162nd St., $288,000.
Farrell, Janet L. to Bottum, Thomas M. and Laurie J., 15210 Norwick Drive, $364,000.
Abbott, Michael Scott to White, Virginia F., 3310 N. 147th Court, $155,000.
Castle Brook Land Development LLC to Paus, Steven and April, 3319 N. 179th St., $148,500.
Danker, Lynnsey and Hargens, Joseph to Fuhr, Ross and Kristie, 4604 N. 148th St., $189,900.
Bruns, Matthew E. and Mogenson, Michelle T. to Farringer, Ashley, 6231 N. 159th Circle, $320,000.
Osborne, Ellen and Adam to Gonzalez, Hector Tinajero and Lindsay, 5907 N. 154th Ave., $305,000.
68117
Baum, June and Novak, Justin to Vojslavek, Alex R. and Easterby, Rebecca Ann, 6065 G St., $85,000.
Senkbile, Zachary J. to Leeder, Jonathan, 4718 S. 53rd St., $152,000.
Melcher, Elaine Marie and Wayne E. to Gutierrez, Margarita, 4209 S. 60th Ave., $109,900.
Edwards, Luella C. and Bowers, Rhonda Y. to Velazquez, Juan Antonio and Davalos, Ma-Del Carmen, 5215 Weir St., $147,000.
Cizek, Ronald J., trustee of Gordon J. & Hope M. Cizek Family Trust to Berney, Beverly D. and Anthony, 5152 Ohern St., $172,000.
68118
1863 N. 176th Plaza LLC to Byrd, Mark and Kimberly J., 1863 N. 176th Place, $184,000.
Bohn, Helen P. to Miller, Debby, 1822 N. 175th Court, $170,000.
Cecava, Richard J. and Kristine R. to Wallquist, Ronald K. and Nancy A., 17706 Marcy St., $280,000.
Vihstadt, James and Deborah to Garrity, Michael and Paige, 1315 N. 162nd St., $282,000.
Schumacher, Roy J., trustee of Schumacher Living Trust to GC Residential Real Estate LLC, 16372 Page St., $880,000.
Nelson, Kristina R., trustee of Nelson Living Trust to Ruhge, Bruce and Lynette, 1725 N. 176 Place, $187,000.
68122
Nkogo-Nze, Robert and Joselyne to Togbey, Kwamy Joseph, 8813 Kimball St., $171,500.
Poskochil, Bryce A. and Cecilia to Blackburn, Jacob Lane and Terri Renee, 7354 Potter St., $178,000.
Bloomquist, Dustin and Zuck-Bloomquist, Yvonne to Secord, Dennis C. and Tanya L., 7014 N. 90th St., $195,000.
Vaughn, Alyssa M. to Pappas, Zachary, 7360 N. 87th St., $208,000.
Leber, Barbara K. to Win, Mu and Ah, 8725 Quest St., $161,000.
Gonzalez, Hector and Lindsay to Soto, Ronald E. Gonzalez, 8917 Quest St., $170,000.
68124
Muckey, James M. and Jennifer B. to Carlson, Scott A. and Tami M., 3309 S. 91st St., $161,000.
Johnson, Sheryl S. to Muckey, James M. and Jennifer B., 9515 Hascall St., $385,000.
Johns, Kenneth W. and Janice C. to Lincoln, Autumn Rachelle, 8660 Westridge Drive, $123,000.
Kubat, Francis, trustee of Matthew Francis Leslie-Kubat Trust to Gorby, Connor L. and Scott, Rachel L., 7815 Shirley St., $925,000.
Hiffernan, Cristen D. and John M. to Vondrasek, Nancy and Robert, 9327 Spring St., $162,500.
402 Homebuyers LLC to Coleman, Mackenzie S., 1322 S. 94th St., $289,000.
Baca, Daniel and Buffy to Sutton, Nicholas P. and Sarah D., 1115 S. 79th St., $705,000.
Bunderson, Jesse B. and Laura M. to Miranda, Genny B. and Edgar G. Cervantes, 7413 Rogers Road, $182,500.
68127
Johnson, Scott A. and Donna M. to Wilson, Daniel L., 10510 Polk St., $290,000.
Golden, Connie M. to BAKS LLC, 9818 O St., $130,000.
Fenwick, Sharon L. and Peter to Harwan, Roberta and Steven M., 10237 O St., $210,000.
68130
Inciarte, Douglas and Balza, Marisela to Caniglia, Jonathan, 19510 Briggs Circle, $385,000.
Proplesch, Howard R., trustee of Howard & Deanne Proplesch Living Trust to Gerald F. Lapke Revocable Trust and Joann M. Lapke Revocable Trust, 1320 S. 190th Place, $399,000.
Bray, Jerron J. and Megan E. to Dowell, Adrian and Stephanie, 19103 Marinda Circle, $462,000.
Breci, Vincent L. to Coburn, Scott Kevin and Tamara Jane, 1425 S. 189th Court, $385,800.
Hooks Property LLC to Fearnow, James D. and Lisa K., 1520 S. 182nd Circle, $815,000.
68131
Trosper, Robert N. Sr. to Loya, Geronimo R. and Teresa, 3102 Myrtle Ave., $54,500.
Beckman, Melvin G. and Mary Ann to Schragg, Robert and Stephanie, 3304 Lafayette Ave., $75,000.
Collins, James C. to Dineen, Sean P. and Kelly K., 3000 Farnam St., $124,900.
Flick, Nathaniel and Zacharia, Thomas to Wirick, Leslie, 131 S. 39th St., $155,000.
Pryor, Bernadette J. to Schill, Michael P. and Kathleen M., 3820 Webster St., $185,000.
68132
Harding, Julie A. and Laughlin, James to McMickell, Robert and Althea, 5111 Davenport St., $379,900.
Sorenson, Maryann and Darrell D. to Kavanaugh, Thomas G. and Patricia M., 6104 Hamilton St., $70,000.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to HBI LLC, 6958 Cuming St., $221,000.
Bizhan Enterprises LLC to Eastwood, Sara J., 6310 Charles St., $125,000.
Prescott, Randy Allen to Roy, Lisa Rai, 5611 Western Ave., $249,000.
68134
Mills, Phyllis to Baumann, Christi Ranae, 6345 N. 105th St., $210,000.
Al-Absy, Ahmad H. and Joann H. to Frazee, Bryant R. and Ashley M., 7320 Bedford Ave., $195,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Lindhorst Investments LLC, 8513 Vernon Ave., $125,001.
Wilson, Gary L. Jr. and Nicole to Applegate, Sean and Runnings, Jeff, 8616 Keystone Drive, $225,000.
Alfred, Alissa L. to Frisina, Vincent Anthony and Salavec, Steve Kenneth, 9418 Ames Ave., $198,000.
Humpal, Fred C., trustee of Fred & Rhonda Humpal Revocable Trust to Real Growth LLC, 5418 N. 91st Ave., $165,000.
Cochrane, Joan E. and Charles S. to Gilligan, Paul G. Jr. and Dolores B., 3403 N. 80th St., $240,000.
Serrano, Jose and Cayce-Kate F. to Flowers, Curtis A. and Roldan, Maria, 3705 N. 101st St., $192,000.
McLouth, Cale J. and Keri to Iwansky, Amanda, 10623 Boyd St., $222,000.
Manley, John and Abigail J. to Silva, Jairo H. and Nicole C., 4805 N. 81st St., $160,000.
68135
Dutton, Kenneth L. and Erika A. to Plate, Jason C. and Jamie L., 20014 Blaine St., $287,000.
Len Properties LLC to Long, Oren E. Jr. and Carol J., 17245 Orchard Ave., $280,000.
Lui, Jude Y. and Nan L. to Whitmore, Matthew B. and Heather M., 19721 I St., $332,500.
Terry, Kristen A. to Zheng, William, 6850 S. 182nd Court, $132,000.
Draper, James A. to Hunter, Greg, 5310 S. 190th Terrace, $125,795.
Weland, Ingrid C. and William K. to Lane, Amanda and Caskey, Chris, 6202 S. 171st St., $349,000.
Wilson, Jaclyn N. to Miller, Jason, 19626 W St., $197,000.
Condon, Stephen T. and Caitlin J. to Barger, Susan, 18752 Drexel St., $265,000.
Stock, David A. and Lisa K. to Geiselhart, Daniel James, 4439 S. 198th Ave., $233,000.
Swanstrom, Stephen B. and Courtenay E. to Snyder, Margaret M. and Gregory S., 5722 S. 167th Circle, $313,600.
Junge, Kent W. and Ellen J. to Baccellieri, James A. and Trisha, 4983 S. 177th Circle, $380,000.
Schlarb, James A. and Cindy R. to Fehringer, Scott and Mary Victoria, 4303 S. 169th Circle, $512,500.
Blevins, Fred L. and Marilyn A. to Chavez, Humberto, 5022 S. 163rd St., $223,750.
68137
West-C LLC to Clear Creek Holdings LLC, 14118 Orchard Ave., $150,000.
Whitmarsh, Donna M. to Whitmarsh, Wayne W. and Wade W., 6722 S. 152nd St., $158,000.
Rowan, Kenneth P. and Terri M. to Wilkens, Kenneth Ray and Rosemary Susan, 11611 Polk St., $201,500.
Wilson, Daniel L. to Pata, Lance and Nayeli, 11105 Madison St., $232,000.
Nichols, Roger F. and Mary K. to Nichols, Brittany N., 15072 Sharp St., $225,000.
Graham, Lori J. to Earnest, Gregory Michael and Maria Anel, 6217 S. 140th Ave., $182,500.
68142
Landmark Performance Corp. to Wilt, Scott and Janet, 12927 Reynolds St., $551,346.
Platinum Builders LLC to Kelley, Karlin S. and Shelley A., 13019 Reynolds St., $85,000.
Harper, Jason M., trustee of Jason & Kristi Harper Revocable Living Trust to Lacey, Terry W., trustee of Terry & Wendy Lacey Trust, 13085 Potter St., $539,000.
Shamrock Builders LLC to Roberts, Scott C. and Grace A., 12409 Mormon St., $490,000.
68144
Hawkins, Lucas Michael and Elizabeth Blum to Hostert, Derrick M. and Everett, April M., 2317 S. 148th Ave., $229,900.
Wilkens, Rosemary S. and Kenneth R. to Hawkins, Lucas M. and Elizabeth B., 1862 S. 147th Circle, $285,000.
Beck, Christine Anne, trustee of Christine A. Beck Revocable Trust to Haberman, Justin D. and Amy L., 2135 S. 113rd Ave., $360,000.
Garvey, Lydia and Lawrence to Mason, Michael P. and Pamela S., 1862 S. 135th Ave., $140,000.
McLaughlin, Keith Allen to Stewart, Melissa, 12323 Crawford Road, $260,000.
Brown, Janet K., trustee of Janet K. Brown Revocable Trust to Otte, Mark and Lauren, 14913 Dorcas Circle, $310,000.
Fries, Karen J. and Kyle to Olson, Nicholas C. and Nikki K., 13962 Woolworth Circle, $215,000.
McFayden, Robert A. and Gail to Smith, Timothy and Ann, 13917 Shirley St., $225,000.
Kellen, Michael L. and Kathleen to Smith, Melanie M. and James F. Jr., 1207 S. 113rd Court, $675,000.
Snyder, Judith L., trustee of Judith L. Snyder Trust to Saowapa, Jintana, 2006 S. 135th Ave., $235,000.
Freye, Edwin J. Jr. to Kroeger, Matthew R., 11360 Gold St., $190,500.
Erman, Joseph A., trustee of Joseph A. Erman Restated Revocable Trust to Moylan, Sean D., trustee of Moylan Revocable Trust, 1218 S. 113th Place, $842,500.
Mueller, Matthew Scott and Kathryn Ann to Vallabhajosyula, Sandeep Vihaari, 1823 S. 155th Ave., $259,000.
Steavenson, William and Teresa to Brown, Joseph A., 3248 S. 126th Ave., $150,000.
Hallas, Betty Jean to Raynor, Grace, 2306 S. 119th Place, $144,000.
68152
Thompson, Willie L. and Patricia J. to Howard, Tierra, 5410 Whitmore St., $165,000.
68154
Damhoff, Leroy E. to Vogt, Mark A. and Christine A., 336 N. 153rd Avenue Circle, $200,000.
Foresman, Shannon M. to Hawkins, Jennifer and Jacobs, Christopher, 1806 N. 110th Avenue Circle, $170,000.
Complete Real Estate LLC to O’Donnell Properties LLC, 15029 Mason St., $159,500.
Kurtenbach, Daniel Harold and Mary Elizabeth to Mills, Nancy Jean, 1619 N. 109th Place, $117,000.
KP3 Investors LLC to Chavez, Raquel, 12756 Nicholas Circle, $315,000.
68164
Mathiesen, William E. to Badley, Janis A., trustee of David Robert Lawrence Badley Irrevocable Trust, 11648 Raleigh Drive, $178,000.
Texmo, Ryan to Faltys, Matthew, 6342 N. 109th Circle, $184,000.
Urbanek, Bradley W. and Trisha to Zurlo, Dana, 11420 Grand Circle, $207,500.
Villa, Salvador Baeza to Rosa, Antonia Ivori De Lane, 12812 Miami Circle, $68,400.
Janssen, Garrett and Brittany N. to Ataye, Azizaqa and Mudasira, Bibi, 11724 Newport Ave., $176,000.
Jelinek, Jason D. to Jacob, Seth A. and McCoy, Heather L., 5708 N. 116th Circle, $175,000.
Self Directed Ira Services Inc. Cust and Strata Trust Company Cust to Rothstein, Amanda N. and Samuel Morris, 6602 N. 119th Ave., $163,000.
Tara Hills Inc. to Mres Torello Holdings LLC, 13915 Manderson Place, $34,650,000.
Garrity, Michael J. and Paige to Rowen, Douglas and Samantha, 5927 N. 126th Ave., $175,000.
Phillips, William C. and Anne Georgene to McCants, Ricky C. Sr. and Kennetta C., 13828 Hillsborough Drive, $275,000.
Bottum, Thomas M. and Laurie J. to Berryman, Richard C. II and Heidi R., 5724 N. 114th St., $194,000.
Peters, Noah and Shelby to Hanneman, Tyler, 11111 Martin Ave., $178,500.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Pignotti, Alexis A. to Bradford, Alicia R., 1903 Warren St., $150,000.
Benak, John F. Sr, and Gloria C. to Benak, John F. Sr. and Gloria C. and Pringle, Tara B., 802 Logan Ave., $41,000.
Glazebrook, Amanda M. and Joshua to Bliss, Shanon D., 808 M M Kountze Memorial Drive, $190,000.
Stafford, Daniel J. and Lois G. to McIntosh, Brian and Megan, 105 Kayleen Drive, $182,000.
Fox, Brian J., trustee of Ramon & Donna Fox Trust to Morehead, Samuel and Taylor, 1806 Smith Road, $235,000.
Ferris, Karlynn D. and Dalton, Dylan C. to Hamernick, Burt Paul Jr. and Nicole O’Neil, 2707 Jefferson St., $115,000.
Simodynes, Linda D. to Honaker, Gordon D. and Sherye G., 2724 Woodbine Court, $137,000.
Barrett, Wyn, personal representative of Tomie K. Barrett Estate to Dunham, Rachel, 1206 Sunset Drive, $110,000.
Conrad. Joseph III and Jennifer L. to Jones, Boston M., 903 Wolf Lane, $196,000.
Gilreath, Michael A. Trust and Gilreath, Carolyn W. Trust to Christensen, Jennifer A. and Armani, Elizabeth, 1712 Sherry Drive, $170,000.
SARPY COUNTY (CONT.)
68028
Retzlaff, Pamela Ann, trustee of Bernadine W. Rueschhoff Living Trust and Retzlaff, Pamela Ann, trustee of Erwin Joseph Rueschhoff Living Trust to Newton, Donald O. Jr., 335 Highland Drive, $125,000.
Fools Inc. to Kisicki, Mary J. and Ostronic, Kelly A., 7854 S. 196th St., $270,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Boyd, Andrew Lyle and Lawrence Boyd, Sonia L., 7701 S. 196th St., $355,000.
Fools Inc. to McKean, Darren and Rebecca, 18512 Robin Drive, $382,000.
68046
Westcoast Properties LLC to Savage, John S. Jr. and Patricia A., 6507 Peter Parkway, $391,000.
Weiss, Harold E. and Terry L. to Rannells Properties LLC, 115 N. Washington St., $150,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Jost, Christopher and Lindsay, 10412 S. 105th St., $400,000.
Meinke, Don W. to Martin, Ivan and Lopez, Karla N., 814 Lake Tahoe Drive, $230,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Vallin, Simon A. Perez and Perez, Sussie, 10409 S. 111th Ave., $298,000.
Sorensen, Lori A. to O’Neil, Keara C. and Stacy L., 504 E. Patton St., $127,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Moore, Craig J. and Becky L., 10505 Cove Hollow Drive, $387,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Wiebelhaus, Matthew Allyn and Velasco, Lizeth Monserrat, 11038 Cove Hollow Drive, $320,000.
Tapper, Amber K. and Anthony M. to Rehanek, Ryan and Lynsey Ann, 1113 Hardwood Drive, $234,000.
Cameron, Robert L. and Christie A. to Salamanca, Isaac and Kelly, 2307 Aberdeen Drive, $275,000.
68059
Cockerill, Barbara A. to Johnson, Chad E. and Julie A., 17101 S. 132nd St., $290,000.
Riha, Janice K. to Springfield Estates LLC, 105 Maple St., $285,000.
68123
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gabriel, Lucas W. and Lindsey B., 14312 Tregaron Drive, $247,000.
Kriz Properties LLC to Marks, Robert and Erica, 13511 S. 33rd St., $230,000.
Hooper, Robert R. and Angela M. to Glazebrook, Amanda M., 11730 S. 28th St., $190,000.
Meyer, Matthew L. and Katie L. to Fleming, Anthony J. and Kaleigh S., 3213 Chad Ave., $188,000.
Shoop, Ryan R. and Moriah R. to Utterback, Michael F. Jr. and Jacque C., 10907 S. 18th St., $217,000.
Lemp, Ross McAger and Hailey Browne to Nelson, Matthew, 14411 S. 34th Ave., $205,000.
Grabenbauer, Ross and Joan O. to Daniels, Matthew and Tiffany, 3709 Coffey Ave., $207,000.
Fisher, Robert C. and Vickie L. to Leonard, Kyle J., 2410 Hogantown Drive, $195,000.
Camp, Dylan and Dara to Park, Leo and Victoria, 13810 S. 43rd Ave., $224,000.
Cutler, Reginald and Shipman, Sarah to Rodriguez, Guillermo and Maricela, 13801 S. 43rd St., $215,000.
Bader, Richard J. and Lisa to Sicner, Marc A., 3412 Comstock Ave., $132,000.
Smith, Lisa A. and Thomas M. to Scappaticcio, Christopher and McKenzie, 13606 S. 40th Circle, $255,000.
Bohnenkamp, Jachob Allan and Miranda E. to Colon, Christina and Giovanny, 14511 S. 25th Ave. Circle, $185,000.
Steigner, Joshua D. and Brittany N. to Leclear, Tyler and Emily, 10703 Lewis & Clark Road, $205,000.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Ivy Properties LLC, 3403 Lookingglass Drive, $136,000.
Kline, Eric A. and Hyechong to Steigner, Joshua D. and Brittany N., 13808 Tregaron Drive, $300,000.
Gulick, Benjamin S. and Samantha J. to Mobley, Francis E. Jr., 3220 Golden Blvd., $194,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Newago, Bronson K. and Sara A., 14316 Tregaron Drive, $221,000.
Omahony, Jeremiah Joseph IV and Mallory Dawn to Claroni, Daniel John and Stanton, Elizabeth Julia, 1009 Eureux Circle, $173,000.
68128
Whitney, Connie Jean to Phillips, Rickie D. and Tamra S., 7348 La Vista Drive, $120,000.
Brown, Dennis K., trustee, and Brown, Mary S., trustee of Dennis K. & Mary S. Brown Revocable Trust to Adams, Chris R. and Linda L., 8527 S. 103rd St., $342,000.
Byrd, Mark H. and Kimberly J. to Horak, Mark and Kathy, 8104 S. 101st, $389,000.
Coghlan, Patrick M. and Chelsey D. to Fletcher, Lynn and Melissa, 9130 S. Glenview Drive, $265,000.
Lansman, Mildred Irene to Agbetrobu, Vihueso, 7101 S. 81st St., $160,000.
Pallas, Zachary J. and Sarah A. to Souza, William E. and Debra M., 7322 Plum Dale Road, $178,000.
68133
Charleston Homes LLC to Tidmore, Matthew A. and Michelle L., 5110 Lawnwood Drive, $386,000.
Waddington, Clarence R., trustee of Clarence R. Waddington Trust to Kingkade, Daniel and Georgette, 4904 Lakeside Drive, $215,000.
Taylor, Kevin D. and Crystal A. to Moses, Safiyy and Milyka, 13808 Clearwater Drive, $257,000.
Campbell, John P. and Heather to Mitchell, Stephan A. and Aryal S., 4607 Springview Drive, $225,000.
Wrobel, Michael H. and Sheila A. to Meyer, Katie and Matt, 11412 S. 47th St., $275,000.
Parten, Benjamin and Samantha to Ricciardi, Adam T. and Rebecca D., 12103 S. 49th Ave., $339,000.
Bertelsen, Byron J. and Kim R. to Daedler, Jeri and Maguire, William, 2105 Aberdeen Drive, $279,000.
68136
Allen, Clinton M. and Ashley Jacobsen to Omaha RJ2 Rents LLC, 16107 Robin Drive, $168,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Thompson, Natalie and Kevin, Tbd S. 184th Ave., $335,000.
Jennings, Brian D. and Schneider Jennings, Pamela S. to Kiely, Seth and Victoria, 8712 S. 169th St., $330,000.
Ruhge, Bruce and Lynette to Stevenson, David F. and Delores A., 7726 S. 173rd St., $230,000.
Kimmey, Kristopher T. and Sandra Hannibal to Manley, John J. and Abigail J., 7119 S. 161st St., $265,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Oshea, Daniel J. and Tara L., 7313 S. 184th St., $326,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7325 S. 184th St., $130,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lys, Roman G. and Anna N., 18911 Birch Ave., $263,000.
Kosiski, Brian Steven and Autym to Madsen, Megan E. and Maresh, Kamryn P., 16111 Birch Ave., $196,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Yaro, Bamenetayi and Bahena, Gorebe, 8416 S. 169th St., $262,000.
68138
Walters, Jonathan and Bethany to Jacobsen, James F. and Mazzotta, Alexandra D., 13424 Grissom St., $193,000.
Forest Top Holdings LLC to Bohnenkamp, Jachob and Miranda, 13518 Grissom St., $210,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Tomek, Charles and Debra, 10616 S. 127th Plaza, $438,000.
Marrufo, Santa Rosa to Perez, Chris and Everth, 13155 Gertrude St., $173,000.
Smejkal, Lori L. and Jeffrey L. to Kindler, Andrew M., 7009 S. 155th Circle, $190,000.
Essler, Michael P. and Renae M. to Wolf, Nathan Wesley and Sun, Wanling, 15135 Borman St., $250,000.
Kroll, Shelly M. to Lambert, Joseph, 7211 S. 142nd St., $204,000.
LCN SKO Omaha Multi LLC to Papillion Foods LLC, 10808 S. 132nd St., $25,157,000.
68147
McIntosh, Darlene and Benjamin, Mary and Knott, Kenneth Jr. and Jennie to Knott, Zachary N. and Schandelmier, Christa J., 7672 S. 39th Ave., $137,000.
Wieczorek, John and Konz Wieczorek, Kellie to Urbina, Guerrero Jose E. and Gonzalez Maria M., 8115 S. 38th Ave., $116,000.
Hicks, Andy J. P. and Teresa L. to Rodriguez, Jose Alberto Sr. and Castro, Ines, 2905 Irene St., $152,000.
Peterson, Russell D. and Judy L. to Carmine, James A., 3405 Robert St., $140,000.
Lebaugh, Robert A. Jr. and Denise C. to Cabada, Jose and Rivera, Agustina, 2720 Greene Ave., $159,000.
68157
Ross, Aaron II and Jaclyn to Ramirez, Ernesto and De Ramirez, Blanca Azucena Popoca, 7209 S. 49th Circle, $183,000.
Orchard, Donna M., trustee of Paul B. & Donna M. Orchard Revocable Trust to Gilbert, David, 8507 S. 45th Ave., $175,000.
Kuta, Paul Anthony and Alex to Clark, Mary A., 7409 S. 52nd St., $179,000.
Jaime, Roberto C. and Cuevas, Esmeralda to Inda, Jose Luis, 6909 S. 48th St., $209,000.
