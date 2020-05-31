DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc., 6998 N. 172nd St., $99,950.
Ahlers, Douglas O. and Brenda S. to King, Joseph Jeffrey and Leila, 15312 Davidson St., $205,000.
Hodges, Darby C. and Monica L. to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc., 17176 Summit St., $360,000.
Wade, David and Jeanette to Asiazobor, Kenneth O. and Izeghode Joy, 14872 Young St., $250,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wade, David L. and Jeanette M., 17103 Potter St., $388,302.
Nastasi, Salvatore and Antonino to Thomas, Michael Scott, 14614 Gilder Ave., $206,000.
Genovesi, Tyler J. and Angelica to Brookhart, Daniel and Jakopovic, Delaney, 8106 N. 146th St., $209,500.
Robinson, Daniel K. and Janice E. to Shafer, Jerris D. and Tony, 16126 Mormon St., $250,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kouete, Etornam and Bertille, 7908 Kilpatrick Parkway, $334,625.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Pretz, Floyd and Sarah, 8035 N. 173rd St., $304,634.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Miranda, Maycol D. and Ortiz, Lizzette Carrizosa, 16320 Hanover St., $354,708.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Tiedeman, Terri and Roger, 8041 N. 173rd St., $297,168.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Royer, Nicholas S. and Emily G., 7633 Kilpatrick Parkway, $422,943.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Schauss, Jeffrey R. and Cynthia R., 17304 Potter St., $411,253.
Schauss, Jeffrey and Cynthia to Watts, Edward J. and Jimmi L., 8013 N. 163rd Ave., $305,000.
68022
228 Skyline LLC to Bumsted, Chad and Falcone, Laura, 4114 S. 223rd Place, $235,000.
228 Skyline LLC to Bruce E. Hansen Trust and Hansen, Bruce E., trustee, 22920 K Place, $240,000.
Warren, Levi J. and Nicole M. to Peitzmeier, Jordon T. and Kayla T., 1411 N. 208th St., $275,000.
Haffner, Kevin S. and Lisa M. to Houghton, Ryan and Zelus, Casey, 19612 Mason St., $445,000.
Widick, Jennifer D. and Reider, Jennifer D. to Carpenter, Michael Alan and Rachel Helene, 809 S. 216th St., $250,000.
Sutko, John T. and Kelly A. to Thompson, Rachel, 18377 Harney St., $340,000.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Abrahams, Dustin W. and Robyn L., 3364 S. 212th St., $92,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Wallerstedt, Nicole Marie and Jeffrey Thomas, 21540 B St., $527,874.
Jacobs, Michelle to Breazeale, Zackary and Amanda, 3904 N. 194th St., $392,500.
M Group LLC to Towey, Lucas and Danielle, 3905 N. 187th Ave., $74,900.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Raloowall, Paramjit and Kaur, Mandeep, 5102 N. 180th Ave., $305,400.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to 4606 Trust and Huettner, Andrew J., trustee, 4606 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $415,103.
Barr Homes Inc. to Norby, Kathryn and Denich, Nicholas, 21707 I St., $390,000.
Clarke Family 2011 Trust and Clarke, Brett F., trustee, to Mark A. Carson Trust and Carson, Mark A., trustee, 4411 S. 230th Place, $495,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Moore, Michael A. and Charlotte A., 21398 Blaine St., $307,737.
Hopkins, Robert and Beth to Agler, Tyson J. and Bohling, Kali L., 638 S. 215th St., $257,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Evans, Nathan C. and Amy M., 20902 Larimore Ave., $326,600.
68064
Eggen, Lucas to Schrunk, Makayla C., 306 W. Waring St., $129,500.
Wsty LLC to Schmaderer, Craig and Melissa, 5810 N. 279th Circle, $165,000.
Bennett, Carrie A. to Oquist, Aaron R., 905 Valley View St., $192,500.
68102
Stein, Matthew to Dillard, Connor, 300 S. 16th St. 801, $136,000.
68104
Ostler, Thomas Aaron and Ostler, Aaron to Peters, Jace A. and Kelsey B., 6679 Decatur St., $70,000.
Nk Real Estate LLC to McCracken, Shawn M., 5618 N. 69th Ave., $135,000.
Wojcinski, Emily A. to Davis, Phillip and Tayler, 4815 Spencer St., $116,500.
Quandahl, Scott and Rachel to Samson Holdings LLC, 6307 Wirt St., $90,000.
Cooper, Erin to Thomas, Richard and Monica, 6030 Decatur St., $150,000.
Merry, Chandler R. and Brenda J. to Moore, Emily and Calumpang, Jho, 3345 N. 48th Ave., $142,000.
Griesbach Construction Inc. and Griesbach, Marty to Kerger, Kyle, 3205 N. 56th St., $135,000.
Royers, Mary and Mendo, Cristian to Fraass, Robert H., 2307 N. 65th Ave., $151,000.
Boettcher, Erin to Judy M. Domina Living Trust and Domina, Judy M., trustee, 2937 N. 49th St., $142,500.
Fisher, Ben and McConaughy, Samantha to Stone Financing LLC, 2615 N. 52nd St., $250,000.
Stone Financing LLC to Sturenfeldt, Ryan J., 2615 N. 52nd St., $250,000.
White, Stuart Francis and Kimberly Marie Roe to Larson, Dianna and Wisniewski, Adam, 5023 Seward St., $240,000.
Gulseth Properties LLC to Ku, Nay and Paw, Way Sa, 5319 Larimore Ave., $156,950.
Braimah, Alasa H. to Braimah, Aaron Aruna, 4904 Curtis Ave., $75,772.
Remi Properties LLC to Griffin, Auriel, 6205 Sprague St., $157,000.
Win, Ser P. to Lane, Kwee and Dwa, Htee, 4207 N. 65th Ave., $120,000.
Satorie Properties LLC to Jones, Saliyah and Jordan, 4716 Northwest Radial, $89,000.
Bemis, Cody to Jurrens, Cassidy, 6768 Seward St., $147,000.
Thelen, Keli and O’Brien, Keli to Juel, Jared Daniel and Lund, Abbey Ruth Darlene, 3412 N. 65th St., $155,000.
Cesh LLC to Russell, Jordan Dietrich, 5034 Evans St., $160,000.
Charles and Lindsay Blankman Living Trust and Blankman, Lindsay L, trustee, to Hamilton, Zachary K. and Sarah B., 2516 N. 53rd St., $325,000.
Gilroy, James P. and Christine M. to Heartland Holdings B. LLC, 5817 Ruggles St., $90,000.
Gilroy, James P. and Christine M. to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 4120 N. 65th St., $80,000.
Serenity Ranch Properties LLC to Major-Frunz, Julie E., 2225 N. 48th St., $169,000.
68105
Scalise, Nicki to Warren, Zachary, 3004 Poppleton Ave., $183,000.
Adams, Melissa to Gutierrez, Gabriel, 3615 Oak St., $150,000.
Small Job Handy Corp. to Evans, Kenneth James and Alysia Kaile, 2570 Mason St., $150,000.
Severa, James D. and Otten, Julie Ann, personal representative, to Santacruz, Alberto, 3014 S. 43rd St., $92,000.
Heckathorn, Sharon A. to Adams, Timothy J. and Madalyn R., 2961 Martha St., $150,000.
Weander, Nicholas and Laura to Lokey, Christopher J., 3925 Castelar St., $212,500.
Henderson, Travis G. and Nora E. to Garcia, Diego Lucas and Dominga Velasquez, 3054 S. 44th St., $190,000.
Meyer, Noelle L. to Baxter, Kelly Lea and Edward Michael, 4449 Woolworth Ave., $229,000.
68106
Oldknow, Stephen D. and Hannah R. to Chamberlain, Stacey, 518 S. 56th St., $240,000.
Sacco, Sam and Cheryl Luann to Butler, Ben and Kylin, 4904 Spring St., $172,000.
Hawks, Julia L. and Maupin, Kyle to Kleinwort, Seth A. and Brooke S., 3329 S. 52nd St., $195,000.
Vacanti, Daniel S. and Ann to Hurtz, Bradley Joseph, 5645 Poppleton Ave., $229,950.
Eldine Hays Irrevocable Trust and Hays, Stephen A., trustee, to Zmcr LLC, 6235 Pierce St., $123,000.
Kaufman, James and Kaufman, Jami to Dave, Rajnish, 1916 S. 46th St., $185,000.
Walker, James P. and Cynthia A. to Cunningham, Karlee James, 5409 Spring St., $165,000.
Reilly, Richard and Horel-Reilly, Susan to Ford, Joseph Patrick and Bridgette Beneda, 1920 S. 49th Ave., $170,000.
Godsey, Alicia M. to Kuboushek, Manning J., 2517 S. 49th Ave., $185,000.
Woessner, Taylor M. to Heusinger, Alyssa M., 4514 Hickory St., $241,000.
Hiffernan, John M. III and Cristen to Peterson, Morgan K., 4701 Shirley St., $274,900.
Raur, Samuel Richard and Anna to Kuhn, Isaac, 1022 S. 54th St., $152,000.
68107
Gengel, Daniel P. to Strang, Ryan and Carson, Madison, 1513 Y St., $155,000.
South O. Joe LLC to Rodriguez, Hector and Lara, Jenifer Tinoco, 4323 S. 33rd St., $185,000.
Vallecillo, Maximino and Rosa M. to Serrano, Rodolfo Valle and Perez, Sandra Azucena Dominguez, 3902 S. 23rd St., $43,373.
Colby, Lorraine M. and Sambasile, Sheryl, personal representative, to Zianya Properties LLC, 3962 Hillsdale Ave., $105,000.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Sherman, Laura, 4401 S. 26th St., $40,100.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 1712 Holmes St., $26,014.
Moore, Aaron J. to Morris, Robert Dean Jr., 6803 Sunshine Drive, $155,000.
68108
Knight, Joseph O. and Janet M. to Two Blue Doors LLC, 2502 S. 10th St., $380,000.
Six Minutes Holding Co LLC to Theophilus, Kezia, 2605 S. 11th St., $66,000.
Starostka, Danny Ray and Janet to Starostka, Trent, 3003 S. 21st St., $115,000.
Dara J. Spivack Living Trust and Spivack, Dara J., trustee, to Meocm LLC, 1106 S. 15th Circle, $290,000.
Chaudoin, Tammy Renee to Steele, Nathaniel and Kathryn, 3503 S. 20th St., $135,000.
Vision Properties LLC to Wyatt Simon Investments LLC, 2406 S. 10th St., $92,000.
JCKT LLC to Segura, Augusto Jacinto and Ponce, Dulce Arely Vargas, 3025 S. 19th St., $100,000.
68110
Boniface, Mateso and Harerimana, Beatrice to Khadka, Somita, 1812 Lake St., $140,000.
HBI LLC to Esteban, Francisco Martin Lorenzo, 2227 Grand Ave., $132,000.
Werner, Rita S. to Schlotfeld, Henry, 1429 Jaynes St., $50,000.
68111
Vision Properties LLC to Erdei, Elijah, 3328 Ruggles St., $45,000.
Thomas, Clifford D. to Swift, Arnetta, 4702 N. 31st Ave., $69,000.
Zamora, Margaret A. and Jonathan M. to Hogan, Scot Martin, 2442 Crown Point Ave., $60,000.
11T Ne LLC to Hess, Frederick Michael, 4313 Seward St., $75,000.
68112
Dreamvesting Capital Group LLC to Queal, Justin, 2862 Whitmore St., $148,000.
PRN Properties LLC to Strickland, Taylor S. and Erica A., 3663 Summit St., $142,000.
Kurtz, William H. and Gail J. to Thapa, Nicole Kay, 8203 N. 30th St., $195,000.
Post Capital Innovations LLC and Pci to Nolen, Michael T., 3310 Weber St., $14,000.
68114
Petersen, Daniel A. and Vanessa L. to Petersen, Ethan, 7754 Lafayette Ave., $144,000.
Bush, Carol A. to Matrix Properties LLC, 10616 Parker St., $130,000.
Pistone, Tyler and Jessica to Odonohue, Angela C., 1510 Maenner Drive, $182,000.
Saint Fire Investment LLC to Candor Properties VII LLC, 1617 N. 75th St., $140,000.
Wiles, Roxanne R. and Williams, Kristin to Goodkin, Karl and Amity, 9459 Jones Circle, $570,000.
68116
Niewohner, Anthony J. and Stacy L. to Jergovic, Marc, 14418 Nelsons Creek Drive, $265,000.
Peitzmeier, Kayla and Gubbels, Kayla to Arriola, Jeremy J. and Garcia, Annel E., 16917 Yort Ave., $198,000.
Thomas, Emily to Heng, Daniel Thomas and Latoshia Lynn, 14773 Boyd St., $228,500.
Hames, Rod A. and Christine to NEI Global Relocation Company, 5616 N. 162nd St., $440,000.
NEI Global Relocation Company to Tiehen, James and Charinne Mae, 5616 N. 162nd St., $440,000.
Hoffman, Andrew and Rashelle to Paulson, Laura S., 4310 N. 163rd St., $271,500.
Huebner, Sharon and Bussey, Sharon to Peterson, Travis and Jennifer, 4415 N. 174th Ave., $330,000.
Sapp, Malinda Starr and Williams, Malinda Starr to Jansen, Jeffrey and Faith, 4218 N. 160th Ave., $322,000.
Hamilton, Kevin L. and Carol J. to Kommineni, Sridhar and Nannapaneni, Kalyani, 5158 N. 155th Ave., $177,000.
JHBF LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 3119 N. 177th St., $80,000.
Meester Enterprises LLC to Clark, Cortes, 4914 N. 155th Ave., $198,000.
Zehnacker, Ryan A. and Paige to Reeg, Zachary T. and Cech, Brittany A., 17113 Erskine St., $349,000.
Ford, Paul and Norma to Pistone, Jessica and Tyler, 15108 Lake St., $239,500.
David & Debra Johnson Revocable Trust and Johnson, David M., trustee, to Barrow, Christian and Ashley, 2405 N. 144th Ave., $280,000.
Olsen, Brice and Cindy to Huebner, Trent and Shari K., 17401 Grand Ave., $335,000.
Okolo, Jerome C. and Obiozor I. to Bullerman, Kyle and Kiara, 14841 Ruggles St., $245,000.
68117
Finken, Dean A. and Sandra M. to Nolazco, Isaura Hernandez, 6236 I St., $60,000.
Meling, Mary A. and Cuperus, Mary A. to Salgado-Zamora, Dionicio and Salgado, Silvia, 5847 S. 51st Ave., $200,000.
68118
Daniel P. & Melissa L. Tierney Living Trust and Tierney, Daniel P., trustee, to Mellender, Zach and Madison, 16028 Franklin St., $284,000.
Amcher, David L. and Kelly M. to Spencer, Brent P. and Andreasen, Terra M., 319 N. 162nd St., $290,000.
Hess, Daniel C. and Elizabeth to Kearns, Laura and Michael, 429 S. 159th St., $273,900.
68122
Stewart, Jeffrey Ernest and Kirsten Rae to Weber, Brandon, 7803 N. 107th Ave., $245,000.
Tellis, Teonette J. to Raw, Apple and Lah, Po, 8931 Read St., $195,000.
Genaidy, Elise M. to Skoog, Maureen K. and Geoff, 8937 Quest St., $175,000.
Classen, Jon and Classen, Jonathan T. to Danielson, Peter Wade and Mahlberg, Rachel Ann, 8849 N. 83rd Ave., $197,000.
Schlensker, Christopher II and Alyssa to Hankins, Heather D. and Eddie L., 9152 Scott St., $172,500.
Stroud, Caleb and Hilsabeck, Stephanie to Harrold, Logan David and Allison Williams, 9106 Black St., $195,500.
Foust, Suzanne and Jesse to Wolfert, Ryan D., 7506 Newport Ave., $183,800.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reynolds, Nolan M., 7723 N. 88th St., $207,618.
Andresen, Adam J. and Erin L. to Gregory, Zane, 8341 Sheffield St., $215,000.
Cervantes, Roberto F. and Maria V. to Williams, Felicia Ann, 8419 Hanover St., $194,000.
68124
Hartnett, James E. to Bothe, Meghan and Boughton, Kevin, 8313 Martha St., $255,000.
Barmettler, Steven W. and Arnold, Faith E. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 2423 S. 100th St., $200,000.
Lnk LLC to Porter, Nicolle and Jeffery, 3205 S. 90th St., $138,000.
Quinn, Priscilla M. to Henderson, Travis G. and Nora E., 2205 S. 84th St., $250,000.
Terence & Jean Lawson Rev Living Trust and Lawson, Jean, trustee, to Williams, Eric and Buchanan, Lauren, 1331 S. 93rd Ave., $175,000.
Valadez, Sergio to Barr, Lauren M. and Kelley, Nicholas M., 8719 Valley St., $165,000.
68127
Tamayo, Molly M. to Martinez, Jasinto N. and Angie B., 4910 S. 91st St., $185,000.
Halsey, Derek M. and Jacqueline L. to Voruz, John, 7905 Highland St., $162,500.
Kiefer, Michael J. and Jeanine T. to Lindberg, Frank and Shelia, 9918 O Circle, $220,000.
68130
Litherland, Jacquelin M. and Gregory B. to Smith, Free and Steven C. II, 16328 Westfield Circle, $370,000.
Williams, Scott L. and Precilla M. to Miller, Joshua T. and April D., 2333 S. 183rd Circle, $420,000.
Eich, Melanie L. and Robert J. to Bond, Eric and Leah, 19104 Frances Circle, $475,526.
Shin, Iksu to Koenig, Nathan F. and Vacanti, Caitlin M., 16014 Shirley St., $210,000.
Zimmerman, Teresa A. and Brian K. to Adongo, Gilbert and Backhaus, Jamie, 2905 S. 160th Circle, $235,000.
Archer, Jack and Chelsea to Lapour, Brian and Canda, Princessita, 16546 Dorcas St., $255,000.
Booth, Michael J. and Susan E. to Bambara, Brian P. and Kelsey L., 17509 William Circle, $450,000.
Witt, Jenny R. to Mosley, Matthew and Mahr, Jamie, 17220 Poppleton Ave., $280,000.
68131
East Campus Realty LLC to Awasi LLC, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4304, $366,500.
Walker, Jacqueline L. and Werner, Jacqueline L. to Cruz-Aguirre, Vyanka L., 708 N. 41st St., $155,000.
Vremena LLC to Glover, Lloyd and Nolazco, Elsadelia, 4207 Lafayette Ave., $98,000.
Robert A. McCune Defined Benefit Pension Plan and Trust and McCune, Robert, trustee, to Nastasi, Antonino and Grimes, Kimberly, 3000 Farnam St S9C, $180,000.
Holmes, Jeremy and Parks, Nicole to Mcintyre, Alex and Kitrell, Katrina, 3116 Lafayette Ave., $106,000.
68132
Payne, Carmen J. to Radzhabov, Bekhzod, 6646 Lafayette Ave., $142,000.
Desmarais, Michele Marie and Arab, William J. to Mueller, Joshua A. and Carol A., 6347 Lafayette Ave., $185,000.
Ashley, Barry C. and Pamela J. to Wilson, Laura L., 101 N. 69th St. 24, $84,350.
Underwood Landing LLC to Two Blue Doors LLC, 4821 Underwood Ave., $450,000.
Fumagalli, Julie M. and Thacker, Julie M. to Koslosky, Petra A., 5115 Izard St., $290,000.
68134
Dynamic Properties LLC to Grady, Gary W. Sr. and Susan, 7820 Military Ave., $50,000.
Barton, Alexis Mary and Peak, Alexis Mary to Green, Leron and Lashundia, 7854 Vernon Ave., $175,000.
Bender, Sean C. and Mary to Duncan, Daniel R. Sr. and Greer-Duncan, Shaneda J., 5207 N. 84th Ave., $180,000.
Waltemath, Jennifer A. and Waltemath, Jennifer to Zbylut, Raymond J., 7510 Keystone Drive, $192,500.
68135
Mahnke, Brian M. and Brynn M. to Calhoon, Corey and Nicole, 6314 S. 178th St., $310,000.
El-Kasaby, Bassel to Ohara, Ondrej N. and Taylor M., 16558 Adams St., $228,000.
Norlin Parker Revocable Trust and Parker, Norlin, trustee, to Anderson, David N. and Julie R., 16276 Orchard Circle, $235,000.
Hanke, Mark P. and Tammy L. to Gill, Bryan J. and Rosso-Gill, Shelby, 19468 Orchard Ave., $260,000.
Snowardt, Chris to Grady, Austin, 18731 Cinnamon St., $217,500.
Nicholson, Scott W. and Jennifer to Thompson, Roberta Ann, 19305 H St., $305,000.
Gillespie, Victoria A. to Harry & Lynda Properties LLC, 6744 S. 191st St., $197,000.
Gerald L. Thompson Revocable Trust and Thompson, Gerald L., trustee, to Bt Properties LLC, 6735 S. 191st St., $210,000.
Weatherford, Brandon T. to Weatherford, Brandon T. and Foreman, Karen L., 19382 Laci St., $86,000.
Benjamin, Brian R. and Anne M. to Cherry, Austin, 16126 Drexel Circle, $282,000.
Terrance and Charlotte Gouger Rev Living Trust and Gouger, Terrance J., trustee, to Dickinson, David and Nancy, 6550 S. 184th St., $352,500.
Becker, Jesse and Dana to Christensen, Cameron and Hannah M., 16514 Ohern St., $221,650.
Rounds, Jerry G. and Lisa M. to Secor, Spencer D. and Allison M., 5529 S. 174th Ave., $310,000.
Moon, Jed L. and Amanda L. to Pagenkemper, Erin M., 18733 T St., $210,000.
68137
Mendieta, Maribel and Hernandez, Humberto Mendieta to Mendieta, Maribel and Hernandez, Humberto Mendieta, 12660 Orchard Ave., $71,900.
Leonard, Charles D. and Margaret R. to Wurdeman, Michael and Regina, 4603 S. 154th Circle, $315,000.
68142
Rhoads, Randal A. and Elizabeth J. to Gillis, Laura and Peter, 12303 Mormon St., $518,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Rogokos, John T. and Tammy L., 7309 N. 125th St., $380,742.
Sweet, Lucas and Lowther, Jasmine to Kemp, Gary and Cynthia, 13920 Iowa St., $233,000.
Lewis-Starostka Inc. to Omalley, John R. and Kathleen, 7519 N. 116th St., $60,900.
68144
Fraass, Robert Henry to Corns, Bradlee, 2915 S. 123rd St., $117,000.
Fox, Orion K. and Stephanie to Annin, Daniel and Jordan, 2004 Mayfair Drive, $255,000.
Robert G. Gross and Patricia L. Gross Trust and Gross, Robert G., trustee, to Thomas, Ryan and Alyssa, 1311 S. 137th Ave., $262,500.
Melby, William F. to Frum, Jordan Allen, 2830 S. 116th Ave., $138,500.
Wulf, Mark E. and Katrina to Hinze, Janice, 13380 Shirley St., $212,000.
Garcia, Rudy Erik and Krystle Ledvina to McCaul, Ian James and Tonn, Amanda Emily, 2006 S. 152nd St., $223,000.
68152
Perry, James T. and Tacheny K. to Skalka, David J. and Cathleen A., 5466 Clay St., $279,000.
Richardson, Margaret G. to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 8606 Raven Oaks Drive, $140,000.
Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Bader Construction LLC, 8606 Raven Oaks Drive, $174,000.
Prickett, Wesley R. and Megan L. to Grams, Benjamin, 7809 Fairway Drive, $604,000.
68154
Casey, Patrick O. and Patricia A. to Holman, Ryan Jacob and Alia Lynn Misao, 15390 Nicholas St., $295,000.
Josh Investments LLC to Hartnett, James Edward and Quach, David, 317 S. 129th St., $299,900.
Fredericksen, Timothy to Crawford, Justin and Allison, 327 N. 153rd Circle, $205,000.
Thomsen, Scott B. to Heckathorn, Sharon, 12060 Seward Circle, $210,000.
Feuquay, Kevin Edward to Petersen, Mackenzie R. and Petersen, Makenzie R., 306 N. 154th St., $194,000.
Steigleder, Michael and Mary to Tucker, James and Karen, 1606 N. 137th St., $682,500.
Alice Desordi and Carlo A. Desordi Irrevocable Residence Trust and Desordi, James C., trustee, to Waller, Joseph B. and Hannah Q., 630 S. 113rd Ave., $215,000.
68164
Judith A. Hansen Living Trust and Hansen, Judith A., trustee, to Barragan, Polinario Sanchez and Sanchez, Jessica L., 11705 Fowler Ave., $148,000.
Boyle, Curtis D. to Braesch, Barry L., 11024 Hilltop Ave., $95,200.
Paulette Stanosheck Revocable Trust Agmt and Woodke, Amy Melissa, trustee, to King, William R. and Kartha L., 13485 Meredith Ave., $239,500.
Snarski, Angela to Lueth, Pamela A., 12074 Patrick Ave., $167,500.
Stovell, Kelli D. to Spencer, James and Brittany, 2626 N. 113th St., $185,000.
David L. Harr Revocable Trust and Haar, David L., trustee, to Mayer, Robert D. and Janet L., 13224 Hillsborough Drive, $220,000.
Stillman, Emily to Marshall, Jonathan R., 11409 Browne Circle, $188,000.
Nancy E. Murdock Revocable Trust and Murdock, Nancy E., trustee, to Rambow, Ronald L. and Hentges, Kelly J., 13041 Binney St., $390,000.
Burger, Rodney Joseph and Rodmey J. to Jones, Jermaine and Sarah, 4927 N. 136th St., $280,000.
Bullerman, Kyle E. and Kiara N. to Gebreegzabeher, Nehemiah and Shannah, 12742 Fowler Circle, $165,000.
Schimdt, Gregory W. and Rhonda R. to Nunn, Timothy, 4905 N. 135th St., $307,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Wall, Brandon A. to Wall, Brandon A. and Gloria, Ashley N., 703 Canyon Road, $187,000.
Esquivel, Tatiana M. Santos and Hildago, Miron Wilfredo Fernando to Warbelton, Jason and Angela, 2805 Crawford St., $113,000.
Walker, Nancy to Flores, Jennifer, 2720 Lloyd St., $148,000.
Dole, John Henry Roden to Quinnbeck Properties LLC, 2007 Camp Brewster Road, $240,000.
Smith, Nick D., personal representative, and Terry Lee Smith Estate to Smith, Nick D., 1905 Smith Road, $104,000.
Sailaway Property Group LLC to Houanye, Gino Kodjo Louis and Ahouangonou, Marthe, 1208 Bellevue Blvd. N., $215,000.
68028
Newport Homes LLC to Rolfes, Jess A. and Jessica M., 8008 S. 195th St., $315,000.
Burke, David L., trustee, and David L. Burke Revocable Trust to Knott, Cynthia M. and Dreher, Arlene M., 11980 S. 219th Ave., $204,000.
Brandon, Hugh D. and Frances A. to Bonn, Katherine Irene, 333 Michael Drive, $190,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to McCauley, McKay and Crist, Kayle, 11376 S. 169th St., $290,000.
68046
Barr Homes Inc. to Parker, Kayci and Mayfield, Timothy, 11506 Schirra St., $436,000.
Carson Custom Homes Inc. to Heinert, Christopher R. and Alison M. and Torczon, Brian W. and Melissa, 11903 S. 113th St., $358,000.
First State Bank Trust to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 11759 S. 105th Ave., $212,000.
First State Bank Trust to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 11758 S. 105th Ave., $190,000.
Marco, Jimmie L. and Laurie B. to Langston, William Travis III and Thomas, Faith Ann, 801 S. Grandview Ave., $221,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Jones, Ross and Alyssa, 11158 Superior Drive, $291,000.
Csonka, Daniel N. to McBane, William Joseph IV and Amanda Dawn, 2107 Queen Drive, $197,000.
Rothrock, Matthew T. and Cynthia J. to Brush, Walter and Samantha, 1112 Hardwood Drive, $272,000.
Friend, Blake and Kendra to Beers, Elijah, 813 Stony Point Drive, $257,000.
Nobbs, Ronald R. and Teresa M. to Oliver, Dedee J., 907 Edgewood Blvd., $290,000.
Hood, James R. and Darla R. to Om 1004 Mesa Trust and Western Financial LLC Trust, 1004 Mesa Circle, $129,000.
Om 1004 Mesa Trust and Western Financial LLC Trust to Anderson, Kyle M., 1004 Mesa Circle, $155,000.
Gelecki, Laura to Van Scoy, Anne Marie, 611 Elm Hurst Drive, $275,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hurner, Rick A. and Kathleen K., 11318 Slayton St., $264,000.
Nadrchal, James L. and Amanda to Brooks Builders Inc., 16533 S. 96th St., $155,000.
Kimbler, William and Christine to Ward, Timothy, 2209 Corn Drive, $210,000.
Wallick, Danita J. to Harker, Stephen B. and Amanda, 12569 S. 82nd St., $360,000.
McCarville, Mark T. and Rebecca J. to Fiser, Amelia J. and Erich J., 1911 Lakewood Drive, $315,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Octaviano, Mark Adrian and Diana Jane, 11753 S. 113th St., $302,000.
Zoucha, Jennifer L. and Weeks, William R. to White, Sandy Navarro Orlina and Marilyn Navarro Orlina Tumamao, 803 Galway Circle, $235,000.
Dort, Steven J., trustee, and Robert & Deloris Wagner Trust to Rannells Properties LLC, 129 N. Washington St., $260,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Weir, Chris and Jennifer, 11032 Superior Drive, $319,000.
Kuehneman, Richard G., trustee, and Kuehneman, Antoinette J., trustee, Richard G. Kuehneman Revocable Trust to Rauth, Jacqueline Lee, 1110 Hackney Drive, $215,000.
Spencer, Michael and Bethany Ann to Ricci, Kristen M. and Anthony R., 8006 Swallowtail St., $435,000.
68059
Charleston Homes LLC to Carnes, Brandon D. and Kara L., 610 N. 10th Ave., $376,000.
68123
Hines, Samuel L. and Kathleen A. to Coleman Properties LLC, 2802 Jack Pine St., $125,000.
Youse, Christopher and Kaitlin to Blake, Milo and Shannon, 13802 S. 42nd Ave., $232,000.
Hubbard, Amanda D. to Dejmal, Rebekah E., 10603 S. 25th St., $178,000.
Drelicharz, Joseph W. and Janet M. to Eaton, Connor W. and Leto, Nicolette S., 3723 Looking Glass Drive, $202,000.
68128
Beck, Trevor A. and Kaitlin C. to Volkmar, Michael B. and Casie C., 8808 S. 97th St., $325,000.
Dot Property Solutions LLC to Edwards, Alexander C., 7518 S. 75th Ave., $145,000.
Marvin, Drew to Almgren, Barry James, 7514 Diane Ct, $130,000.
Finnegan, Daryn D. to Hrabik, Jacqueline A., 8029 S. 68th St. Circle, $235,000.
68133
J&B Resources LLC to Bertels, Eric M. and Bolduan, Mallory A., 305 Charleston Drive, $233,000.
Tucker, Jason and April to Loewens, Elizabeth, 1801 Ashwood Ave., $230,000.
Zych Construction LLC to Giesick, James L. and Zach, Calleen S., 11710 S. 53rd Ave., $300,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Chauvet, Bruce and Hubbard, Amanda, 12920 S. 52nd St., $310,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cameron, Todd A. and Trisha L., 4912 Sheridan Road, $348,000.
Miller, Gregory and Stephanie to Drelicharz, Janet, 4808 Holloway Ave., $300,000.
68136
Stuhr, Brian W. and Bridget M. to Nguyen, Danh, 16908 Joanne Drive, $268,000.
Rohloff, Zev A. and Kaitlyn to Prescott, Tyler and Abra, 15822 Briar St., $190,000.
Flanagan, Jesse and Sarah to Suverkrubbe, Rae Ann, 8006 S. 190th Ave., $226,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Doncheski, Randall E. and Peggy, 7923 S. 185th St., $276,000.
Morall, James C. and Rebecca to Esquivel, Tatiana M. Santos, 16119 Cherrywood St., $185,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Marsh, Andrew and Kayce, 10021 S. 187th Ave., $433,000.
Weihs, Deb to Holmes, Jeremy, 8122 S. 161st Ave., $195,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Embree, Paul M. and Michaela K., 8710 S. 168th Ave., $303,000.
Van Der Westhuizen, Peter and Michaela to Garwood, Bonnie, 17007 Bohling Drive, $275,000.
McCormack, Megan to Chalupa, Andrew, 16120 Redwood St., $210,000.
Poyzer, Jillian K., trustee, and Jillian K. Poyzer Trust to Dickstein, Catherine H., 16904 Centennial Road, $300,000.
Blair, Jennifer N. and William to Henderson, Cody and Huntley, Kelcey, 8005 S. 159th St., $188,000.
Epp, Lamont R. and Lisa M. to Moore, Jonathan and Tonya, 7806 S. 162nd Ave., $337,000.
68138
Bencker, Jeremiah S. and Sarah A. to Rodriguez, Alfredo and Yareli, 7528 S. 138th St., $190,000.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Hertzig, Anthony and Duran, Jasmin, 12802 Josephine St., $175,000.
Haschenburger, Robert G. and Papastavros, Efthimia to Kirsch, Susan, 9037 Gary Circle, $150,000.
International Spices Ltd to Bluvas, Lawrence E. Jr. and Jacqueline L., 14920 Josephine St., $149,000.
Rolfes, Jess A. and Jessica M. to Papastavros, Efthimia and Haschenberger, Robert Glenn, 8917 S. 143rd Circle, $183,000.
68147
Bell, Leroy E. and Cynthia to Cockrell, Dwight Ford and Sharon, 7322 S. 40th St., $115,000.
McDonald, Charles M. and Heather M. to Hall, Daniel, 2813 Irene St., $172,000.
Nelson, Monte and Syrena to Quinn, Azelyn C., 3111 Albert St., $185,000.
68157
Hudecek, Melinda K. to Babcock, Thomas and Diver, Melissa, 7317 Wood River Drive, $180,000.
Merritt, Todd C. and Babylyn to Peterson, Scott E., 5027-5029 Copper Circle Road, $215,000.
Hensel, Britnee A. and Kevin M. to Hudecek, Melinda K., 7205 S. 53rd St., $190,000.
