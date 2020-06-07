DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Carper, Jodi and Austin, 7919 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $310,020.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Laird, Robin A., 7320 N. 167th Ave., $255,859.

Medaris, Samuel M. and Rachel E. to Cervantes, Roberto F. and Maria V., 15307 Weber St., $565,000.

Kosiba, Christina Maria and Jeffery L. Jr. to Tellis, Teonette and Lucas, Jon, 8208 N. 172nd St., $340,000.

Luhagun, Chandra Buhadur and Bishnu Maya to Munikar, Nabin and Maharjan, Rumika, 15516 Knudsen Circle, $225,000.

Hanson, Marc and Desiree to Wilke, Matt and Haley, 7203 N. 171st St., $391,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Watson, Donald R. Jr. and Renee L., 17202 Craig St., $328,788.

Legendary Homes LLC to Bruce R. & Diane R. Fields Trust and Fields, Bruce R., trustee, 7657 N. 166th Ave., $500,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Basyal, Jiwan and Bhattaral, Sapana, 7371 N. 165th St., $252,225.

Ohms Personal Residence Trust and Ohms, Amond G., trustee, to Hansen, Kenneth L. and Kristine A., 11821 N. 179th St., $590,000.

Styl Properties Inc. to Johnson, Christina, 11422 N. 156th St., $102,000.

Hulbert, Mark and Regan to Kroupa, Nathan, 9001 N. 156th Ave., $230,000.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 7216 N. 171st St., $69,950.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 6963 N. 172nd St., $64,950.

Ozer, Mehmet A. to Jackson, Staci L. and Michael R., 7963 N. 144th Ave., $213,000.

68022

Hoffman, Eric J. and Michele L. to Whitehorn, Kelsey and Marvin, 568 S. 180th Ave., $337,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Metschke, Alexander R. and Rachell A., 5819 S. 239th St., $417,900.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Schaefer, Scott and Brandi, 21517 B St., $679,176.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Iske, Kyle C. and Sis, Jenni L., 18809 Boyd St., $385,000.

Terhaar, Mark and Kelly to Beck, Joshua A., 1551 N. 208th St., $265,000.

Shaw, Stacy L. to Crawford, Anthony P. and Kelsey M., 18827 Jones St., $290,000.

Wurdeman, Michael P. and Regina S. to Hayduska, Kathleen A., 567 S. 184th St., $300,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hess, Daniel C. and Elizabeth D., 2701 N. 185th St., $427,000.

Osborne, Tiffini Lyn and Bartek, Tiffini L. to Storovich, Jammie and Casella, Joseph, 21206 Palomino Road, $215,000.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Genant, Zachary and Maurissa, 2414 N. 188th St., $459,960.

Thrasher, Ruth L. to Slobotski, Steven J., 4019 N. 212th St., $45,000.

FRK Development LLC to Vencil Construction Inc., 4605 N. 189th St., $60,000.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to McKitterick, Thomas R. and Cheri L., 1403 N. 196th St., $514,900.

McKillip, Timaree to Long, Kimberly, 836 S. 183rd St., $270,000.

Richard B. Smelser Living Trust and Smelser, Richard B., trustee, to Luebe, Toby and Campbell, Kati, 2905 Piney Creek Drive, $310,000.

Kilgore, Tylene and Jonathan to Mansingh, Jennifer Joan and Kinnison, Jennifer J., 1402 N. 209th Ave., $261,000.

Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Waters, Kenneth Michael, 18327 George Miller Parkway, $449,900.

Mills, Robert and Heather to Preister, Justin L. and Amanda E., 20520 Boyd St., $380,000.

Loeffler, Kent M. and Anne C. to Fellows, Tyler and Linnea, 18857 Jones St., $317,500.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Eccleston, Ryan and Abigail, 21507 Grover St., $85,000.

Richardson, James M. and Jennifer N. to McQuistan, Jonathan A. and Sweetwood, Jenna, 532 S. 188th Avenue Circle, $306,000.

Wilson, Nicholas and Sarah to Binder, Scott Harold and Teresa Marie, 21821 Dorcas St., $995,000.

Carotta, Michael A. and Catherine C. to Staiert, Aaron and Macintyre, Brenda, 602 S. 188th Ave., $345,000.

Gayee, Vijay and Chhaya to Kramer, Dustin L. and Ferguson, Sean P., 18305 Howard St., $325,000.

Otcowner LLC to Chi Nebraska, 1625 N. 205th St., $2,639,934.

Choice Homes LLC to Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC, 2418 S. 219th St., $150,000.

Clarke, Todd and Heather to Pili, Devin and Bailee, 21350 Blaine St., $307,212.

228 Skyline LLC to Malibu Properties LLC, 4304 S. 234th Place, $255,000.

Osborn, David V. and Diane B. to Mays, Charles R. Jr. and Brown, Terrine L., 2717 N. 191st Ave., $323,000.

Bremser, Brett Dow and Debra Kay to Stauffer, Tracy L. and Jenda, 23626 Hampton Road, $173,000.

Mestemacher, Kenneth J. to Beck, Tyler J., 2115 N. 188th Ave., $528,000.

FRK Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 4722 N. 189th St., $60,000.

68104

Watson, Garrett to Valle, Daniel A. Rodriguez and Rodriguez, Mariana Del Socorr Calderon De, 5723 Hartman Ave., $111,000.

Inspired Investments LLC to Perez, Angelica, 4815 Wirt St., $94,000.

Ladehoff, Josh to Blendowski, Tessie L., 3952 N. 54th St., $107,500.

John M. Helms Living Trust and Helms, John M., trustee, to Arreola, Josefa Sanchez, 2735 N. 48th St., $76,500.

Widman, Bethany A. and Hicks, Boz to Miles, Charles Anthony, 6334 Manderson St., $134,000.

Anderson, Roger to Jungquist, Timothy, 2011 N. 48th St., $110,000.

Lawless, Nichole A. and Lawless, Nicole A. to Negus, Jeffrey, 4538 Franklin St., $73,500.

Dunn Development LLC to Curtis-Ford, Brandi, 5521 Camden Ave., $160,000.

Michael Town Estates V. LLC to Lumm, Kristin, 6572 Evans St., $185,000.

Stamp, Phillip and Elizabeth A. to Anderson, Nicolas and Jhoan, 5144 Decatur St., $250,000.

Johnson, Marva J. and Vincent L., personal representative, to Kamoro, Naomi N., 3518 N. 55th St., $191,000.

68105

Burleigh, Brian A. to Wachter, Mark, 3415 Martha St 7W, $120,000.

Mata, Miya and Wright, Leah to Buckner, Brandt and Kristin, 4434 Pacific St., $215,000.

Casares, Eric to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3021 S. 42nd St., $82,500.

Galvan, Hector Jimenez and Perez, Francisca to 108 Center Street LLC, 1318 S. 30th Ave., $36,625.

Clinton C. Halley and Allyson M. Halley Living Trust and Halley, Clinton C., trustee, to Lenzen, Dan, 3015 S. 35th Ave., $175,000.

11T Ne LLC to Rsv Properties LLC, 2569 Pierce St., $50,000.

68106

Mulligan, John T. Jr. and Rosemary to Feldmann, Caitlin and Nathan, 2140 S. 61st St., $210,000.

O’Donnell, Patrick to Dabbs, Erin and Wyler, Collin, 5602 Cedar St., $204,500.

Sonderman, Dennis J. and Debra L. to Podjenski, Melissa M. and Sonderman, Connor J., 619 S. 68th St., $145,000.

Schlesinger, Sue A. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 5708 Mason St., $135,000.

Daneu-Wehr Living Trust and Daneu, Karen, trustee, to Zach, Patrick J. and Jennifer M., 5620 Jones St., $335,000.

Mago, Steve A. and Mago, Sheri A., personal representative, to Neuverth, Thomas J., 5118 Rees St., $114,500.

68107

Stoltenberg, Leann M. and Torres, Williams R. to Garcia, Ana M., 6216 S. 40th St., $140,000.

Griffith, Phyllis D. to Jensen, Carl B. Jr. and Jensen, Carl B. III, 4117 Drexel St., $147,500.

Plucker, Dwight M. to Palos, Martin Hernandez and Silva, Agueda, 6209 S. 39th St., $67,900.

Kelly, Quinn T. Sr. and Kelly, Quinn T. to Lopez, Edith Martinez, 931 D St., $75,000.

Martinez, Amador to Jimenez, Ana E. and Angel Patricio, 2019 N St., $58,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Perez, Maria N. and Aguilar, Raul Perez, 1712 Holmes St., $45,000.

Buskevicius, Dorothy to Francisco, Julio Andres and Rosalio, Dejaneira Hernandez, 4328 Drexel St., $150,000.

Amato, Jeff to Bianchi, Brianna and Behrens, Cameron, 5324 S. 36th St., $149,000.

Favela, Fidel and Lucia to Nolazco Cendejas, Omar, 3828 S. 24th St., $115,000.

Church, Rosalee D. to Macias, Vincent, 4423 S. 27th St., $13,000.

Shin, Iksu to FA Properties LLC, 5015 S. 24th St., $999,000.

68108

Anzaldo Construction Inc. to Trego, Gary, 2239 Pierce St., $200,000.

Riddle, Shawn and Kimberly to Points, Tyler A. and Meghan M., 3460 S. 14th St., $119,500.

Delgado, Evaristo and Maria E. to Guardado, Jose Delgado and Delgado, Maria Olga, 1943 S. 12nd St., $50,000.

Morrissey, John A. and Wendy J. to Salinas, Joni, 2805 S. 4th St., $135,000.

68110

Inter City Properties LLC to Johnson, Danielle, 1811 Lothrop St., $79,000.

Bodnar, Robert S. to Emmeybets Enterprises LLC, 5102 N. 13th St., $60,000.

Sillik, Roger G. to Garza, Karina, 5129 N. 13th St E., $20,000.

68111

Kean, James V. and Diane P. to Fargo, Abigail, 4327 Corby St., $20,000.

Rose, Nicholas Edward to Alvarado, Walter D. Castillo and Arreola, Yaslin Yadira Valdez, 4024 Crown Point Ave., $82,000.

Pozos, Alejandra and Aguilar, Alejandra to Iraheta, Jeovany D., 2588 Himebaugh Ave., $127,500.

Masuda Company LLC to Fiala, Rebecca K., 4620 N. 37th St., $59,000.

Brutsche, Timothy L. and Mary K. to Shan, Paul James and Clark, Ashley Linda-Kay, 2580 Crown Point Ave., $125,900.

68112

Jennings, Masonleen C. to Square 1 Property Solutions LLC, 6555 N. 34th St., $60,000.

David Finger Ira 200205880 and David Finger Ira 88877 to Raskin, Barry Edward and Price, Michael J., 6618 N. 30th St., $575,000.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Brockman, Ashley F., 6816 N. 24th St., $125,000.

68114

Hinrichs, Sherry L. and Buckman, Sherry to Dann, Chris and Kish, 10624 Izard St., $202,000.

Fulcher, Thomas G. and Caye S. to Newburg, Forrest B. and Kristi L., 9802 Nicholas St. 305, $460,000.

Cate, Michael C. and Kelly to Drozd, Molly L. and Townsend, Jared, 8533 Lafayette Ave., $182,500.

68116

Barrow, Christian D. and Ashley K. to Petrie, Robert and Monica S., 4106 N. 147th St., $235,000.

Paddack, Matthew and Holly to Khan, Umair Usman and Tanveer, Rohma, 4234 N. 164th St., $277,000.

Woxland, Nicole R. to Hayath, Sufyaan Ahmed, 14454 Ames Ave., $227,500.

Pier 15 Development LLC to Horizon Land Corp., 5825 N. 168th Ave., $480,000.

Phillips, Brian and Kathleen to Getzfrid, Margaret Anne, 17275 Sprague St., $200,000.

Geis, Leigh Ann to Plugge, Malissie Marie and Henry Robert, 2602 N. 165th St., $198,000.

Weinandt, Scott A. and Jayme L. to Remm, Edward L. IV and Darcy R., 2211 N. 151st Avenue Circle, $315,000.

Nimmo, Michael W. and Tina M. to Nimmo, Gail A., 15013 Tibbles St., $215,600.

Trofholz, Charles M. and Jodi M. to Robbins, John and Laura, 17320 Wirt St., $410,000.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 3216 N. 177th St., $86,900.

Bruce R. and Diane R. Fields Trust and Fields, Bruce R., trustee, to Wagner, Noel and Regina, 15130 Bauman Ave., $338,000.

Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Berthiaume, David Michael and Maggie Gayl, 3308 N. 178th St., $535,000.

Kreikemeier, Travis P. and Jill to Lacrosse, Benjamin and Rachel, 17119 Sherwood Ave., $416,000.

Hillebrand, Linda A. to Red Ladder LLC, 5031 N. 144th Ave., $85,000.

Burkdoll, Tyler W. to Rutherford, Peter M. and Shana, 6116 N. 147th Ave., $250,000.

Matya, Robert A. and Tammie to Foltz, Jennifer, 14701 Crown Point Ave., $258,000.

Ferraguti, Craig to Hoff, Nicholas B. and Marissa A., 4405 N. 147th St., $192,000.

68117

Red Ladder LLC to Kackmeister, Damien R., 4606 S. 61st Ave., $101,850.

Amato, John R. to Amato Services LLC, 4173 S. 62nd St., $91,800.

68118

Foxhoven, Andrew S. and Tiffany S. to Toupal, Tara and Holmes, Eric, 1618 N. 173rd St., $310,000.

Thompson, Pete and Linda to Fadul, Nada and Abayazid, Saif, 542 S. 160th St., $358,500.

Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17070 Nicholas St., $40,000.

Barth, William M. and Barbara J. to Gormley, Matthew and Jessica, 15811 Nottingham Drive, $290,000.

68122

Backes, Daniel N. and Savannah G. to Neese, Timothy and Raelyn, 8233 Willit St., $180,000.

Healey, Brian C. and Brian to Kumm, Bryan Paul and Moriarty, Kathleen Grace, 8856 N. 83rd Ave., $230,000.

Wuestewald, Jacob and Jamie J. to Frahm, Christian, 7925 Howell St., $182,000.

Kumm, Bryan P. to Hotchkiss, Robin and William, 8802 N. 83rd Ave., $180,000.

Timm, Casey M. and Lilly N. to Hilfiker, Allison and Bring, Matt, 9122 Black St., $196,000.

Hewitt, Nina M. to Brown, Jacob, 6964 N. 90th St., $178,500.

Ludlow, John W. and Tamara A. to Jordan, Melanie and Koll, Kellen, 6715 N. 106th St., $276,600.

Hamilton, Sandra M. and Paben, Brian J. to Hatcher, Jason A. and Marissa G., 8426 Baker St., $196,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Powlay, Soe K. and Har, Paw M., 7766 N. 88th St., $194,900.

68124

Secor, Spencer D. and Allison M. to Lerdahl, Tanner J., 9736 Nina St., $215,000.

Pick, Patrick R. and Hannah R. to Vanhauer, James Jr. and Emily, 3518 S. 102nd St., $425,000.

Sedlacek, Jolene and Salt, Bradley C. to James Perkins Rev Living Trust and Perkins, James Michael, trustee, 3406 S. 91st St., $165,000.

Cohn, Daniel Louis and Miller, Andrew Faust to Behrns, Ryan J., 1201 S. 91st Ave., $546,000.

Wacker, Robert J. and Lorrie M. to Ping, Aric Michael and Katie Lyn, 8414 Cedar St., $240,000.

West, Beverly J. to Waterfield, Nancy and Richard, 8658 Westridge Drive, $170,000.

68127

Claussen, Zachariah and Carly to White, Kory and Kari, 6623 S. 91st Ave., $205,000.

Harold B. Shuman Living Trust and Shuman, Tracy N., trustee, to Shuman, Tracy N. and Allen, Scott L., 5311 S. 93rd St., $180,000.

Carpenter, Joseph L. and Justine N. to Moreno, Ruben Stephan Jr. and Candace Devonna, 10718 V St., $197,000.

68130

Evans, Nathan and Amy to Knight, Dalton C., 1204 Peterson Drive, $236,700.

Shada, Frank P. II and Ashley J. to Seiboldt, Kathryn K. and Eric, 1714 S. 179th St., $395,000.

Kennedy, Daniel B. and Mandy to Turner, William J. and Kathleen N., 19378 Woolworth Ave., $595,000.

Michalski, Michael W. and Brenda J. to Plouzek, Bradley and Stephanie, 3757 S. 197th St., $442,000.

Fiala, Jamie S. and Patrick R. to Porter, Colin, 18925 Ontario St., $272,000.

Thayer, Richard and Mary to Davidson, James D. and Lisa L., 17340 William Circle, $305,000.

Dyer, Casey L. and Jennifer N. to Thompson, Jeremy and Lindsey, 1814 S. 193rd St., $550,000.

Bartlett, Clinton R. and Mary G. to Hampton, Jenna and Kyle, 19715 William St., $302,000.

Scott A. Garner Living Trust and Garner, Scott A., trustee, to Rouse, Jonathan and Lyndie, 19488 Walnut Circle, $591,000.

Donavon P. Ricketts Trust and Judith Kohoskie Ricketts Trust to Zink, Kevin and Soltis, Shawna, 2464 S. 182nd Circle, $880,000.

Fry Family Revocable Trust and Fry, James Tucker, trustee, to Peercy, Lane R. and Kate M., 18442 Poppleton Circle, $617,500.

68131

Smith, Shela and Charles W. Jr. to Erdei, Elijah, 3236 Myrtle Ave., $55,000.

Rehbein, Shane to Jones, Kevin, 4332 Charles St., $185,000.

Tipton, Jeremy L. and Abby to Nissen, Matt and Rebecca, 1412 N. 38th St., $149,950.

Sauls, Loretta and Leday, Clementine to Egad LLC, 1212 N. 34th St., $53,000.

68132

Dilly, Barbara Jane to Dundee Equity Holdings LLC, 4906 Webster St., $160,000.

Stavas, Joseph M. and Maureen P. to Pilli, Suchitra, 662 N. 63rd St., $750,000.

68134

Heller, Deborah A. and Sautter, Deborah A. to Vanover, Derrick and Emily, 9821 Taylor St., $210,000.

Morris, Sierra B. and Fuchs, Austin to Anderson, Kyle, 8531 Pinkney St., $175,000.

Sillau, Francis S. to Eggen, Lucas C., 8941 Miami St 14, $69,000.

Gary J. and Patricia C. Ward Living Trust Agreement and Bruckner, Jill, trustee, to Molnar, Steven, 9740 Grand Ave., $120,000.

Rk Real Estate LLC to Skinner, Cadan Thomas, 6407 N. 78th Ave., $175,000.

McCarthy, Michael E. to Dworak, Jody, 8773 Larimore Ave., $180,000.

Staiert, Aaron John and Brenda Macintyre to Crosby, Christian and Kelsey, 4717 N. 107th St., $181,500.

Paulsen, Ronald J. to Ward, Kiley and Kashoan, 10060 Miami Circle, $205,534.

68135

Walker, Heather M. and Dustin L. to Urban, Lindsay and Person, Henry M., 19434 V St., $198,000.

Marsh, Andrew N. and Kayce J. to Tiedje, Ehren, 5813 S. 191st Ave., $240,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Valadez, Sergio and Corneilussen, Amanda Rae, 19920 Madison St., $342,500.

Turner, William J. and Kathleen N. to Sneed, Mark and Linda, 4302 S. 176th St., $360,000.

Hunt, Bucky and Patti to Williams, Joshua and Patience, 6105 S. 196th St., $373,000.

Sucha, Bryan and Claudia to Bies, Joshua and Lia, 16308 Riggs St., $236,500.

Bennour, Hatem and Dorsaf to Berck, Austin and Elizabeth, 17701 I St., $221,500.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6722 S. 200th Ave., $56,250.

Nuss, Allison M. to Hedlund, Derek D. and Mikayla M., 18801 O St., $230,000.

Filippi, Austin J. and Ashlee R. to Heinrich, Tobias Stefan and Kathleen Joyce, 6406 S. 164th Circle, $252,500.

Jensen, Brett James and Holly Ann to Khan, Khalid and Zakira Shinwari, 5118 S. 167th Ave., $230,000.

Bultsma, Christopher J. and Kimberly M. to Johnsen, Jason D. and Julie L., 18305 Tyler St., $335,000.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19820 Washington St., $61,950.

Melilli, Kenneth J. and Sandra A. to Ball, Howard L. and Sharleen K., 16721 X St., $275,000.

Hayes, Brian M. to Hathhorn, William T. and Jean A., 18162 Hayes Place, $115,000.

Armstrong, Robert G. and Lynnette T. to Touchette, Gregory J. and Hope L., 6722 S. 184th St., $397,500.

Armas, Gavriel J. and Camolina, Norma to Sand, Jeremy Winquest and Lacey Renee, 19346 J St., $330,000.

Kowal, Alana M. to Hauck, Michael and Amanda, 19463 Gail Ave., $203,000.

Gunter, Michael G. and Traci S. to Porter-Clark, Keely J., 5424 S. 160th St., $330,000.

68137

Castle Properties LLC to Howell, Brandon J. and Ranallo, Michaela L., 12226 Weir St., $187,500.

Murrell, Christopher G. and Leslie A. to Schweinsburg, Bradley James and Bauerband, Shannon Jeanette, 15429 Blackwell Drive, $215,000.

Dickmeyer, Donald L. to Frohloff, Wade and Shawn, 6126 S. 151st Ave., $123,303.

Hall, Josh J. and Nicole M. to Gray, Sarah, 12726 Gail Pa 108, $115,000.

68142

Lopez, John H. Jr. and Jessica Lynn to Scott, Sean and Laura, 7202 N. 142nd Ave., $260,000.

Juan, Liu to Frei, Mark and Kristi, 12012 Vane Circle, $407,000.

Robertson, Cliff A. and Carol A. to Himan, Robin M. and David K., 12313 Scott Circle, $789,000.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Reinhardt, Adam and Jalaina, 8215 N. 129th St., $85,000.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 8115 N. 129th St., $85,000.

68144

Gill, Bryan and Shelby to Wilwerding, Eric and Liel, 2235 S. 148th Ave., $253,000.

Hutton, Rowlie and Suzette to Barton, Deric and Peak-Barton, Alexis, 13783 Pierce St., $218,000.

Julie A. Johnson Trust and Jensen, James W., trustee, to Jay Allyn Real Estate LLC, 1855 S. 116th St., $130,000.

Wolff, Trudy L. to Jones, Lori R. and Hall, Keith, 11925 William St., $183,000.

Todd, Iris M. and Todd, Charles, personal representative, to Forcade, Elizabeth, 3340 Augusta Ave., $150,000.

Theis, Lindsey to Limoges, Justin, 11335 Arbor St., $90,000.

Bellairs, David A. and Vanessa to Kennedy, Matthew J. and Kathryn E., 12423 Hickory Road, $295,000.

Money Source Inc. to Devaney, James M., 12615 Marinda St., $227,007.

68152

G N. and Sons Inc. to Wsg Inc., 7502 Silver Valley Road, $150,000.

68154

Ternent, Charles A. and Linda E. to Okolo, Jerome C. and Obiozor I., 14102 Seward St., $400,000.

Pospisil, Steven Ward and Gilligan, Brian to Kaup, Kurt M. and Foral, Andrea M., 1218 N. 126th St., $385,000.

Kuhns, Jeff A. and Jennifer K. to Taylor Living Trust and Taylor, Joseph I., trustee, 12086 Leavenworth Road, $280,000.

Live Strong Realty LLC to Strovers, Eric D., 12074 Westover Road, $238,000.

Woodbury, Timothy F. and Kirstin L. to Jones, Casey M. and Jessica L., 15424 Burt St., $260,000.

68164

Severson, Lucas F. and Kristina A. to Kray, Chhandara and Tiffany, 12311 Bedford Ave., $209,000.

Walker, George Winston to Calvert, Ethan and Medhi, Prerona, 5005 N. 126th St., $181,000.

Kallenbach, Jason and Beth to Mike & Tee Jay Henderson Trust and Henderson, Mike, trustee, 13041 Patrick Circle, $206,000.

Klein, Anthony R. and Bethany R. to Loecker, Christopher Joseph and Melissa Ann, 11856 Bauman Ave., $181,000.

Cryne, Julia A. to Trusler, Bridgette and Wahab, Rahman, 11227 Corby St., $199,000.

Fellows, Linnea and Tyler to Reiss, Tanner and Gabrielle, 12148 Erskine Circle, $198,500.

Ridder, Francis N. and Fry, Sydney to Omer, Tamara J., 14225 Huntington Ave., $230,000.

Watts, Edward J. and Jimmi L. to Fry, Curtis L. and Jennifer, 11816 Mary St., $199,600.

Wampler, Ryan D. and Brenna E. to Rohner, Mikaela and Matthew, 3012 N. 125th St., $230,000.

Shramek, James R. to Bailey, David Pryor and Sarah Christine, 2450 N. 134th St., $270,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Klesitz Realty LLC to Franco, Maria Murcia, 2612 Madison St., $145,000.

Steely, Robert W. II and Kara to Pritchard, Seth Nicholas and Hana Marie, 1007 Kountze Memorial Drive, $182,000.

Bickle, Richard D. and Jennifer J. to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 1707 Elm Circle, $153,000.

Rose, Trisha A., trustee, and Trisha A. Rose Revocable Living Trust to Mach, Joseph and Kim, 110 W. 18th Ave., $175,000.

Mott, Nicholas and Ashley to Castro, Francisco O., 1307 Willow Ave., $183,000.

Skocz, Jean to Skocz, John, 1515 N. 9th St., $150,000.

68028

Pizzo, Thomas A. and Natalie R. to Keske, Adam L., 21117 Flagstone Circle, $259,000.

Bullard, Courtney and Stephanie to Soeller, Chad A. and Amanda K., 19519 Bellbrook Blvd., $317,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Khan, Amzal and Natasha, 7810 S. 197th St., $310,000.

Pierce, Nicholas J. and Katie J. to Zobel, Adam and Megan, 21207 Shiloh Drive, $259,000.

Ohlin, Dale II and Eileen to Pierce, Nicholas J. and Katie J., 21334 Cobblestone Circle, $349,000.

68046

Advantage Development Inc. to Garver, Randy A. and Ramig, Heather, 10511 Superior Drive, $443,000.

Ludwig, Francis P. and Sharon L. to Naiman, Angeline K., 2350 Sand Hill Drive, $320,000.

Hoban, Barbara J. and Popken, Charles A. to McPeck, Vernon B. Jr. and Motino, Maryuri R., 907 Devon Drive, $271,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Archuletta, Nathanael and Corin, 11725 S. 110th St., $363,000.

Elzas, Brian and Shelbie L. to Hood, Ellen J., 1206 Buckboard Blvd., $190,000.

Hodges, Brett and Samantha to Bond, Jason P. and Iliana D., 2101 King Drive, $206,000.

Clements, John E. III and Elizabeth M. to Green, Matthew and Rachel, 2310 Crystal Drive, $283,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Beacom, Todd M. and Lisa L., 11860 S. 113th St., $316,000.

Zabrowski, Zach and Ashton to Barry, Michael and Jaclyn, 2130 Broadwater Drive, $350,000.

68059

Gonzalez, Daniel J. and Dibuono Gonzalez, Christina M. to Witt, Tiffany L. and Baker, Austin M., 13703 S. 131st St., $439,000.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Green, Cody J., 340 Platteview Drive, $133,000.

68123

Tiger Properties LLC to Dakota Designs LLC, 2807 Laplatte Road, $117,000.

Stukenholtz, Ron P. and Deb S. to Jimenez, Sergio Rodriguez, 9802 S. 24th St., $187,000.

Dorobiala, Michael S. and Snowhawk, Larnora to Kunz, Gregory and Kaylee, 15112 Versallie St., $215,000.

Yanda Carter, Mae M. to Watson Rei LLC, 3807 Coffey Ave., $140,000.

Bryce, Carl and Macey J. to Trice, Marcus and Ashley, 2503 Winding River Drive, $245,000.

Sanchez, Jaime M. and Annette L. to Pippin, Misty, 10713 S. 18th St., $205,000.

Yonish, Irene R. to Vinson, Amanda J., 13005 S. 35th St., $217,000.

Lloyd, Jerry J. and Hyunsuk to Kok, Michael and McCreedy, Duane, 1801 Hanson Drive, $125,000.

Forrester, Kade and Kadian to Niles, Roy and Debra, 4406 Waterford Ave., $220,000.

Busbee, John W. and Brooke A. to Nelson, Monte and Syrena, 1903 Meadowlark Lane, $320,000.

Intinarelli, Timothy J. and Kelly A. to Freels, Jeremy M. and Corrina M., 1609 Old Gaelic St., $263,000.

McGraw, Benjamin J. and Rebekah S. to Mather, Andrew and Samantha, 11747 Quail Drive, $260,000.

Carnes, Brandon and Kara to Frank, Brian L. and Amanda K., 3713 Helwig Ave., $276,000.

68128

Barnes, Tyler M. to Egan, John J. and Melinda S., 9721 Margo St., $255,000.

Wenner, Nicholas J. to Pleiss, Christopher J. and Barbara A., 7512 S. 101 St., $205,000.

Hoffman, Kolleen J., trustee, and Kolleen J. Hoffman Living Trust to Hall, Josh and Nicole, 9401 Margo Circle, $387,000.

Winkler, Robert J. and Beverly J. to Vogel, Ronald E. and Nancy A., 8618 Birch Drive, $150,000.

68133

Inlavong, Johnny and Erica to Pearce, Taylor E. and Gabriela B., 4702 Coffey St., $315,000.

Million, Shawn M. and Karen L. to Seeman, Thomas W. and Plaza, Cecilia E., 8909 S. 66th Ave., $280,000.

Stinson, David E. and Janet M. to Palmer, Zachary and Caitlin, 1410 Beaufort Drive, $203,000.

Hecke, Garry, personal representative, and Elizabeth Ann Hecke Estate to Fawcett, Patrick Quinn and Hillary Ann, 308 Longwood, $285,000.

Lawrence, Robert and Jessica to Spitsen, Joseph and Jessica, 502 Oakwood Drive, $285,000.

Fraser, Eric J. and Jessica B. to Britt, Nikki J., 4614 Waterford Ave., $220,000.

68136

Leece, Donna I., trustee, and Donna I. Leece Revocable Trust to Pappas, Robert A. and Mary J., 7108 S. 157th St., $228,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kraus, Justin A. and Alexandria A., 7905 S. 186th St., $343,000.

Holmes, Linda S. to Olson, Daylee A. and Gottschalk, Adam C., 7115 S. 159th St., $253,000.

Gensler, Scott C. and Sarah L. to Huckabee, Christopher and Andrea, 9801 S. 179th St., $370,000.

Nolan, Nathan L. and Ashley L. to Coufal, Ryan J. and Hilary K., 18722 Olive St., $388,000.

Nemecek, Gayle Ann to McDonald, Susan, 16432 Audrey St., $226,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ridjic, Seval and Zada, 9302 S. 179th St., $303,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Rowland, Travis and Renate, 18412 Hampton Drive, $422,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vandenberg, Christopher, 7820 S. 191st St., $252,000.

River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 11747 Quail Drive, $37,000.

68138

Soeller, Chad A. and Amanda K. to Kreft, Alex and Conrad, Christa, 14615 Echo Hills Drive, $187,000.

Turner, Brian D. and Sharon M. to Thelen, Nathan and Keli, 15109 Robin Circle, $186,000.

Borg, Patrick R. and Amy S. to Maxwell, Todd Ryan and Graves Maxwell, Sarah Kristin, 1519 Edna St., $244,000.

Mrkacek, Daniel J. and Amanda Lorraine to Aljasem, Ahmad and Fatema, 7509 S. 134th St., $173,000.

68157

Catania, Thomas A. and Morgan M. to Terry, Katherine and Peyton, 8424 S. 64th Ave., $245,000.

