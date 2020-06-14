DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Moore, Randall and Rachel, 8070 Kilpatrick Parkway, $350,083.
Sweetbriar Syndicate LLC to Kloster, Christian and Elise, 12514 N. 178th Circle, $147,500.
Richardson, Abby and Matt to Lane, Aaron and Walsh, Jaclyn, 14779 Eagle St., $263,000.
Powell, Michael W. and Tricia E. to Lenhart, Leah M. and Kam A., 10408 N. 149th St., $275,000.
Majestic C. Team LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7909 Kilpatrick Parkway, $30,141.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kampschneider, Cody and Manyara, Bralyn, 7611 N. 170th St., $303,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Buchholz, Sally A., 7408 N. 175th Circle, $305,687.
State Street Invesments LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 7721 N. 156th Ave., $43,950.
North Ida Street Investments LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 7510 N. 161st St., $43,450.
Johnson, Sharon S. to Huss, Clifford L. and Jane, 8715 N. 160th Place, $216,500.
Nice Property Holdings LLC to Phillips, Noah, 118 N Stark St., $224,300.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Remeysen, Jennifer Jr. and Ereik, 8065 Kilpatrick Parkway, $268,900.
68022
Charleston Homes LLC to Suing, Brent and Jessica, 4710 N. 210th St., $291,511.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Ferry, Mark P. and Abigail A., 18330 Taylor St., $390,519.
Bosse, Richard J. to Mathsen, Chris, 1531 N. 211th St., $379,900.
Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Reiser, Jarod S. and Jennifer C., 3537 S. 210th Ave., $1,076,933.
Hoefer, Wade P. and Sloane M. to Elliott, Connor L. and Lyndee M., 18051 Jones St., $330,000.
Giorgis, Jadie E. and Jennifer L. to Bick, Wade Alan and Patty Liu, 810 S. 185th St., $500,000.
Chandler, Scott T. and Rebecca G. to Jaszewski, Patrick and Jillian, 2220 N. 188th Terrace, $397,950.
Spruce 180 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 3024 Big Elk Parkway, $70,000.
Rypkema, Jason John and Olivia to Sudbeck, Tyler and Amanda, 2720 N. 186th St., $390,000.
Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Behlers, Quinton Benoit and Kelsie Marie, 18718 Boyd St., $435,500.
Watkins, Patrick W. and Vontersch, Danielle to Zabrowski, Zachary L. and Ashton N., 18410 Patrick Ave., $407,000.
Rebekah A. Grob Holdings Trust and Grob, Rebekah A., trustee, to Huset, Matthew and Angela, 5725 S. 239th St., $505,000.
Thi Properties LLC to Isaacs, Thomas J. and Jill L., 2219 N. 186th St., $547,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hartman, Matthew A. and Nicole D., 4715 N. 181st St., $331,318.
Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Krause, Adam and Margaret, 2320 S. 220th Circle, $647,500.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Satyanarayana, Kiran Kumar Karnam and Malle, Preethi, 18410 Boyd St., $402,806.
Kudlacek, Eugene P. and Constance J. to Lair, Dustin and Flor, 920 S. 206th Ave., $395,000.
68069
Harlow, Travis D. and Ashley M. to Hoffman, Donald P., 509 5th St., $189,000.
68104
Menard, Ross and Dawn to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2520 N. 49th St., $81,000.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Hughes, Kacie Elizabeth and Caliguiri, Michael John, 2735 N. 45th Ave., $160,000.
Baxter, Janice K. to Jared D., 1840 N. 49th Ave., $220,000.
Putnam, Spencer to Reierson, Clay Charles, 2532 Country Club Ave., $317,500.
Skocz, John M. to Altman, William J. and Danielle, 6458 Decatur St., $105,000.
68105
Abundis, Indelisa M. and Abran M. to Sunhouse Global LLC, 2507 S. 25th St., $68,000.
68106
Arbogast Residence Trust and Arbogast, Rebecca, trustee, to Quinn, Priscilla, 4812 Krug Ave., $175,000.
Johnson, John E. Jr. and Kathy L. to Anderson, Sarah Labedz and Christopher, 2143 S. 49th Ave., $196,000.
Ortiz-Origel, Victor M. and Ortiz, Victor to KR Properties LLC, 4690 Woolworth Ave., $116,500.
Bruce, Jennifer M. to FA Properties LLC, 5711 Grover St., $65,000.
Greteman, Matthew P. and Peggy A. to Greteman, Nathan M. and Hotz, Hillary L., 1606 S. 56th St., $175,000.
Sullivan, Matthew P. and Justine F. to Sacco, Anthony J., 3055 S. 49th St., $165,000.
68107
Valenzuela, Oscar and Edith to Ramirez, Maria D. Corral and Madrid, Martin F. Madrid, 2613 J St., $170,000.
McCoy, Traci A. and Thomas to Aguilar-Pacheco, Brenda, 1417 Archer Ave., $89,500.
Diaz-De-Leon, Juan Ramon and Leon, Juan R. Diaz De to Ortiz, Victor, 3323 W St., $100,000.
Dvorak, Lila Lee to Hernandez, Maria L., 6110 S. 17th St., $87,300.
Gillen, Beverly J. to Wolf, James and Ronda, 6225 S. 39th St., $145,000.
68108
Albers, Ryan M. to Barrett, Cody R., 2215 S. 19th St., $122,500.
Beck, Hans and Barbara Jean to Real Growth LLC, 1821 Van Camp Ave., $75,000.
Brakenhoff, Robert A. and Jennifer L. to Nice Casas LLC, 422 Cedar St., $47,000.
Fellows, Randy C. and Rosemary to Ortiz, Ernesto and Salinasdeortiz, Ana Maria, 1708 S. 17th St., $73,000.
68110
Berlowitz, John M. to Ochoa, Earnesto, 1813 Binney St., $40,000.
Value, Darlene R. to Mott Properties LLC, 2009 Florence Mills Place, $67,500.
Rangel, Juan A. Mancinas and Guerra, Natali A. to Ayres, Bryon Nickolas and Connolly, Kimberly, 2119 Lothrop St., $92,000.
68111
Carpenter, Doyia A. to A&I Services LLC, 3123 Seward St., $27,500.
Ingraham, Leroy L. and Mary T. to Hultron, Esber and Ochoa, Yesenia, 4347 Miami St., $40,000.
Ingraham, Leroy L. and M. Therese to Sanchez, Jesus, 4339 Miami St., $35,000.
Wadzinski, David to Deumengam, Thomas Kollewe, 3463 Spaulding St., $110,000.
Cross-Penney, Tammy R. to Williams, Jon, 3328 N. 40th St., $22,000.
Dean Propertiesllc to Knutzen, Brandi T., 3046 Arcadia Ave., $107,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Bright, Dennis, 3501 Blondo St., $14,900.
68112
Cuellar, Jose Carlos to Marr, Danielle, 2868 Newport Ave., $146,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Portis, Andrew K. and Kelly M., 6806 N. 30th St., $72,500.
Dendinger, Chad to Fudge, Gregory, 3353 Weber St., $149,500.
68114
HBI LLC to Bruner, Mikayla, 8315 Nicholas St., $165,000.
Schreck, John F. and Christine to Sanne, Duane D. and Bridgett Y., 8320 Webster St., $105,000.
Bayless, Stephen and Bayless, Spencer, personal representative, to Matt, Peter and Claire, 1717 N. 91st Circle, $180,000.
Lowas, Stefanie Rose to Dannatt, Brett, 10234 Fieldcrest Drive, $265,000.
Belgrade LLC to Moore, Aaron Jon and Bentzinger, Charlene Nicole, 235 S. 85th St., $570,000.
68116
Hayes, Dennis K. and Traci L. to Westerman, Matthew J. and Laura R., 15308 Saratoga St., $185,000.
Wright, Mark A. to Sailors, Dawn and Brett, 5908 N. 167th Place, $150,000.
Swanson, Daniel Carl and Leah M. to Himes, Mark R. and Tia D. Chandler, 2419 N. 171st St., $354,000.
Castle Creek Development LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 5802 N. 154th St., $46,950.
Murphy, Joshua and Holly to Smith, Wayne and Carmen, 4356 N. 147th Place, $147,000.
Oldfield, Bradley S. and Misty A. to Cameron, Amber, 17104 Bedford Ave., $310,000.
McDonald, Susan J. to Leiting, Douglas and Deann, 4175 N. 146th Court, $148,000.
Currin, Eric and Leesa to Arlt, Paige and Nicholas, 14625 Saratoga St., $220,000.
Nelsen, William I. and Jennifer to Heise, Bradley D. and Teresa J., 4716 N. 168th Ave., $180,000.
Huss, Clifford L. and Jane to tBurger, Susan Diane and Rodney Joseph, 14644 Laurel Ave., $279,900.
68117
Crc Development LLC to Glick, John W. and Bonnie M., 5907 N. 158th Court 2308, $216,000.
Johnson, Robert A. to Bell, Harrison and Cantu-Bell, Michelle, 4805 S. 50th Terrace, $115,000.
Andres, David and Sandra to Waddell, Bradley and Rowin, Haylee, 6820 S. 49th St., $123,600.
68118
Wu, Chang Chuen and Wu, Yuh Lian to Harrahill, Nicholas and Harrahill, Lindsey, 15691 California St., $602,500.
Stephens, David A. to Palen, Austin and Palen, Claire, 15735 Nottingham Drive, $205,000.
Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17066 Nicholas St., $40,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Neuroth, Taylor, 7727 N. 88th St., $216,772.
Davis, Akil B. and Jamie R. to Chavez, Jairo Jr., 8762 Quest St., $202,000.
68124
Langenhan, Trek C. and Emilie Ann to Higgins, William J. and Johanna Patricia, 9346 Spring St., $290,000.
Montgomery, Jonathan B. and Marcia C. to Montanye, Marc A. and Sharon L., 7517 Grover St., $185,000.
68127
Kephart, Jessica Ann to Sylvester, Crystal H., 6791 S. 75th St., $210,000.
Allen, Betty Barney to Klosterbuer Family Trust and Klosterbuer, Bruce R., trustee, 10727 Berry Place, $189,000.
Brunt, Christopher B. and Carrie L. to Carpenter, Joseph and Justine, 10221 Monroe St., $285,000.
6723 S. 75 LLC to Teutsch, Haylee, 6723 S. 75th St., $181,500.
68130
Karrer, Frederick W. and Beverley A. to Rohrig, Bradley G. and Suzan R., 1818 S. 194th Ave., $475,000.
Zurn, John and Jennifer to Kays, Jeffrey R. and Moser, Mary, 3711 S. 202nd Ave., $248,000.
Lance, Heath Alan and Bobbi Jo to Sutko, John T. and Kelly A., 20017 C St., $475,000.
Stevens, Jerry A. and Stevens, Troy Jason,, personal representative, to Davis, Akil and Jamie, 17612 Pine St., $360,000.
Tonjes, Jason and Roberta to Burke, Shawn and Dayna, 19915 Logan Circle, $625,000.
68131
Atz, Chelsea M. to Dewar, Thomas G. and Colleen M., 110 S. 37th St. 1105, $146,500.
Kurtenbach, Kyle P. and Bryttie to La Lune LLC and Hughes, Diane, 3000 Farnam St S4F, $130,000.
68132
Dtb Properties LLC to Flower, Colton, 1109 N. 49th Ave., $137,250.
Krell, Michael J. and Jessicca M. to McCarty, Jennilee A. and Luedders, Brent A., 1008 J E. George Blvd., $357,500.
Braun Investments Ltd to Samson Holdings LLC, 902 N. 49th Ave., $135,000.
4907 Underwood Ave LLC to Gander Co Design + Build LLC, 4907 Underwood Ave., $255,000.
Olson, Stephen II and Lisa to Pella, Rebecca and Michael, 5016 California St. 6, $163,000.
Westerhuis, Brian T. and Hillary A. to Whitcomb, Thomas M. and Lisa L., 914 N. 48th Ave., $215,000.
68134
Moore, Randall and Meyer, Rachel M. to Young, Lynn E. and Joyce, 6116 N. 78th Ave., $170,000.
Frieze, Robert J. and Yun, Kristi to Compton, Joseph Robert, 4620 N. 83rd Avenue Circle, $150,000.
Nelson, Arthur L. and Holdforth, Cindy D., personal representative, to Jun, Erick, 2343 N. 75th St., $132,000.
Edwards, Anthony V. and Rachelle L. to Boyce, Michael and Ruiz, Melodie, 4338 N. 81st Avenue Circle, $180,250.
Elias, Patrick to Nuffer, Taylor N. and Jeter, Anthony F., 7545 Sherman Drive, $144,400.
Dehart, Anthony M. and Melissa A. to Wortman, Jonathon R. and Chamberlain, Amanda M., 9235 Tomahawk Blvd., $164,000.
Kroeger, Gregory L. and Stacey A. to Potter, Timothy Joseph, 7644 Davis Circle, $156,000.
Mcintosh, Valerie Dawn and Tyron Demarr to Judy M. Domina Living Trust and Domina, Judy M., trustee, 5727 N. 107th St., $172,500.
Hoak, Joseph and Kathleen to Shrader, Jane, 5706 N. 78th Ave., $217,500.
Ortiz, Juan Torres and Torres, Adelaida Flores De to Vieregger, Blake E. and Sanchez, Thalia, 6404 N. 106th St., $241,000.
68135
Kraus, Justin A. and Alexandria Chavez to Gopalakrishnan, Geetha and Jeyaraj, Palaivel, 5610 S. 190th Terrace, $195,000.
Rahmanzai, Shapur and Shapyvai to Rahmanzai, Abdul Fatah and Pekai, 6304 S. 189th St., $182,300.
Hua, Jiong and Qian, Junmiao to Emerson, Travis and Nicole, 17501 Jefferson St., $324,800.
Parker, Jeffrey B. and Noffsinger, Carolyn R. to Raastad, Edward A. and Laura, 4963 S. 176th Ave., $440,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Barth, William and Barbara, 19635 Blaine Circle, $342,660.
McCarroll, Jason A. and Paola Rosario to Densley, Ashton and Nicole, 18620 T Circle, $215,000.
Johnsen, Jason D. and Julie L. to Benson, Mark and Cheryl, 6309 S. 187th St., $239,900.
Hedke, Robert D. and Elizabeth to Dellalucca, Matthew and Shannon, 17136 J St., $318,000.
Bieber, Paul J. to Bear Homes PC, 18943 Polk St., $182,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Adhikari, Leena Gopal and Chakravarty, Amitabh, 4503 S. 193rd St., $308,445.
Petersen, David I. and Patricia J. to Aguilar, Chloe M., 5726 S. 160th St., $350,000.
Chokkara, Sundara M. and Geeta V. to Hobbs, Leith A. and Mary R., 5827 S. 157th St., $248,000.
Limberg, Michael to Limberg, Michael and Williams, Mallory, 17018 M St., $83,850.
Bruegman, Ray and Dana L. to Frey, Steven and Briana, 15818 Monroe St., $356,900.
Gill, Christine A. and David J. to Schledewitz, Dustin and Erin, 5005 S. 163rd Ave., $256,000.
68137
Bachmann, Nicholas and Jennifer to Kroeger, Gregory L. and Stacey A., 6227 S. 150th St., $215,000.
Schaben, Eugene F. and Karen A. to Zen LLC, 14730 Walnut Grove Circle, $190,000.
Cunningham, Heather R. to Boe, Lindsey, 5323 S. 155th St., $171,000.
Dakota Asset Management LLC to Kamper, William T. and Susan M., 4966 S. 136th St., $181,500.
Berscheidt, James and Jennifer to Brokke, Scott A. and Deka B., 6316 S. 118th Place, $399,000.
68142
Himan, David K. and Robin M. to Harris, Lynn W. and Janice M., 11414 Iowa Circle, $330,000.
68144
Faur, Patricia L. to Daniels, Jory Dean and Rosonke, Ashley Lynn, 2009 S. 143rd St., $251,000.
Yeakel-Levering, Jeanne M. and Yeakel, Jeanne M. to Stukenholtz, Ron P. and Debra S., 15203 Ontario St., $228,000.
Krapp, Timothy F. to Perez, Gabriela A., 2506 S. 123rd St., $175,000.
Annin, Daniel and Jordan to Stclair, April, 3317 Augusta Ave., $165,000.
Remm, Edward L. IV and Remm, Darcy to Slyter, Lauren E. and Hunt, Evan J., 1816 S. 139th St., $252,500.
Koster, Corey D. and Brenda L. to Charleson, Jacob, 3626 S. 155th St., $206,000.
Bridges, Edson L. II and Sally S. to Perry, James T. and Tacheny, 15434 Hickory St., $370,000.
68152
Wsg Inc. to Nix & Company Investments LLC, 7502 Silver Valley Road, $150,000.
68154
Triad Management Group LLC to Igbokwe, Chinedu I. and Yuridia C., 808 N. 133rd St., $260,000.
Sanne, Duane Dennis and Bridgett Yevette to Boutcher, Danielle and Jensen, Christopher, 15305 Lafayette Ave., $243,000.
Sedlacek, Mark S. and Janet K. to Oldfield, Brad and Misty, 752 N. 155th St., $270,000.
68164
Adams, Steven Michael and Alison to Frieze, Robert J., 2441 N. 143rd Ave., $181,000.
Blackman, Kathleen Ann Hull and Robert to Matlock, Deandre L. and Tameka L., 12911 Cady Ave., $182,500.
Ditech Financial LLC to Vanree Property Management LLC, 6628 N. 116th Circle, $147,100.
Tomjack, Ashley and Suntych, Ashley to Bruch, Rachel M., 12084 Binney St., $246,500.
Hansen, George C. and Amellia M. to Stennis, Brandon, 12906 Ohio Circle, $190,000.
Porter-Clark, Keely J. and Porter, Keely J. to Hayes, Dennis K. and Traci L., 6631 N. 142nd St., $192,000.
Pane, Charles J. to Hecox, Justin and Georgia, 4833 N. 113th St., $250,000.
Garver, Randy Allen and Ramig, Heather to Baxter, Janice K., 5412 N. 134th St., $266,000.
Caniglia, Gerald J. and Jerry J. to Edwards, Anthony V. and Rachelle L., 5262 N. 110th Avenue Circle, $220,700.
Boutcher, Danielle R. to Brown, Rose C., 10916 Saratoga Place, $161,000.
Reynolds, Mark- Andrew D. and Payton J. to Zacarias, Geimi Beatriz and Ortiz, Karla Beatriz, 12906 Ames Ave., $170,000.
Swihart, Amy A. to Eurek, Dale A. and Tonya D., 14214 Newport Ave., $185,500.
Scholl, Kristine L. to Acosta, Carlos Augusto Fernandez, 4510 N. 136th St., $315,000.
Rarig, Phillip and Dani, Bethany to Vermilyea, Brandon, 5732 N. 115th Circle, $175,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
S&K Home Solutions LLC to Farias, Mayra Adame and Rivero, Yaurel Sosa, 731 Willow Circle, $160,000.
Hall, Clarence Stephon and Angelique to Stenger, Christopher, 803 N. 6th St., $182,000.
Rice, Joseph and Rachael to Winn, Jesse Hampton II and Sarah, 2230 Main St., $165,000.
F. I. T. Investments LLC to Bailey Homes LLC, 1109 Hillcrest Drive, $116,000.
Olsen, Barbara L. and Kevin R. to Berlin, Jonathan T., 509 W. 22nd Ave., $148,000.
Jacquez, Humberto Gomez and Gomez, Monica Judy to Jones, Emily and Holton G., 2706 Franklin St., $109,000.
Rogers, Ryan and Joesaphine to Lokes, David J. and Anne, 810 Ivy Ct, $350,000.
Madcharo, David L., trustee, and Leonard K. Madcharo Revocable Trust to Dejesus, Paula and Madcharo, Eric, 106 Hillside Drive, $92,000.
Turn The Page Investments LLC to Smith, Lisa Marie and Michael David II, 2312 Clay St., $193,000.
68028
Stieren, Molly and Noah to Garcia, Carlos, 11617 S. 205th St., $200,000.
Grass, Parker J. and Kristen to Marker, Kassandra, 222 Glendale Circle, $160,000.
Artis, Gregory D. Jr. and McLean, Margertha C. to Parent, Marcus, 19823 Sycamore Drive, $263,000.
Waggoner, Adam T. and Sara E. to Nastase, Patrick R., 20935 McClellan Circle, $290,000.
Lydick, Mandy A. and Lance L. to Lucas, Rachel Alison and Tyler Wayne, 11708 S. 202nd St., $297,000.
Jones, Cristina to National Transfer Services LLC, 19504 Audrey St., $377,000.
National Transfer Services LLC to Dailey, Kimberly and Christopher, 19504 Audrey St., $377,000.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Brungardt, Tyler and Rech, Natalie, 517 Devonshire Drive, $332,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Koerting, Elliot J. and Cari E., 16952 Jessica Lane, $357,000.
Wilcox, Nicholas I. and Erin M. and Wilcox, David I. and Doreen N. to Fahn Douglas W. and Mattea, Amy L., 8008 S. 193rd St., $382,000.
Backer, Eric D. and Kendra K. to Shields, Andrew Weston and Kelsi J., 20942 McClellan Circle, $330,000.
Burg, D. Jean, co-trustee, and Burg, Marlo, co-trustee, D. Jean Burg Revocable Trust to Burg, Angela Lium, 25707 Outer Drive, $110,000.
Pleskac, Amie R. and Anthony to Cunningham, Charles B. and Claire A., 21764 Highview St., $216,000.
Daily, Joshua D. to Guenin, Cody and Brittanee, 12013 S. 214th St., $305,000.
Geise, Gary L., trustee, and Gary L. & Sally I. Geise Revocable Trust to Geise, Shane G. and Tara L., 13401 S. 234th St., $370,000.
68046
Cohen, Howard G. and Rebecca L. to Patterson, Andrew and Corrinne, 806 Michael Drive, $280,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dworak, Eric T. and Samantha J., 11712 S. 112th St., $310,000.
Chamberland, Kenneth Joseph and Palacios, Karren I. to Greene, John D. and Angelina N., 806 Summit Ridge Drive, $243,000.
Pettit, Staci M. and Rodney D. to Bloom, Schyler and Crane, Lisa, 716 Elm Hurst Drive, $294,000.
Watters, Valerie Jean to Wagner, Reid and Lamplot, Tiffany A., 1114 Laport Drive, $206,000.
Irwin, Timothy James and Michelle Lynn to Myatt, Eric L. and Julie, 12554 S. 79th Ave., $408,000.
Howard, Shawn E. and Mandy M. to Delgado, Daniel and Brittney, 1451 Hardwood Drive, $330,000.
Huscroft, Joseph E. and Katherine J. to Shiflett, Owen D., 716 N. Beadle St., $197,000.
Armitage, Troy and Ivy to Thexton, Amber and Brandy, 501 Woodbind Circle, $240,000.
Baldwin, Vicki to Leeder, Maria J., 533 E. 2nd St., $142,000.
Coop, S. John to Dewitt, Erin, 2001 Ann Marie Court, $235,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hensley, Ryne L. and Emily C., 11734 S. 111th Ave., $335,000.
Sortino, Gary W. and Cheryl L. to Placzek, Jake A. and Krista L., 1117 Parc Drive, $200,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Seaman, Nic Anthony and Feller, Sydney Elizabeth, 12413 Pheasant Run Lane, $415,000.
Huffman, Jason Ray and Tracy Michelle to Delgado, Jennifer D. and Jeffrey R., 602 N. Fillmore St., $323,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Norton, Michael R. and Connie J., 11478 S. 113th Ave., $277,000.
Barr Homes Inc. to Blackwelder, Karsten and Tara, 11467 Schirra St., $410,000.
68059
Gottsch, Robert and Susan to Anderson, Chad and Tricia, 410 S. 10th Ave., $315,000.
Thompson, Blake M. to Madsen, Justin, 360 Platteview Drive, $230,000.
68123
Holman, Christopher T. and Katelyn N. to Gillen, Melanie, 13506 S. 35th Ave., $215,000.
Benton, Jonathan Jay to Bruce, Diane M., 13407 S. 22nd St., $289,000.
Schield, Jeffrey K. and Tonya M. to Holida, Alex and Donovan, 11915 Gow Lane, $240,000.
Urban, John J. and Lindsay A. to Hamm, Jason Darnelle and Denira Elise, 3254 Briar Oak St., $218,000.
Myles, Echford L. to Gutierrez, Ramon Jr., 10707 S. 18th St., $220,000.
Sorensen, Jay and Janelle to Fox, Brian J., co-trustee, and Fox, Nicole A., co-trustee, Brian & Nicole Fox Revocable Trust, 16112 S. 26th Plaza Circle, $174,000.
Lorence, Bryan A. and Denise to Ponce, Vanessa Janet and Eduardo Ocampo Lucio, 3413 Castile Drive, $163,000.
Palmer, Robert Allen Jr. and Ashli to Summers, Christopher and Ashley, 3508 Jason Circle, $205,000.
Robinson, Adrian and Corinne to Grano, Emmanuel and Yuliana, 1502 Halifax St., $280,000.
Benson, Charles L. Jr. and Lisa A. to Pettet, Tyler Herbert and Ashley Jean, 2905 Sheridan Road, $250,000.
Karoumi, Allan E. and Ashley to Gonzalez, Daniel Abraham, 13716 S. 42nd Ave., $243,000.
Jones, Timothy L. and Jennifer L. to Arnold, Joseph J.V. and Mariah Aimi Ziemann, 9509 S. 25th Ave., $288,000.
Kadima Properties LLC to Rosso, Larry V., 2907 Annabelle Drive, $115,000.
Hill, Chad R. and Amanda S. to Davenport, Anthony J. and Caroline A., 2403 Arlington Pl, $177,000.
Rudd, Richard and Jessica to McArdle, Jena Lynn and Burnett, Dalton Lance, 3409 Jason Circle, $195,000.
68128
Cantu, Sonia to Cantu, Camille, 8729 S. 100th St., $225,000.
Perkins, Jeffrey K. and Kimerly G. to Perkins, Micah and Kayla, 7715 Cottonwood Ave., $170,000.
Jacobs, Brian R. and Tracy J. to Robinson, Aaron James and Christina Marie, 9311 Park View Blvd., $352,000.
Mather, Andrew and Samantha to Tabora, Carolina and Luis, 7529 S. 76th St., $175,000.
Oxley, Janice M., trustee, and Lloyd M. & Janice M. Oxley Trust to Hankins, Ralph D. and Rachel, 7111 Florence St., $123,000.
Thomas, Tyson and Kimberly to Larson, Jessica L. and Ryan J., 7138 Harvest Hills Drive, $265,000.
Feurt, Randy and Catherine M. to Kurpgeweit, Morris J. and Fay A., 10416 Hillcrest Drive, $375,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Dexter, Bryan, 9905 Olive St., $332,000.
Prorock, Jeffrey and Lauralee to Hanna, Brandon and Betsy, 8539 S. 101st St., $316,000.
Hotchkiss, Bill and Robin to McLemore, Chantel Brenda, 8205 S. 66th Ave., $240,000.
68133
Acamo, Robert John to Bojanski, Randall R. and Rhonda K., 2118 John St., $284,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Larsen, Corey R. and Stephanie K., 5310 Lawnwood Circle, $361,000.
Tucker, Caleb S. and Michelle A. to Williams, Keahna, 12020 S. 49th St., $340,000.
Geis, Timothy Gene and Staci Rochelle to Neese, Donna M., 6721 Clear Circle Circle, $420,000.
68136
HBI LLC to Cline, Nick and Kathleen, 19019 Chandler St., $258,000.
Wallace, Ariel and Guaderrama, Efren to Wallace, Ariel, 7836 S. 185th St., $138,000.
Bader Construction LLC to Pettit, Staci M. and Rodney D., 7115 S. 163rd St., $270,000.
Hall, Emmalee and Bryson to Cox, Caleb A. and Sophie, 7118 S. 176th St., $217,000.
Overby, Laura M. and Patrick K. to McVay, James B., 17801 Josephine St., $208,000.
Lofreddo, James D. and Bryanne N. to Hoskins, Courtney Ella and Joshua Michael, 17806 Lillian St., $196,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Potmesil, Daniel and Range, Alyssa K., 8356 S. 169th St., $353,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to McCall, James A. and Heather L., 18782 Redwood St., $346,000.
Ellison, Alan L. and Nichole to Fleming, Jess and Eric, 7225 S. 173rd St., $340,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Bartlett, Larry Dean and Danielson Bartlett, Carla Jo, 11021 S. 175th Ave., $444,000.
Lillig, Scott M. and Julie C. Burrell to Schuetz, Scott and Amber, 8042 S. 165th St., $325,000.
Podwinski, Lindsey R. to Joy, Spenser M. and Kimberly A., 7923 S. 157th Ave., $195,000.
Wehrer, Carter E. and Megan E. to Hoefer, Wade P. and Sloane M., 18911 Alder Drive, $410,000.
Montilla, Julie E. to Kopcho, Keith R. and Pickrel, Carlie Joy, 18709 Briar St., $235,000.
Dix, Clark R. and Susan E. to Sanning, Aimee L., 8206 S. 186th St., $230,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Michal, Corbin D., 17609 Musket St., $285,000.
Lanz, Jesse J. and Kelly A. to Langendorfer Properties Management LLC, 16904 Joanne Drive, $250,000.
Debor, Brett C. and Blaine to Gould, Alexander Scott and Sharp, Amanda Kay, 16447 Briar St., $270,000.
Garza, Emilio to Baluch, Michael and Sandra, 7215 S. 183rd Ave., $208,000.
Lewandowski, Thomas P. and Laurie Ann to Stevens, Sean M. and Heather, 17608 Troon Circle, $370,000.
68138
McCall, James A. and Heather L. to Hansen, Paige L., 13108 Josephine St., $172,000.
Kankovsky, Joseph and Leslie E. to Robinson, Megan Leigh, 14606 Borman St., $196,000.
Kloke, Sherri L. to Anson, Gage James, 13552 Lillian St., $175,000.
68147
Thurman, Heather D. to Marsh, John and Caryll, 7208 Chandler Hills Drive, $145,000.
White, Shiela M. to Weber, Nicholas H., 2535 Mose Ave., $100,000.
McCann, Tonia and Patrick L. to Rodriguez, Juan, 7517 S. 35th St., $165,000.
Syslo, Gregory J. and Selby Syslo, Betty Jean to Ricker, Randy S. and Paula D., 8501 S. 36th St., $189,000.
