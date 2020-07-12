DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
100 Year Homes Inc. to Igbokwe, Emeka, 14622 Mormon St., $200,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Williams, Derek and Kari, 8057 Kilpatrick Parkway, $272,013.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Anthony, Leslie and Bridget M., 7377 N. 165th St., $234,577.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nore, Brandon M. and Ashley M., 16401 Read St., $317,924.
Houston, Michael D. and Elisa K. to Daniels, Rachel and Grant, 16112 Sunflower St., $279,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Marroquin, Ricardo Jr. and Jamie R., 7383 N. 165th St., $221,900.
Richland Homes LLC to Rice, David and Kylee, 7811 N. 156th Ave., $318,425.
Tombrink, William M. and Stephanie to Sapp, Donald and Breanne, 8078 Kilpatrick Parkway, $315,000.
Franklin, Cally A. and Gochanour, Cally A. to Harrison, Randy, 15322 Willit St., $182,000.
Holland-Hurst, Jenna and Hurst, Steven to Mahr, Justin and Patricia, 12204 N. 161st Ave., $320,000.
Oberembt, Tyler J. and Layne B. to Franklin, Gary B. and Cally A., 8835 N. 161st Ave., $267,900.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Lammers, Richard T. and Sarah, 7433 N. 169th St., $424,341.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Seitz, Sue Ann, 16534 Hanover St., $285,297.
Draper, Michael and Sandra to Sawall, Ryan T. and Amanda F., 17805 N. Reflection Circle, $140,000.
Foley, Denise L. to Halvorsen, Wade and Sara, 14924 Grebe St., $232,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Drilling, Daniel J. and Terril, Cheryl M., 16652 Weber St., $303,200.
Vollmer, Jeffrey A. and Haase, Jennifer J. to Wilson, Melitta, 15370 Mormon St., $197,000.
Seymour, Scott S. and Jessica J. to Langendorfer Properties Management LLC, 8839 N. 161st Ave., $290,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Wines, Harry and Lash, Sheri, 8055 N. 173rd St., $329,900.
Sanford, David A. and Young, Jennifer J. to Kudlacek, Kirt and McMahon, Ann, 17081 S. Reflection Circle, $150,000.
Huntington Homes LLC to Powell, Michael and Tricia, 10417 Rosewater Parkway, $366,447.
Thorngren, Bradley T. to Ifekandu, Chika and Ojukwu, Kenechukwu G., 10305 Rosewater Parkway, $270,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to O’Connor, Valerie, 8017 Kilpatrick Parkway, $269,900.
Bock, Lily C. and Mohrman, Lily C. to Badalucco, Joseph and Legge, Elizabeth, 8108 N. 173rd St., $263,000.
Carbaugh, Wade and Abby to Akue, Gerard Kokou Mawusse and Esivi Selom Dom Epse, 14518 Mormon St., $195,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Champion, Branden C. and Maria A., 7163 N. 164th St., $296,470.
Jcm Realty LLC to Simonin, Travis D. and Kaylene A., 14471 Leeman St., $185,000.
Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Kuehn, Denise D. and Shane T., 8111 N. 167th St., $479,950.
Biffert, Randy and Claudia to Smith, Brendan J. and Ali M., 7904 N. 164th St., $360,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Bolin, Bobby C. and Lindsay K., 7554 N. 173rd Circle, $84,950.
Bp Development LLC to David Thoms Construction LLC, 12407 N. 161st Ave., $67,100.
Majestic C. Team LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7707 N. 173rd St., $39,705.
Gordier, Kristel and Adam to Dawson, Dillon and Marisa, 14545 Mormon St., $180,000.
Coulter, Jeffery and Donnita to Gordier, Adam V. and Kristel, 8927 N. 161st Ave., $284,900.
Hess, Kevin Michael and Heather Lynn to Manz, Andrew and Keli, 16364 Grebe St., $305,000.
68022
Bull, Terry A. and Cynthia A. to Pekedo LLC, 2618 N. Main St., $345,000.
Pacific Reserve LLC to Spire Enterprises LLC, 1119 S. 206th Circle, $2,400,000.
Ribeiro, Deanna and Francisco to Haase, Jennifer and Vollmer, Jeffrey, 3206 N. 202nd St., $180,000.
Tomanek, John and Tomanek, Abigail A. to Klinger, Joshua M. and Klinger, Sarah J., 21723 Oldgate Road, $300,000.
Mollak, Leonard C. Jr. and Mollak, Elise Ann to Brown, Jonathan and Brown, Nicole, 21424 Chancellor Road, $500,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Skelton, Travis George, 4235 S. 213rd Terrace, $301,059.
Grace Custom Homes Co to Christensen, Stefanie and Erik, 22910 G Place, $248,275.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Condon, Stephen T. and Caitlin J., 18404 Grant St., $422,940.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Campbell, Gregory S. and Kylie M., 19202 Taylor Circle, $417,500.
Ketcham, Laurel E. and Kyle S. to Jacobs, Brian R., 20119 Chicago St., $320,000.
Avg-Cfm 204 Q. LLC to Kronaizl, Matthew P. and Tamarah M., 20928 George B Lake Parkway, $85,000.
Rynaski, Theresa M. to Residence Revival LLC, 18826 Nicholas St., $650,000.
Kelly Construction Inc. to Stodden, Michael J. and Shaw, Stacy L., 18357 Lake Circle, $524,900.
Phi LLC to Sorenson, Eric Vern and Sorenson, Tara Lee, 1329 S. 208th St., $529,033.
Gardner, Jesse B. and Megan M. to Samuelson, Matthew and Jessica, 527 S. 215th St., $288,000.
Heavican Homes Inc. to Schneider, Toby and Elizabeth, 3020 N. 182nd St., $391,096.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Clegg, Dee L., 21741 G St., $480,000.
Carlson, Douglas J. and Christine A. to Mark Edward Brittenham Revocable Trust and Brittenham, Mark Edward, trustee, 2657 N. 202nd Ave., $280,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Barr Homes Inc., 21811 G St., $65,800.
Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Lane, Nathan E. and Erin B., 4504 N. 189th St., $452,760.
Olson, Beverly J. and Olson, Douglas, personal representative, to Eicher, Taylor C., 20455 Victor Ave., $160,000.
Heuerman, Adam Lee and Maggie to Fredrick, Cole M. and Kiley J., 21216 Welsh Road, $192,500.
Stodden, Michael J. to Phillips, Paul J. and Tammie Rose, 921 S. 198th St., $390,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Hansen, Justin and Fujan-Hansen, Jessica, 21525 B St., $591,213.
Stone, Francis Eugene and Hein, Marla M. to Warneking, Jeffrey and Emilie Ann, 19104 Corby St., $299,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Ekdahl, Lisa, 21378 Blaine St., $309,183.
FRK Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 18816 Grand Ave., $60,000.
FRK Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 18713 Fowler St., $65,000.
FRK Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4809 N. 189th St., $65,000.
FRK Development LLC to Icon Homes LLC, 18315 Larimore St., $60,000.
Dreamscape Homes and Fools Inc. to Athreya, Vijetha and Narasimha, Varaprasad Reddy Kalluri, 5104 N. 208th Ave., $325,000.
FRK Development LLC to Regency Homes and Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4704 N. 189th St., $60,000.
FRK Development LLC to Regency Homes and Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4618 N. 189th St., $60,000.
McDermott, Tina R. to Locke, Brian D. and Emily Jean, 103 S. 201st St., $380,000.
FRK Development LLC to Regency Homes and Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4822 N. 187th St., $60,000.
Kim, Woo-Yang and Jung, Yoosun to Grasmick, Scott M. and Peltz, Steffany D., 807 S. 191st Ave., $372,000.
Malibu Properties LLC to Bouc, Avory D., 4304 S. 234th Place, $270,000.
Altman, William J. and Danielle to Bousquet, Bailey, 4004 N. 213rd Circle, $198,500.
Gottsch Land Co to McDonalds Usa LLC, 1525 N. 205th St., $1,135,820.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Sideris, Joshua D. and Anne K., 20519 Howe St., $274,104.
Thrasher, Thomas L. and Janet K. to Thrasher, Daniel J. and Heather N., 5201 N. 193rd St., $731,000.
Denali Homes and Ldt Inc. to Swanson, Daniel C. and Leah M., 21520 Grover St., $560,000.
FRK Development LLC to Lpc Properties LLC, 4606 N. 189th St., $60,000.
FRK Development LLC to Lpc Properties LLC, 18810 Grand Ave., $60,000.
FRK Development LLC to Lpc Properties LLC, 4714 N. 183rd St., $65,000.
FRK Development LLC to Lpc Properties LLC, 4619 N. 183rd St., $77,500.
FRK Development LLC to Lpc Properties LLC, 4611 N. 189th St., $60,000.
FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 4509 N. 183rd St., $77,500.
Clarke, Brett F. and Annie M. to Melissa D. Schumacher Revocable Trust, 1515 S. 218th St., $1,400,000.
McGill, Brian P. and Rochelle L. to Dvorak, David and Stacy, 19602 Parker St., $485,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nielsen, Scott and Katherine, 4641 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $289,705.
Sullivan, James L. and Anne Marie to Roka, Attila and Toth, Erika, 4810 S. 235th St., $790,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Kc, Aditya Kumar and Sijapati, Nisha, 4419 Big Elk Parkway, $424,409.
Oshea, Justin P. and Desiree A. to Skidmore, Steve and Katherine, 4104 N. 194th St., $404,000.
Huntley, Terri Sue to Solis, Nicholas M. and Tanja M., 19314 Spaulding Circle, $460,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Bansal, Raghav and Olson, Chloe, 20615 E St., $295,129.
Jackson, Darin E. and Rebecca A. to Gasiorowski, Ashlin J. and Kaylynne M., 5501 S. 208th Circle, $880,000.
Vencil Construction Inc. to Patricia & John Poltack Trust and Poltack, Patricia M., trustee, 4540 S. 217th St., $476,388.
Blondo 186 LLC to David Thoms Construction LLC, 18317 Patrick Ave., $50,000.
Spruce 180 LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 3006 N. 183rd St., $65,000.
Avg-Cfm 204Q LLC to Weland, John and Jaime, 20934 George B Lake Parkway, $95,000.
FRK Development LLC to Dentlinger, Michael and Rachel, 18303 George Miller Parkway, $55,500.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Jeppesen, Palmer C. and Bethany D., 23509 Berry St., $415,000.
Shannon, Nickolaus and Lindsay to Pflueger, Jerod and Abby, 18238 Farnam St., $335,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Frontier Homes Inc., 21337 A St., $90,000.
Rebecca Ann Kramer-Hittner Living Trust and Kramer-Hittner, Rebecca Ann, trustee, to Hittner, Shannon M., 1720 N. 214th St., $350,000.
Hale, Brad A. and Brittany N. to Potter, Travis and Sara, 3304 N. 209th St., $299,900.
Clanton Revocable Trust and Clanton, Kevin S., trustee, to Roeber, Shawn and Angela, 19903 Elkhorn Ridge Drive, $492,500.
Rome Properties LLC to Paddack, Matthew and Holly, 21215 Appaloosa Drive, $211,500.
68064
Hayden, Seth and Melanie to Johnson, Tyler D. and Lauren E., 903 Valley View St., $222,000.
Davidson, James D. and Lisa L. to Hayden, Seth and Melanie, 28721 State St., $330,000.
68069
Donner, Heidi to Baltzell, Beau W., 927 S. 249th St., $1,780,000.
Christensen, Micah and Brittani to Mendlik, Kayla, 209 5th St., $180,000.
Hopkins, Gregory P. and Kathryn A. to Tomanek, Karl J., 29106 Platte River Place, $87,000.
First State Bank to Fagervik, Kyle, 23411 Agee Lane, $35,000.
First State Bank to Kelley, Kevin, 23415 Agee Lane, $35,000.
Chalet Properties to Kahlandt, Wayne C. and Melinda J., 1398 S. 240th St. OPPD, $698,000.
Sheila Stiles Trust and Stiles, Sheila, trustee, to Mii-Waterloo LLC, 2201 River Road Drive, $576,900.
68102
Habeych, Guillermo A. to Swedish, Gail, 312 S. 16th St. 52, $162,500.
68104
Edwards, Yolanda Richardson to Dean Properties LLC, 3512 N. 53rd St., $110,000.
Bartels, Ruthann and Pohl, Ruthann to Swenson, Susan K. and Stefankiewicz, Ryne, 6315 Parker St., $146,000.
Wagner, Jacob A. and Shelby to Neubaum, John, 2316 Country Club Ave., $270,000.
Copley, Adam and Christina to Aken, Jacob Patrick and Mallet, Ashley Jo, 6602 Military Ave., $167,000.
Sharp, Jennifer A. to Steel, Rock, 6129 Park Lane Drive, $116,000.
Bradley, Jonathan and Miranda to Marino, Cesia and Edgar, 3910 N. 67th St., $135,000.
Steffes, Gerald H. and Charlene M. to Re Imagined Residential LLC, 3837 N. 65th St., $125,000.
King Heritage Estates II LLC to Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 5422 N. 45th Ave., $151,000.
Itm LLC to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 2321 N. 67th Ave., $84,900.
Gtm Properties LLC to Gross, Aaron Lee, 4913 Gretchen Ave., $145,000.
Hobza, Jasmine M. and Savanna F. to Kowalewski, Mitchell J., 2550 N. 49th St., $158,500.
Real Growth LLC to Double A. Homes LLC, 6624 Bedford Ave., $142,500.
Yk Holdings LLC to Light Bulb Realty & Investments LLC, 6536 Emmet St., $217,500.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Janssen, Zackery, 1809 N. 66th St., $150,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Mammoth Capital LLC, 2520 N. 49th St., $93,700.
Rice, John A. and Linda M. to Whitmore, Katie Marie, 2316 N. 60th St., $178,000.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 5403 Grand Ave., $107,100.
Madison, James K. and Lynda S. to Jensen, Heather D., 2002 N. 60th Ave., $145,500.
Enriquez, Jose L. and Ortega, Maria to Ortega, Silvestre Degante and Enriquez, Lidia Salazar, 3960 N. 54th St., $65,800.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to HBI LLC, 5403 Grand Ave., $150,000.
Swartz, Stephen M. and Karen Ann to Geweke, Kara, 2505 N. 55th St., $270,000.
Schmidt, Kyle and Claire to Jones, Spencer and Cherney, Katelyn, 2304 N. 69th St., $201,150.
Smith, Christopher E. and Julie to Pierre, Cristy, 6046 Franklin St., $180,000.
Rosario, Ruben H. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 6345 Decatur St., $101,200.
HBI LLC to Bazan, Vladimir, 3123 N. 47th Ave., $105,000.
Hansen, Justin and Fujan-Hansen, Jessica to Odoherty, Daniel J., 2008 N. 51st St., $291,100.
Barlow, Joseph to Johnson, Jordan M., 4625 N. 50th St., $128,500.
Thielen, Jennifer L. and Nicholas J. to Lewis, Kyle A. and Harris, Jill E., 2512 N. 62nd St., $159,000.
Little Venez LLC to Majda, Thomas S. III and Karen J., 6107 Camden Ave., $153,500.
Duran, Michelle Angela to Maung, Soe and Zar, Zar, 3740 N. 65th Ave., $145,000.
Chedester, Robert R. and Joann to Dean Properties LLC, 4548 Seward St., $47,500.
Zanoli, Gail Lynn and Jerry to Tristar Properties LLC, 6306 Decatur St., $135,000.
Hill, Barney D. and Michelle to Berentschot, Leroy, 3511 N. 49th St., $160,000.
Zimmerman, Frances R. to Janes, Kelsey, 5305 N. 62nd St., $146,000.
Pocevicius, John A. and Dawn M. to Pocevicius, Briena, 6776 Evans St., $125,500.
Schmidt, Matthew Jason and Stephenie Anne to Ross, Benjamin and Biodrowski, Rebecca, 6111 Spaulding St., $112,000.
Hooten, Rorak and Alicia Palmer to Shearer, Andrew and Olivia, 1611 N. 49th St., $266,500.
68105
Dakota Asset Management LLC to Casto, Nicklas and Campbell, Katie, 2528 S. 41st St., $153,000.
Rachel E. Medaris Living Trust and Medaris, Samuel M., trustee, to Morgan, Matt, 4207 Barker Ave., $100,000.
Weatherford, Sharon J. and Terry H. to Lovgren, Mike and Odell, Keely, 919 S. 37th St., $240,000.
Edwards, Randy L. and Andrea to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 2763 Dupont St., $55,000.
Clark, Michael J. Sr. and Clark, Colleen, personal representative, to Rhodes, Amber, 3504 Hascall St., $66,960.
Moberg, Brandy K. and Fendley, Justin G. to Moberg, Brandy K., 3010 S. 42nd St., $53,000.
Cesh LLC to Newburn, Paul and Saturnrina, 3275 Hascall St., $168,000.
Gill, Sean M. and Elizabeth Ann to Garey, Jaden Russell and Jacobsen, Rachel Marie, 3833 Martha St., $205,000.
Kennedy, Matthew J. and Kathryn E. to Mullen, Maureen C., 1003 S. 38th St., $210,000.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Rmr Property Group LLC, 1310 S. 29th St., $29,200.
Kracher, Michael J. to Tesina, Kenneth J., 2120 S. 42nd St., $161,700.
Lee, Randal K. O. and Rene Y. to Mulcahy, Reana M. and Sean K., 4416 Barker Ave., $147,000.
Schleich, John F. and Thomas G. to Invest Omaha V. LLC, 3612 Leavenworth St Ex, $71,900.
Diaz-Kelsey, Judith Monarrez to Mendoza, Teodoro Zapien and Moreno, Lidia Torres, 1519 S. 25th St., $98,000.
68106
Wordekemper, Eric A. and Natalie J. to Baumann, Joshua, 2103 S. 48th Ave., $190,000.
Kozycz, Andrew and Paulina to Samuelson, Kayla, 4666 Pierce St., $255,000.
Carpenter, Bruce and Rkachea to Servais, Michael and Abigail, 5820 Poppleton Ave., $215,000.
Ingebrigtsen, Rachel A. to Moreland, Courtney, 5525 Pine St., $209,000.
Sands, Gregory I. and Atwood, Robin K. to Venteicher, Stephen D., 3124 S. 54th St., $198,000.
Oc3 Properties LLC to Kinley, Kathryn, 5731 Rees St., $218,000.
Sheer Delight LLC to Darling, Kyle A. and Melissa D., 6031 Pine St., $126,000.
Jn Properties Inc. to Centaur Properties LLC, 3325 S. 66th Avenue Circle, $475,000.
5404 Poppleton LLC to Bennett, Shelby A., 5404 Poppleton Ave., $242,000.
Wozniak, Marek A. and Jan A. to Aguilar, Maria Antonia, 4916 Mayberry St., $32,000.
Gilbertsen, Delia and Buerstetta, Delia to Tinnes, Allison C., 1704 S. 49th St., $135,000.
Goodin, Stephen and Claire to Olson, Logan, 2206 S. 46th Ave., $178,500.
Keyes, Amy to Franco, Michael F. and Brueck, Margaret Mary T., 6169 Oak St., $178,000.
Tkp LLC to Sheer Bluff LLC, 843 S. 60th St., $207,000.
Kudym, Dolores and Warner, Paul to Jenkins, Peter, 6017 Elm St., $140,000.
Double A. Homes LLC to Deremer, Kyle, 1907 S. 48th Ave., $124,000.
Brigandi, Carol to Kemper, Mark N. and Rachel, 3032 S. 49th St., $172,500.
Anderschmitt LLC to Dike, Ian and Kiewel, Karina, 5108 Rees St., $196,500.
Nekola, Jason and Megan to Hagge, Morris John and Dawn Marie, 4664 Pacific St., $153,000.
Spotted Duck LLC to Cunningham, Margaret R., 4832 Hickory St., $129,500.
Mercy Road Limited Partnership and Comeau, L. Paul to 6855-6901 Mercy LLC, 6855 Mercy Road, $1,715,000.
Mary Jo Koziol Trust and Koziol, Mary Jo, trustee, to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2537 S. 46th Ave., $28,250.
Koziol, Daniel J. and Koziol, Mary Jo A., personal representative, to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2537 S. 46th Ave., $28,250.
Russell, Douglas A. and Ann to Wooster, Michael and Alexa, 531 S. 55th St., $434,500.
Sheer Bluff LLC to Farho, Nathaniel J. and Ochoa, Carmen A., 5824 Dorcas St., $155,000.
68107
Hernandez, Raul and Isela to Hernandez, Erica, 4722 S. 19th St., $88,000.
O’Connor, Barbara J. to Oha LLC, 4115 S. 39th Ave., $134,000.
Dishaw, Marlise M. and Schon, Marlise M. to Aguirre-Martinez, Antonio and Aguirre, Teresa, 5113 S. 19th St., $49,000.
Nielsen, Alicia D. to Gross, Tyler J. and Vejvoda, Shelby N., 4473 G St., $167,000.
Merrill, Barbara M. to Harral, Benjamin, 1520 Washington St., $30,000.
Cohano Investments LLC to Janovich, Nicholas K. and Brittney A., 4127 S. 24th St., $53,000.
Liddick, Dorinda L. and Young, Dorinda L. to Mitchell, Sean T. and Rowe, Lauren M., 1032 Atlas St., $175,000.
John E. Ehlert Trust and Dean C. Cerny Trust to Punch It Out Inc., 5022 S. 36th Ave., $75,000.
James, Thomas Floyd to Bjerke, Wesley and Ajillian, 3701 S. 25th St., $15,000.
Slater, Eric F. and Bloomquist, Danyel A. L. to 4318 Monroe Trust and Kouassi, Ahou Grace-Daniele, trustee, 4318 Monroe St., $117,000.
Boettger, Curtis K. and Theresa A. to Watson Rei LLC, 6241 S. 41st Ave., $102,000.
Hilario, Ruth F. to Edwards, Geremy, 4750 S. 18th St., $125,000.
Estrada, Rafael and Cheryl Ann to Palencia, Hilda Lorena, 2209 C St., $90,000.
Lundeby, Shea M. to Deegan, Mark Edward, 3544 Madison St., $181,500.
Kings Heritage Estates II LLC to Walker, Shannon, 5701 S. 33rd St., $75,000.
Miranda, Odilio and Sibrian, Delmy to Mendez, Patricia and Hernandez, Gloria, 3305 Madison St., $100,000.
Rodriguez, Briseida Marlen and Chaidez, Omar to Castro, Rosa Maria and Aguilar, Ruben Varela, 4814 S. 15th St., $140,000.
68108
High Point Roofing Ne LLC to Rigdon, Travis, 1236 Park Wild Ave., $185,000.
Erickson, Brooke J. to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 1703 S. 9th St., $18,250.
Collins, Ellen M. to Babel, Thomas E. and Koanne P., 210 Cedar St., $106,000.
Delaney, Alicia M. Kostka and Cory to Brunette, Katyarina Efimenko, 3119 S. 18th St., $132,000.
Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Gilbatrar LLC, 1703 S. 9th St., $29,323.
Fliam, Doug to Abisset, Anne-Marie Dominique, 2222 S. 6th St., $160,000.
Spotted Duck LLC to Vacha Properties LLC, 417 Woolworth Ave., $75,000.
Real Growth LLC to Castro Enterprises Pc, 1821 Van Camp Ave., $80,000.
68110
Heeb, Kassandra N. to Cote, Samantha M. and Zachariah A., 2220 Saratoga St., $74,000.
Pacl, Ann M. and Goldsborough, Ann to Lantz, Schuyler, 5417 N. 16th St., $85,000.
King Heritage Estates I. LLC to Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 3806 N. 22nd St., $101,000.
Kountze Park Crown Limited Partnership to Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 1804 Binney St., $109,000.
Kountze Park Crown II Limited Partnership to Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 2112 Locust St., $109,000.
Kountze Park Crown IIi Limited Partnership to Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 3425 N. 19th St., $54,500.
Kirker, Steve and Lisa to Rojas, Samuel Amaya, 1805 Fort St., $78,000.
Skmcg Investments LLC to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 5901 N. 24th St., $55,000.
68111
Anderson, Janae to Amw Acquisitions LLC, 2414 Larimore Ave., $15,000.
Small Job Handy Corporation to Mq Holdings LLC, 4213 Larimore Ave., $48,000.
Donatello Properties LLC to Baizabal, Jorge Luis Gutierrez, 3416 Sahler St., $42,500.
Kelly, Brendan M. and Erin E. to Flores, Consuelo Fernando and Gonzalez, Jose Alfredo Cajiga, 2438 Pratt St., $55,000.
Strickland, Lillie M. and Strickland-Day, Lillie M. to Bereded, Ketaw, 1820 N. 33rd St., $52,000.
Robbins Consulting & Management LLC to Red, Becky R. and Valentine Leopoldo Gurbuxani VI, 3714 Ames Ave., $92,000.
Holy Name Housing Corporation to Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 3832 Saratoga St., $102,675.
Valdivieso Investments LLC to Dat, Det N., 3241 N. 41st St., $49,000.
Strickland, Lillie Mae and Strickland-Day, Lillie Mae to Bereded, Ketaw, 1823 N. 33rd St., $52,000.
KR Properties LLC to Mendoza, Eduardo Campos, 3018 Stone Ave., $105,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Thiyang, Nyayar Pal, 3163 Evans St., $136,000.
Ecute, Lilian and Sosa, Vergel Cruz to Roemer, Herbert and Virginia, 3902 N. 38th St., $110,000.
Brutsche, Timothy L. and Mary K. to Murrell, Joshua Kristopher, 3638 Ohio St., $89,900.
Livingston, Gary L. and Cathrine A. to Schreiner, Rachael R., 4212 Vernon Ave., $50,000.
Donatello Properties LLC to J Adams Investments LLC, 4233 Lake St., $40,000.
Norris, Nathanial Ennis and Sarah to Svoboda, Tessa M. and Matej Mike L., 3186 Arcadia Ave., $144,500.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Alcerro, Jose A. Varela and Carabantes, Ana D. Franco, 5601 N. 44th St., $68,500.
Donatello Properties LLC to J Adams Investments LLC, 4229 Lake St., $40,000.
Brye, Mary F. to Sanders, Louis M., 3520 N. 42nd St., $50,000.
Pace & Lee LLC to Act3 Builders LLC, 4225 Emmet St., $112,240.
Referee to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 4248 Burdette St., $14,501.
Bullion, Michael Q. to Smith, Malachi and Venessa, 5557 N. 36th St., $71,000.
Midlands Maintenance LLC to Freeman, Jordan and Jacqueline, 4210 Franklin St., $129,900.
68112
Square 1 Property Solutions LLC to Djmm Construction LLC, 6555 N. 34th St., $77,500.
Heartland Family Service and Family Service to Lifechangers Academy LLC, 6714 N. 30th St., $254,000.
R Properties LLC to Bader Construction LLC, 7237 N. Ridge Drive, $56,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Young, Vickie Rene, 7171 N. 39th St., $141,000.
Reichmuth, Bradley to Cottrell, Daniel J., 2557 Vane St., $98,500.
Dods, Thomas W. and Lorinda S. to Carpenter, Travis and Anna, 4100 King St., $35,000.
Harouff, Ella and Harouff, Damian, personal representative, to Se Dreams LLC, 8022 N. 30th St., $44,000.
Kfm Properties LLC to Guzman, Randy and Tiffany, 3995 Iowa St., $167,000.
68114
James W. Becker Revocable Trust and Becker, James E., trustee, to Semrad, Lindsey Madson, 10025 Harney Parkway S., $370,000.
Foley, John P. and Terri to Lesiecki, Theodore D. and Beardmore, Brooke D., 9918 Harney Parkway N., $600,000.
Kramer, Dustin L. and Ferguson, Sean to Smith, Kelsey Rae, 1116 N. 105th St., $173,000.
Owen, Donald Robert III and Erin Fogarty to Smail, Benjamin and Megan A., 1020 S. 91st Circle, $505,500.
Dimaio, Dominick J. M. and Laura E. to Swanson, Terry A. and Kerry K., 9005 Leavenworth St., $705,000.
Danielle M. Bradford Revocable Trust and Bradford, Danielle M., trustee, to Owen, Erin F. and Donald R., 706 S. 94th Ave., $750,000.
Huel, James W. Ver and Nielsen, Sherri R., personal representative, to KR Properties LLC, 1033 N. 75th St., $125,000.
Anderson, Noah to Bartels, Ruthann and Matthew, 1807 N. 103rd Ave., $295,000.
Arnauskas, Kristine and Cobb, Kristine to Szymczak, Alyson M., 758 N. 78th St., $137,000.
Clement, Ronald and Stephanie to Diawara, Souleymane, 1417 Robertson Drive, $162,000.
68116
Urban, Matthew to Adame, Juan, 16741 Patrick Ave., $183,000.
Daniels, Rachel A. and Grant L. to King, Carly R., 6525 N. 149th St., $212,000.
Turner, Kelsey J. to Conklin, Hannah, 2118 N. 167th Ave., $187,500.
Stovall, Roderick N. to Hopkins, Robert, 4203 N. 150th St., $230,000.
Bleach, Jake J. and Kristi to Jameson, Robert M. and Krista M., 5156 N. 176th Avenue Circle, $310,000.
Gish, Larry to Wengert, Mike and Jodi, 5704 N. 153rd Ave., $360,000.
McGaughey, M. Shaun and Page-McGaughey, Amy R. to Vacek, Christopher J. and Kathleen C., 16157 Pinkney St., $430,000.
Colfack, Chad E. and Jaimy to Sanjel, Gaurab and Aimee, 16938 Browne St., $212,500.
Hallowell, Joli and Benjamin to Ecabert, Kelly, 17563 Ames Ave., $220,000.
JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3209 N. 177th St., $80,000.
Kermoade, Amanda J. and Sudbeck, Amanda J. to Mendenhall, Taylor and Stenger, Tatum, 14610 Meredith Ave., $221,000.
Grasmick, Scott M. to Oman, Eric Alexander and Conti, Karina, 16514 Butler Ave., $247,000.
Stajkowski, David A. and Sarah M. to Hulett, Starla, 2720 N. 152nd St., $265,000.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Lee & Julie Coe Joint Revocable Trust and Coe, Lee A., trustee, 6013 N. 168th Ave., $350,000.
Graham, Michael D. and Patricia E. to Rencher, Terrence L. and Faye H., 16012 Sahler Circle, $320,000.
Pfaff, Suzanne J. to Suhr, Graff and Braun, Kayla, 14719 Kansas Ave., $197,500.
Peterson, Brian and Chloe to Gammel, Lisa and Scott, 6522 N. 149th St., $215,000.
Miller, Karen M. to Hamzhie, Gene S. and Chelsea A., 2314 N. 175th St., $342,500.
Cottam, Christa L. and Steven P. to Wertz, Michael, 6140 N. 165th St., $360,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Auxier, Cassandra L. and Cody R., 6022 N. 152nd Ave., $297,771.
Bender, James R. and Kelsey M. to Cerny, Corby and Brown, Molly, 16609 Erskine St., $196,000.
Lang, Linda L. and Lang, Terry, personal representative, to Keblesh, Mary K., 5168 N. 155th Ave., $175,700.
Thrasher, Daniel J. and Heather N. to Bolton, John and Kelly, 2620 N. 170th Ave., $420,000.
Dowling, Vickie L. and Dowling, Vicki L. to Kahnk, Brandon, 3912 N. 162nd Ave., $280,000.
Koan Group LLC to Kaiman, Judith, 3325 N. 148th Court 3301, $149,000.
Jfm Viii LLC to Wordekemper, Eric A. and Natalie J., 2402 N. 151st St., $245,000.
Grant, John and Christy to Collazo, Tito and Savina, 17309 Spencer St., $357,000.
Sisson, Lois R. to Cunningham, Michelle L., 16014 Sprague St., $290,000.
Vogel, David and Angela to Hill, Chase and Camie, 2724 N. 154th Ave., $289,000.
Robbins, John and Laura to Bardin, Jeremy J., 16720 Patrick Ave., $212,500.
Wang, Yan Xia to Nicholls, Dan and Brittany, 16409 Sherwood Ave., $236,000.
Joiner, Michael P. and Sandra K. to Lynam, Andrew, 17107 Meredith Ave., $321,700.
Castle Creek Development LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 5702 N. 154th Ave., $43,950.
Castle Creek Development LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 15151 Kansas Ave., $46,950.
Neal, Patrick H. to Kleinschmidt, June M. and Randy W., 5058 N. 152nd Ave., $75,000.
King, Lyudmila to Vipond, Jeff and Amy, 4219 N. 174th Ave., $319,000.
Schneider, Toby L. and Elizabeth to Fu, Yu, 16344 Erskine St., $248,000.
Swistak, Brent E. and Sarah to Sellmeyer, Eric, 2408 N. 167th Ave., $188,000.
JHBF LLC to Castle Brook Land Developement LLC, 17815 Binney St., $95,000.
Castle Brook Land Development LLC to Edward Custom Homes LLC, 17815 Binney St., $100,000.
Pleasant, Dan and Darcelle A. to Chandan, Saurabh and Ojasvini Choudhry, 2905 N. 160th St., $500,000.
Elsasser, Kyle to Roberts, Mary Jane and James D., 6211 N. 150th St., $250,000.
Mahr, Justin K. and Patricia A. to Lanka, Sudheer N. and Sarvani H., 5020 N. 160th St., $200,000.
Billionaire Investments LLC to Martens, Brandon and Schulte, Jess, 16906 Browne St., $220,000.
Decook, Thomas D. and Trisha B. to Widdershoven, Thomas and Dakota, 4308 N. 171st St., $212,500.
Marcinek, Donna L. to Brake, David, 4956 N. 165th St., $225,000.
Alt, Kay M. to Castle Properties LLC, 6629 N. 148th St., $198,500.
Loschen, Kathleen A. to Chandler, Bethany, 14909 Wirt St., $180,000.
Tobin, Daniel T. and Paige L. to Schulte, Zachary Ryan and Mary Kate, 6503 N. 151st St., $290,000.
Douglas, David A. and Diana L. to Carbaugh, Abby and Wade, 2520 N. 176th Ave., $384,000.
Stroup, Christopher S. and Karen to Wiley, Robert, 2404 N. 163rd St., $252,000.
Witzel, Bryon and Diane to Nelson, Craig L., 16305 Browne St., $185,000.
Coleman, Mike and Nicole E. to Lundak, Zachary and Sarah, 16029 Browne St., $206,000.
Marquardt, Teresa M. to Oshel, Daniel V. and Emily E., 16335 Sherwood Ave., $245,000.
Matthies, Grant L. to Brueggemann, Morgan and William, 14623 Larimore Ave., $195,000.
Weaver, Ashleigh and Brian to Heller, Brent and Deborah, 4023 N. 156th Ave., $255,000.
Cammack, Taylor and Jennifer to Potmesil, Anthony and Jennifer, 5534 N. 152nd St., $320,000.
Halme, Kevin and Britney to Selbee, Matthew Shane and Jordan, 2710 N. 178th St., $461,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Coulter, Jeffery M. and Donnita M., 17804 Camden Ave., $278,371.
Jk Ventures LLC to Winings, Casey, 5162 N. 155th Ave., $179,000.
Raturi, Amit andRuchi to Rigon, Gustavo and Bonatto, Patricia, 17630 Fowler St., $220,000.
68117
Silva, Felipe De Jesus to Beyer, Jerod J. and Grace M., 5651 S. 51st Ave., $137,000.
Topolski, Terry Alvin and Joanne to Ford, John Oi III, 5601 Orchard Ave., $175,000.
Brown, Ronald L. and Pamela A. to 4170 S. 62 Street LLC, 4170 S. 62nd St., $48,000.
