DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Majestic C. Team LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7915 N. 173rd St., $39,705.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 7918 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $55,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kallweit, Erica and Codey, 8533 N. 173rd St., $288,328.

Leibrandt, Paula A. to Gorr, Christa, 8213 N. 153rd Ave., $167,000.

Postany, Trevor to Narayanan, Sandhya and Mathiyazhagan, Senthilkumar, 14875 Mormon St., $212,500.

Kms-168 LLC to Hill Custom Homes Inc., 7702 N. 167th St., $59,950.

Schroder, Ross and Jamie to O’Connell, Nicholas and Amanda, 9106 N. 169th St., $386,500.

68022

Coventry Ridge LLC to Lammel, David J. and Susan K., 20978 Polk St., $67,000.

Rosenbalm, Jason M. and Kelsi to Gammel, Courtney and Phillip, 2621 N. 189th St., $225,110.

Charleston Homes LLC to Horizon Land Corp., 4658 N. 210th St., $56,000.

Prairie Homes Inc. to Thi Properties LLC, 2219 N. 186th St., $565,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 4422 S. 220th St., $71,950.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shaik, Nayab Rasool, 5014 N. 180th Ave., $287,347.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lee, Byung S., 3810 S. 204th Ave., $348,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Hohlen, Mitchell James and Morgan Anne, 21160 C St., $95,000.

Ish, Joann to Hurt, Adam and Michelle, 3130 S. 217th St., $650,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Robinson, Jordan L. and Kristi L., 20712 Pine St., $460,000.

Paul J. and Joann Wettengel Trust and Paul J. Wettengel Trust to Sundstrom & Larson Revocable Trust and Sundstrom, Jon E., trustee, 21925 Mayberry Circle, $640,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Faller, Daniel B. and Nawojski, Iwona, 6807 S. 209th Avenue Circle, $74,000.

Barr Homes Inc. to Malm, Eric C. and McComb, Meghan N., 18901 Boyd St., $399,636.

68064

Christenson, Rodney E. and Diane R. to Flynn, Daniel W. and Carol D., 7726 N. 279th St., $565,000.

Brokaw, Gregory E. and Tara M. to Cox, Heather A., 123 E. Hudspith St., $196,500.

Tylkowski, Mark J. and Vicki J. to Brokaw, Gregory E. and Tara M., 311 Adams St., $295,000.

Stormberg, Scott and Diane to Booth, Michael J. and Susan E., 52 Ginger Cove Road, $400,000.

68102

Paulus, Michael J. and Claire to Burke, Anita, 300 S. 16th St 1003, $139,000.

68104

Siebler, Sara to Stuhr, Ashley, 6769 Wirt St., $63,500.

Olds Family Trust and Olds, Roger S., trustee, to Hicks, Annette M., 4726 N. 62nd St., $117,000.

Hagerman, Richard and Brabec, W. Jerry, personal representative, to Brabec, Frank and Colleen, 2312 N. 61st St., $70,000.

Phillips, Kenya R. and Kenetta M. Gd to Toe, Pa and Lay, Bu, 4571 Fowler Ave., $165,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to A-Rose Property LLC, 5624 N. 52nd St., $126,000.

68105

Dozelencic, Michael S. and Hulse, Lucille T., personal representative, to Wilson, Jennifer, 3535 S. 41st St., $50,000.

Anders, Gail to Hollard, Amie L. and Pierre Y., 3529 Pine St., $277,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Jah LLC, 3535 Walnut St., $126,100.

68106

Tomasek, Bret J. to Hanson, Kathy, 5408 Spring St., $125,000.

Robert L. Shawhan Trust and Shawhan, Robert L., trustee, to Humphrey, Terry D., 2504 S. 46th St., $162,500.

68107

Kassch Money Investing LLC to Kaasch, Ted, 4741 S. 19th St., $12,000.

Webb, Sharon W. to Wargo, Timothy Paul and Tina Marie, 5129 S. 39th Ave., $100,000.

Saqui, Rubicela and Montanez, Hector Noe Saqui to Gonzalez, Heriberto Vazquez and Serrano, Maria Del Rosario, 6813 S. 26th St., $42,000.

Varga, Joan M. and Swanson, Theresa A., personal representative, to Pasillas-Diaz, Nelson and Rosales, Ada Z., 6208 S. 34th Ave., $45,000.

Digilio, Louise M. to Rmz Tires Service LLC, 5133 S. 22nd St., $160,000.

Bank of America to Palencia, Hilda Lorena, 5117 S. 38th St., $87,500.

Will, Rose Marie and Lukowski, Mark, personal representative, to Wendland, Samantha and Lorence, Nicholas, 4158 J St., $113,200.

68108

Teply, Vernon A. Sr. to Hrabik, Brian and Victoria, 2567 S. 5th St., $15,500.

402 Homebuyers LLC to Pastrana, Jose Gutierrez, 2907 S. 16th St., $140,000.

Espinosa, Adrian Alvarado and Ledesma, Marisol to Loutsch, Brandon J., 2401 S. 6th St., $120,350.

68110

Romans, Phyllis L. and Ronald C. to Romans, Scott M., 2605 N. 11th St., $150,000.

Sherrod, Antony to Pinto, Juan Castro and Tabango, Jenny Gonzalez, 3716 N. 19th St., $32,000.

68111

U.S. Bank National Association to A-Rose Property LLC, 4240 Meredith Ave., $48,000.

Coffiel, Mike J. and Sonhui H. to Servin, Maria Hilda Barbosa, 2555 Pratt St., $18,000.

Men of Honor LLC to Dutch Creek Equity LLC, 5348 N. 28th Ave., $75,000.

Lain-Strom Properties LLC to Perez, Jose Ramirez and Pastor, Sonia Reginalda Gonzalez, 4720 N. 40th Ave., $55,000.

Weaver, Patricia L. and Brian K. to Bell, Paul W., 4411 Evans St., $35,000.

Allan M. Ziebarth Profit Sharing Plan and Ziebarth, Allan M., trustee, to Inc.a Limited Liability Company, 2034 N. 40th St., $18,000.

68112

Stewart, Norma J. to Corjes Properties LLC, 7241 N. 34th St., $60,000.

Buckingham, Rose A. and Dana L. to Nealon, David and Mitchell, Kelsey, 9904 Florence Heights Blvd., $315,000.

HBI LLC to Djmm Construction LLC, 3048 Ida St., $85,000.

Ida Inc. to Workman, Carolyn F., 7221 N. Ridge Drive, $100,000.

68114

Brittain, Brandon and Elizabeth to Motion Auto Sales Inc., 1762 Maenner Drive, $145,000.

Gillick, Lydia Moses and Anthony G. to Gillick, Mary Ellen, 9761 Hamilton Place, $100,000.

Valdivia, Crystal L. and Rios, Juan F. Valdivia De Los to Lee, Philip Kent and Micayla S., 9710 Ascot Drive, $1,450,000.

Olson, Thomas S. to Lindgren, Dean W. and Cynthia J., 541 N. 77th Circle, $210,000.

Conley, John H. and Margaret H. to Grimit, Andrew and Sheila, 1011 S. 91st Circle, $395,000.

68116

Bertelson, Charles A. to Leach, Debra, 15813 Hartman Ave., $299,900.

Vk Blondo Properties LP to Spaulding Plaza Office Complex LLC, 15504 Spaulding Place, $2,293,000.

Polito, Scott A. and Janelle E. to Ellsworth, Jeremiah T. and Renee L., 16006 Ames Ave., $329,500.

Mehio, Mohamad A. and Mona L. to Martinez, Michael and Nicole, 16214 Larimore Circle, $235,000.

Armstrong, Gregory Scott and Leah Marie to Williams, Nathan and Nicole, 17586 Taylor St., $269,900.

Gilda L. Pieck Revocable Trust and Pieck, Gilda L., trustee, to Rahe, Alec and Randall, 15243 Locust St., $239,000.

Kreitler, Chad and Mina to Crowe, Jordan and Joseph, 16021 Fowler Ave., $304,000.

Fischer, Alicia C. to Hanish, Nicole, 16772 Laurel Place, $155,000.

Turner, Kenney R. to Turner, Kenney R. and Weimer, Lacey, 2337 N. 177th St., $80,775.

King, Scott A. to Miller, Karen M. and Cavenaugh, Tony M., 2616 N. 179th St., $485,000.

68117

Baquero-Cruz, Joseph O. and Ukos, Aniko to Hernandez, David Michael and Mejia, Karla, 5128 Madison Circle, $170,000.

68118

Om 15692 Jackson Trust and Western Financial LLC Trust to Khan, Muneeb Abbas, 15692 Jackson Drive, $169,700.

Bandars, Charles K. and Cody Gd to Revers Property II LLC, 1216 N. 160th Avenue Circle, $185,000.

Johnson, Mark O. and Mary P. to Suponchick, Michael and Loftus, Kelly E., 17050 Seward St., $272,000.

Vlasin, Ryan J. and Beaty, Jennifer Sam to McElligott Family Trust and McElligott, Mark P., trustee, 17243 Douglas St., $435,000.

Fisher, Ricky M. and Michelle R. to Ahrens, Kurt, 1522 N. 159th St., $248,750.

68122

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hawkins, Anthony Ray and Bennett, Jennifer Marie, 7791 N. 88th Ave., $243,277.

Muench, Jeffrey M. and Susan R. to Herdman, Ryan M. and Emily M., 8216 Howell St., $199,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Webster, Alexander T., 7768 N. 88th Ave., $211,936.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shankar, Suraj, 7780 N. 88th Ave., $199,100.

68124

Egan, Fraser to Loeffler, Thomas, 8010 Pasadena Ave., $154,530.

Dowd, Duane J. and Frances Dee to Hawkins, Christopher and Kayla, 1535 Ridgewood Ave., $550,000.

68127

MacNabb, Connie G. to Hausman, Daniel and Clair, 5217 S. 105th St., $148,000.

Midwest Motor Express Inc. to Store Capital Acquisitions LLC, 8106 J St., $2,372,853.

Pickett, Brenda K. to Niroula, Dipak and Indu, 6205 S. 92nd Ave., $250,000.

68130

Blue Sage Development LLC to Quest Construction Co, 1414 S. 200th Circle, $72,500.

Blue Sage Development LLC to Quest Construction Co, 1422 S. 200th Avenue Circle, $72,500.

Condon, Kelly R. and Robert C. to Knight, Sean, 2212 S. 160th St., $155,000.

Cardwell, Clay to Wolterman, Tyler J. and Kira L., 1333 S. 165th Ave., $190,000.

Gift, Mishelle L. and David A. to Julius, Sam L. and Mayhan, Lindsay M., 2511 S. 166th St., $243,000.

68131

Flores, Gustavo and Gomez, Nancy to Alvarado, Marco, 4024 Cuming St., $29,000.

Larson, Peter A. and Angeline C. to Lemke, Jack Thomas Boyd, 327 N. 41st St., $155,000.

Saathi LLC to Wave Investment Team Inc., 3308 Lincoln Blvd., $500,000.

Bratton, Doug to Navis, Garrett, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3213, $172,500.

McClure, Jeffrey Blake and Esgar-McClure, Janet to McClure, Jeffrey Blake II, 424 N. 41st St., $300,000.

Meyer, Donald L. Jr. and Lisa A. to Mathis, Patricia Joann and O’Connell, Robert R., 4184 Chicago St., $90,000.

Cisneros, Pedro and Maria to Jdp Holdings LLC, 1410 N. 41st Ave., $70,000.

Wicks, Joseph and Cynthia to Glaessmann, Paul Ryan, 105 N. 31st Ave., 501, $114,000.

Helling Pg LLC to Rankin, Robert W. and Nespor, Christina L., 635 N. 43rd St., $165,000.

68132

Barcus, Martin D. to Pace & Lee LLC, 5023 Charles St., $32,500.

Gliem, Diann Sellon to Sutton, Robert and Susan, 104 S. 52nd St., $307,000.

Ackerman, Bernice V. and Ackerman, Scott, personal representative, to Kahrs, Joshua and Adrienne, 687 Parkwood Lane, $275,000.

White, James A. and Donna L. to White, Jon W. and Carol A., 1315 N. 70th Ave., $80,100.

Thompson, Bonnie A. to Beeside Properties LLC, 4515 Hamilton St., $50,000.

Boster, Daniel E. and Valerio, Marni M. to Larson, Peter Alan and Angeline Camille, 6709 Glenwood Road, $330,000.

68134

Carrig, Robert D. and Jessie M. to Respeliers, Mitchell James, 9704 Erskine St., $200,000.

Stock, William D. and Janette A. to Heartland Rei LLC, 2909 N. 93rd St., $141,603.

Hankins, Shane E. Sr. to Galvin, Michael J. and Catherine M., 8562 Fowler Ave., $157,500.

Bernetta E. Johnson Revocable Trust and Johnson, Bernetta E., trustee, to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3205 N. 80th St., $115,000.

68135

Zimmerman, Gregory J. and Paula A. to Evert, Nicolas, 19426 V St., $181,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Zimmerman, Gregory J. and Paula A., 6157 S. 197th Circle, $413,650.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Herold, Andrew and Carissa, 6203 S. 193rd Ave., $238,500.

Hickey, John C. and Katherine A. to McAndrews, Jeremy and Amanda, 15638 Drexel Circle, $255,600.

Biggs, Dennis E. and Diana K. to Felthauser, Timothy S. and Sherri L., 5401 S. 190th St., $185,000.

Franck, Christopher A. to Lali, Iris F. and Sovi-Guidi, Fidelia Djoka Mathilde L., 6117 S. 190th Terrace, $154,000.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 6310 S. 193rd Ave., $29,900.

Swaney, Kelsey J. to Macke, Nathan and Jennifer, 6819 S. 181st Court, $135,000.

Patterson, Timothy K. and Kristine K. to Gift, David and Mishelle, 19732 I St., $330,000.

Pingel, Kevin and Ann to Schnick, Joel P. and Crissy L., 5663 S. 186th Ave., $200,000.

Kane, Jeffrey A. Sr. to Placzek, Ben and Bailey, 4524 S. 162nd Ave., $402,000.

68137

Smith, Harold F. and Arlene W. to Kuzela, Jacob S., 4863 S. 121st St., $241,000.

Connolly, Benjamin J. to Dill, Teresa, 5022 S. 149th St., $200,000.

Marcia V. Clark Revocable Trust and Clark, Marcia V., trustee, to Mary L. Kluver Revocable Trust and Kluver, Mary L., trustee, 4813 S. 154th Place, $395,000.

Erickson, Travis L. and Staci J. to Nielsen, Morgan C., 12172 Allan Drive, $180,000.

68142

Bruce, Colton James to Loudner, Jessie and Tryon, Patrick, 7516 N. 143rd St., $211,000.

Monaster, Barclay A. and Heather to Polito, Janelle E. and Scott A., 12352 Potter Circle, $779,000.

Schademann, Amanda L. to Skudler, Nicholas C. and Brianna R., 10906 Girard St., $190,000.

Luehrs, Christina M. to Pal, Nyapack, 13938 Wyoming St., $215,000.

68144

Mulherin, Lynn T. and Nancy J. to Mulherin, Lynn T. and Nancy J., 3119 S. 144th Ave., $56,950.

Don and Betty Mears Revocable Trust and Macintosh, Catherine A., trustee, to Ard, Brian P. and Heidi M., 13630 Montclair Drive, $174,000.

Howard, Harold D. and Loma F. to Quosig, Ralph A. and Wintter, Martha Kathleen, 1430 S. 133rd St., $230,000.

Lentz, Michaelyn M. and Clayton, Kathleen A. to Wright, Robert J. and Ann M., 3421 S. 114th St., $185,000.

Herr, Kevin D. and Tammy L. to Friedman, Benjamin E., 2112 S. 133rd Ave., $180,000.

KR Properties LLC to Nussbaum, Andrew and Rexroat, Mary, 2326 S. 118th Court, $183,000.

68152

Busby, Deanna M. and Busby-Rast, Deanna M. to Tchegninougbo, Brice and Lali-Tchegninougbo, Esther Zansi, 6432 Vane St., $100,000.

68154

Glover, Angela L. to Nastase, Nick and Lisa, 267 N. 117th Ave., $242,000.

Songster, Ingrid L. to Nguyen, Christel and Cassel, Steve, 518 S. 150th Circle, $298,000.

Tyler, Jean A. to Amini, Abdullah and Nafisa, 15388 Page St., $240,750.

68164

Stotts, Dana R. and Jeffrey A. to Williams, James L. Jr. and Adison-Williams, Lizzie, 14022 Camden Ave., $345,000.

McNally, Timothy H. and Pamela S. to Wells Family Trust and Wells, Robert Lewis, trustee, 4018 N. 117th St., $175,000.

Britt, Charles B. Jr. to Boysen, Harold Ray, 13477 Meredith Ave., $260,000.

McManus, Erica M. to Gutierrez-Valente, Francisco J. and Gutierrez, Annette R., 2724 N. 131st Circle, $185,000.

Dettman, Brian D. and Denise M. to McNally, Timothy H. and Pamela S., 5522 N. 139th Ave., $297,000.

Correa, Christian F. and Lauren A. to Manning, Derek A. and Alexis S., 11430 Nebraska Circle, $191,830.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Shamrock Rental Properties LLC and Dixon, Lance E. and Jennifer A. to Ace Properties LLC, Various Lots, $365,000.

Marcuzzo, John A. and Sarah A. to BJR Bellevue LLC, 1304 Harlan Drive, $247,000.

Gomez, Justin L. and Natalie R. and Makousky, Leonard J. to Grovum, Aaron T. and Glashan, Katarah J., 2200 Joyce Circle, $215,000.

Andrade, Xiomara and Rivas, Juan Andrade to Doolin, Stephen M. and Smith Doolin, Chaney M., 211 Bellevue Blvd. North, $285,000.

C & F. Rentals LLC to Rayas, Jayson Alan, 1212 Lincoln Road, $90,000.

Warnes, William C., trustee, and Warnes, Carole L., trustee of William C. & Carole L. Warnes Trust to Smalls, Sara and Joshua, 413 Bellevue Blvd. South, $298,000.

Robey, Gary to JSD Real Estate Co. LLC, 1414 Englewood Drive, $162,000.

Anderson, Kris and Mark to Hetlage, Matthew and Andrea, 814 Moore Drive, $198,000.

Sears, Anissa Delight to Holland, Jason D., 1905 Thurston Ave. Unit 8, $97,000.

68028

Linderer, Jeffrey Scott and Melissa G. to Gaines, Jason William and Pocwierz Gaines, Misty Sue, 21106 McClellan Drive, $275,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Ocken, Nicholas and Amanda, 19502 Redwood St., $358,000.

Hess, Justin to Hess, Janice C., 19911 Oak St., $165,000.

Baughman, Wendy S. and Kelly R. to Wilson, Shelby, 101 Michael Drive, $165,000.

68046

Zamora, Jesse and Madeline and Bonham, Paul G. and Loraine A. to Szynskie, Thomas D. and Vanessa T., 1112 Jacqueline Circle, $172,000.

Sickler, Marilyn J. to Teutschmann, James David and Naomi Elizabeth, 406 S. Harrison St., $180,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Wineinger, Zachary and Michelle, 12605 S. 78th St., $439,000.

Pic Capital LLC to Nutsch, Tyler and Lindsey, 1919 Southview Drive, $275,000.

Kinney, Michael J. to Alvarez, Ephrain and Kelly, 10625 S. 111th St., $298,000.

Agbessi, Yawovi and Segbedji, Adjo to Wilson, Barton Lyle, 822 N. Beadle St., $175,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Leeder, Brandon P. and Alanna, 12014 S. 113th Ave. Circle, $383,000.

Hanson, Kelly J. and Pamela J. to Kuta, Jacqueline Kay and Raymond Anthony, 12228 S. 79th St., $440,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Cooper, Quinn R. and Angela J., 12017 S. 113th Ave., $420,000.

Collier, Penny to Waterman, David J., 1004 Jacqueline Drive, $229,000.

Chapman, Sean C. and Dorene M. to Smith, Nathaniel and Jenny Shell, 1707 Diane St., $263,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Slizinski, Judith A., 915 Crest Drive, $245,000.

Genco, Jeanmarie to Meyer, Christopher L., 2117 Corn Drive, $205,000.

Eckhoff, Brad and Anna to Novak, Kenneth D. and Tammy L., 7705 Crawford St., $390,000.

Papillion Apartments L.P. to Deancurt Papillion LLC, 1214 Applewood Drive, $17,200,000.

Br Capital LLC to Jatczak, Mark A., 243 N. Jefferson St., $250,000.

68123

Lombardo, Joshua Thomas and Sally Joann to Sarrameda Rosario, Isaias and Kyrah, 14019 S. 32nd Ave., $205,000.

Kuta, Ray A. and Jacqueline K. to Kuta, Paul Anthony and Alexandria Marie, 14405 S. 23rd St., $290,000.

Owens, Mark Kendall and Michelle K. to Parker, Andre and Samantha, 13263 Brookside Drive, $147,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schilling, Monty R., 14408 S. 20th St., $241,000.

Visty, Chad and Jill to Whalen, Robert A. and Carolyn G., 2507 Raven Ridge Drive, $250,000.

Wise, Leslie M. and Pamela F. to Hanssen, Darwin L. and Joy M., 17119 Paradise Road, $117,000.

Ward, Michael T. and Angela Raihala to Jackson, Mark and Fredericka, 13505 S. 29th Ave., $250,000.

Henshaw, Donald Joseph and Alexis Marie to Rypel, John P. and Rachel C., 4304 Hike Circle, $243,000.

68128

King, Michael R. to Giles, Michael Allen, 7422 S. 76th Ave., $122,000.

Rosemann, Carie C. to Double A. Homes LLC, 7519 S. 76th Ave., $128,000.

Webb, Timothy and Kristin to Ditoro, Alec, 7113 Michelle Ave., $206,000.

Young, Timothy W. and Diana L. and Boyer, Mark A. and Renee I. to Gounder Investments LLC, 9719 Giles Road, $2,400,000.

Erickson, Daniel and Ashley to Rangel, Eliseo Orozco and Jacinto, Ma Del Pilar, 7001 Hillcrest Lane, $245,000.

Sindelar, Catherine A. and Kenneth to Torres, Brittany M., 7546 Joseph Ave., $150,000.

Nutsch, Tyler J. and Lindsey to Netten, Caleb J., 7313 Michelle Ave., $201,000.

Hart, Brett M. and Debra L. to Erickson, Daniel J. and Ashley N., 9327 Margo Circle, $300,000.

Baber, Daniel P. and Tara S. to Albright, Crisa, 7709 Greenleaf Drive, $170,000.

Henderson, Jamie S. and Bailey D. to Kennedy, Austin Michael and Tabitha Lee, 7426 S. 76th Ave., $154,000.

Glinvestco LLC to Marquez & Martinez Real Estate LLC, 8420 Brentwood Drive, $350,000.

68133

Rivera, Felix D. Ocasio and Socias, Margarita M. to Munoz, Juan M. and Chavez, Dora A., 6639 Michael Circle, $250,000.

Siders, Andy and Deanna to Forman, Tracy L. and Schrader, Bernadette A., 1519 Papillion Drive, $190,000.

Mercury Contractors Inc. to Magner, Jerry L., trustee of Jerry L. Magner Trust, 713 Tupelo Lane, $329,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Viar, Morgan, 4910 Birchwood Drive, $404,000.

68136

Dross, Marian W. to Geddes, Steven G., 10108 S. 179th St., $205,000.

Vicario, Brenda N. to Cleveland, Brandon L. and Kristi S., 17704 Emiline St., $159,000.

Wright, Mathew and Rachal to Mensen, Raymond E. and Angela A., 19016 Redwood St., $260,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Georges, Tori and Brian, 8108 S. 184th Ave., $353,000.

Throener, Andrew and Whitney to Maloney, Christopher J. and Jamie S. Myers, 10314 S. 176th St., $288,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Schutte, Cory and Vanessa, 11020 S. 175th Ave., $385,000.

Unterseher, Ted R. and Megan Ann to Potineni, Venugopala Rao and Mrudula, 17711 Margo St., $170,000.

Wineinger, Zachary and Michelle to Rosencrans, William J. and Diane L., 8214 S. 166th St., $275,000.

Bruguier, Jeannine to Collier, Penny S., 18306 Emiline St., $245,000.

Kuhl, Eric M. and Aubrey A. to Sankar, Sarath Kumar and Balasubramaniam, Devi, 8412 S. 163rd St., $230,000.

Home Building Consultants Inc. to McCall, Kathleen S., trustee of Kathleen S. McCall Living Trust, 10906 S. 172nd St., $380,000.

68138

Santos, Joseph R. to Packard, Stephen and Armbrust, Katarina, 8906 S. 143rd Ave., $145,000.

Grant, Joshua P. and Megan to Watson, James M. and Grubel, Kelsey M., 13210 Lillian St., $185,000.

Sobczyk, Daniel to Rodriguez, Susana, 13913 Frederick Ave., $210,000.

Schubert, Lindsey M. to Yokley, Katie M., 15226 Chalco Pointe Drive, $185,000.

McMillin, Derek E. and Evin C. to Wood, Joshua Z. and Merik S., 7604 S. 135th Ave., $185,000.

Lwpitt LLC to KCKB Properties LLC, 14618 Gertrude St., $149,000.

68147

Leimbach, Nick and Jennifer to Schubert, Lindsey, 2623 Margo St., $220,000.

68157

Peabody, Richard T., personal representative of Mary Ann Pisci Estate to New Year Properties LLC, 7957 S. 46th St., $120,000.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription