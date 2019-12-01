SARPY COUNTY
68005
Stump, Luis and Michael Jay Jr. to Perl, Hannelore, 505 Lincoln Road, $285,000.
Bishop, Marea W. to Williamson, Anthony M. and Stefanie L., 115 Gregg Place, $268,000.
Adams, Jeromy L. and Laura M. to Pitcher, Patti S., 122 Hillside Drive, $145,000.
Teager, Katelyn and Bryce A. to Conway, Zachary and Jamie, 913 Vannornam Place, $196,000.
Bieker Investments LLC to Koellhoffer, David J. and Marissa K., 2101 Victoria Ave., $192,000.
Dyer, Darlene Joan to Linden, Dustin L. and Rebecca J., 613 Nob Hill Terrace, $148,000.
Anderson, Donald and Dona to Allen, Maryann and Jacob, Larry, 2709 Hancock St., $190,000.
Brink, Edward E., trustee, to District Properties LLC, 1210 Willow Ave., $97,000.
Ford, Grace L., trustee of John S. Ford Revocable Trust to McGlothlin, Tyler and Matias, Maritza, 1701 Wayne St., $183,000.
McQuade, Edward A., co-trustee, and McQuade, Margaret R., co-trustee of Edward & Margaret McQuade Revocable Trust to Sanchez, Aracely and Guevara, Elmer Rivas, 601 N. 5th St., $165,000.
Thompson, David M. to McQuillen, Jodi L., 316 Basswood Court, $188,000.
Gross Larry L. and Gross Nancy J. to Bitting Bill D., 903 Moore Drive, $232,000.
Lebbert, Deborah A., trustee of Deborah A. Lebbert Revocable Trust to Davis, Christopher L. and Elizabeth B., 1103 Logan Ave., $208,000.
Huff, Jacob M. to Constantino, Karen L., 1903 Childs Road East, $145,000.
Johannsen, Marc T. and Renae E. to Chance, Conrad and Chinequa, 1319 Englewood Drive, $173,000.
Harris, Leslie Jr. and Danelle to Bartlett, Rodney and Jaimie, 1008 Logan Ave., $178,000.
Bellevue Christian Center Inc. to Palm, Curtis D., 804 Lincoln Road, $110,000.
Divoky, Alvin L. to MRJC Holdings LLC, 2210-2212 Franklin St., $35,000.
Fricke, Zachary S. and Ashley to Farland, Jesse, 812 W. 33rd Ave., $103,000.
Wendl Properties LLC to Masonbrink, David and Julie K., 111 Missouri River Road, $105,000.
Cook, James and Renate M. to Green, Troy, 703 W. 31st Ave., $143,000.
Burbee, Robert W. and Joyce L. to Haenel, Charles, 2610 Calhoun St., $120,000.
Keith, Roger and Debra to Hargrave, Joseph and Lavae, 1212 Bellaire Blvd., $150,000.
Rentschler, Scott Andrew and Michelle M. to Alvarez, Rafael and Theresa, 510 N. Fourth St., $155,000.
68028
Arp, Duane L. and Nancy S. to Andersen, Christopher, 446 Brentwood Drive, $285,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Freitas, Lander and Diane, 16954 Christensen Road, $307,000.
Reed, Alexandra C., successor trustee of Dennis T. Reed Family Trust to Stephens, Zachary Aaron and Tobie Theresa Claire, 12668 S. 229th St., $130,000.
Midwest Home Designs LLC to Roh, Gregory L. and Marissa M., 17107 Middle Lane, $258,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Meyer, Christopher B. and Jeannette M., 7706 S. 197th Ave., $436,000.
Weddle, Christopher J. and Lindsay R. to Wright, Matthew D. and Ashlee M., 21414 Lincoln Blvd., $305,000.
Whittaker, Blake J. and Katie A. to Rose, Nicholas and Haley, 11213 Morgan Circle, $319,000.
Wilson, Charles and Muller, Shelby to Peterson, Tycha and Kerns, Douglas, 20804 Locust St., $260,000.
Peterson, Tycha and Kerns, Doug to Stonebridge, Matthew and Cori, 21108 Lincoln Blvd., $299,000.
Hancock, Jonathan R. and Heather S. to Carlstedt, Daniel John and Stefanie B., 19964 Gertrude St., $410,000.
Davidson, Jonathan P. and Kendra S. to Seguin, Hector III and Jasmine, 20901 Shiloh Circle, $323,000.
Ernesti, Jeffrey R., personal representative, and Rief, Sarah, personal representative of Philip Ernesti Estate to Schmidt, Gregory Lee and Julie Ann, 11706 S. 203rd St., $202,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Torres, Cheryl Ann, 17079 Jackson Ave., $352,000.
Minardi, John and Tonja to Braun, Gene and Lynette, 21934 Hilltop Ave., $278,000.
FRK Development II LLC to Heavican, Edward Jr., 12020 S. 230th Circle, $175,000.
Ramirez, Topacio and Gunter, Sadee C. to Schuster, Tyler C. and Elizabeth L., 19804 Bellbrook Blvd., $305,000.
Geise, Gary L., trustee of Gary L. & Sally L. Geise Revocable Trust to Janovich, James R. and Courtney L., 347 Highland Drive, $100,000.
Williams, Eric J. to Erixon, Joshua R. and Erica R., 21105 Flagstone Circle, $245,000.
Sedlacek, Elaine D. to Naffziger, Nolan B., 536 Langdon Ave., $122,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Miles, Travis J. and Asia, 524 Devonshire Drive, $366,000.
Jeck & Co Inc. to Strong, Chad M. and Roberta L., 517 Sherwood Drive, $389,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Ingram, Warren K. and Marci J., 7805 S. 197th St., $333,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Hermsen, Kevin P. and Amber R., 19751 Rosewood St., $397,000.
Charleston Homes LLC DBA Marc David Custom Built Homes to Zellers, Jason and Jordan, 7716 S. 197th St., $367,000.
Miles, Travis J. and Asia R. to Ohlman, Zachary E. and Julie C., 21315 Quarry Lane, $283,000.
68046
Potter, James Richard and Roberta Anne to Tapper, Anthony M. and Amber K., 2141 Broadwater Drive, $371,000.
Daniel, Judy Michelle to Kohler, Andrew and Jasmaine, 1854 Kingston Circle, $219,000.
Joshua, Jonathan M. and Jennifer R. to Dumesnil, Thomas Montgomery and Samantha Jeanne, 12638 S. 80th St., $370,000.
Moore, Elaine L., trustee, and Young, Debra E., successor trustee of Paul A. Haug Revocable Trust to Richland Homes LLC, 11115 Cornhusker Road, $1,603,000.
Flanagan, Bradley J. and Jamie L. to Schraeder, Kevin M. and Melissa, 1009 Lambert Drive, $265,000.
Meink, Brant M. and Sheila E. to Gibler, Karen and Troy, 8608 Kaual Drive, $250,000.
Lucht, Andrew J. and Sheena R. to Dyrek, David J. and Arminda O., 12555 S. 81st Ave., $362,000.
Coleman, Robert L. and Jeanette M. to Leazenby, Jeffrey L. and Billie A., 2450 Glacier Drive, $294,000.
Dunlop, Matthew and Jennifer to Dunlop, Richard B. and Roberta L., 310 Concord Circle, $185,000.
Israel, Lanny C. and Buettner, Kelly R. and Robert J. to Norman, Joseph F. and Joan L., 720 Villa Plaza, $285,000.
Peach, Shawn M. and Leah E. to Berta, William and Tiarra, 810 Donegal Drive, $210,000.
Olson, Penny L. and Dennis E. to Espinoza, Daniel A. and Laura I., 102 N. Osage St., $185,000.
Bell, Bradley G. and Mandy L. to Johnson, Hannah and Christopher, 10958 Grant Circle, $265,000.
Hansen, Ron and Suzanna to Jacobson, Josh and Harrison, Jackie, 11163 Laramie St., $314,000.
Wiegert, Joshua K. and Kayla to Stiles, Natisha M. and James K. Jr., 826 Arlene Ave., $201,000.
Hernandez, Tony M. and Stephanie K. to Kelly, Brooke Allison, 819 S. Madison St., $193,000.
Defreitas, Michael D. to Shunk, Tyler J. and Lopez, Korinne E., 315 Prospect Circle, $205,000.
Jackson, Jason S. and Jan, Awaz to Zauha, Gary and Claudia, 10318 S. 123rd Ave., $355,000.
Castlebridge Homes Inc. to Skow, John J. and Marcia, 12704 S. 75th Ave., $440,000.
Hillman, Eugene L., personal representative of Bernard K. Boylan Estate to Boylan, Kathleen K., 515 S. Jefferson St., $125,000.
Flores, Christopher Nicholas and Spencer, Kailey A. and Flores, Eduardo and Jacqueline to Childs, Robert P. and Sara M., 201 Fenwick Circle, $211,000.
Jelinek, Gordon D. to Ellefson, Jody Bruce, trustee, and Ellefson, David C., trustee of Gordon Jelinek Irrevocable Trust, 1845 Victoria Circle, $201,000.
Sutphen, James A. and Dorothy J. to Horak, Andrew A. and Jennifer L., 826 Driftwood Drive, $200,000.
Hazen, Robert M. and Jill M. to Snow, Robert and Rebekah, 10807 Cimarron St., $298,000.
Raney, Jason P. and Sara A. to Russi, Gregory and Sarah, 925 Iron Road, $245,000.
Davis, Jennifer S. to Lewis, Russell L. and Cassandra P., 11405 S. 122nd St., $345,000.
Roll, Charles E. Jr., trustee of Charles E. Roll Jr. Revocable Trust to Lewis, Russell L. and Cassandra P., 11405 A. 122nd St., $345,000.
Wigginton, Zachary E. and Stephanie M. to Evans, Christopher Adam and Bianca Simonne, 2411 Ridgeview Drive, $250,000.
Lovett, Stephen M. and Sarah J. to Bechtel, Nathan C. and Cassandra M., 2201 Diane St., $283,000.
Hancock, Douglas K. and E. Renee to Pelnar, Mikayla M., 1000 Shawnee Road, $225,000.
Pearson, Matthew J. and Sarah R. to Pozo, Mario and Bendix, Rachel, 2320 Walnut Circle Drive, $228,000.
68059
Gay, Fred C. and Wanda K. to Cilker, Kathleen, 500 S. 7th Ave., $275,000.
Kessler Heikens LLC to Falk, Erik R. and Megan L., 240 Poplar St., $189,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Bowen, Ronald M. and Genene D., 725 N. 11th Circle, $327,000.
Jennings, Dwayne and Marla to Gawith, Laura Michelle and Terrance, 445 Chestnut St., $286,000.
Brush, George Ben to Kildow Construction Inc., 725 N. Fifth Ave., $131,000.
68123
Smith, Dennis R. to Christianson, David A., 2912 Sandra St., $175,000.
Fairley, Jeanne Kathryn, trustee of Jeanne K. Fairley Living Trust to Warner, David R. and Christina M., 1501 Sunshine Blvd., $300,000.
Markve, Robert T. and Ponec, Jordan D. to Andersen, John William and Kathleen Elizabeth, 1911 Mesa St., $215,000.
Jackson, Carl L. Jr. and Marlene to Vann, Matthew and Bethanie, 13001 S. 30th St., $164,000.
Taylor, Robert J. Jr., co-trustee, and Taylor Nancy C., co-trustee of Bob & Nancy Taylor Revocable Trust to Boudreau, John and Lori, 17209 Paradise Road, $180,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Erxleben, Bradley and Edwards Erxleben, Cynthia, 13710 S. 43rd St., $331,000.
Weber, Blaine A., trustee, and Weber Hamilton, Michelle A., trustee of Weber Family Trust to Byron Properties LLC, 13205 S. 33rd St., $155,000.
Schirmer, Dustin and Amanda to Pecina, William A., 14109 Kelly Drive, $254,000.
Merry, Brent and Kathrine S. to Wilson, Michael J. and Sarah W. P., 3201 Duane Ave., $238,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Miller, Mary F., 1912 Canyon St., $275,000.
McCartney, Nancy R. to Davis, James C. Jr. and Suzanne R., 13313 S. 20th St., $255,000.
Wall, Steven C. and Alexandria M. to Wenz, Leland and Rebecca, 13320 Courtney Drive, $197,000.
Hernandez, Carlos and Melissa to Whitfield, Christopher A. and Blankenship, Tiffany M., 1103 Terry Drive, $205,000.
Wyatt, Dillon and Richelle to Lemire, Eric and Shaunie, 4415 Amos Gates Drive, $238,000.
Lajoie, Walter V. III to May, Gregory Lewis, 13604 S. 26th St., $230,000.
Philen, Marilee J. and Frank T. to Garcia, Blas and Alicia, 9703 S. 27th Ave., $255,000.
Lucas, John C. IV and Leshara J. to Franco, Maria Sonia Miranda, 10802 S. 19th St., $185,000.
Heartland Holdings B. LLC to Reilly, Oisin, 2804 Jack Pine St., $165,000.
Hansen, Jeffrey Paul and Sarah Melissa to Parsons, Daniel and Emily, 3108 Jason Circle, $187,000.
Horak, Andrew and Jennifer to O’Connell, Claire and Ingle, Valbhav, 10010 S. 10th St., $173,000.
Ricci, Amanda J. to Waldbauer, Stephanie D. and Ryan M., 14106 S. 18th St., $245,000.
Hilmes, Scott J. and Sherri F. to Coleman, Kurt and Kimberly, 14411 S. 22nd St., $248,000.
Sapanlay, Noel S. and Susan F. to Hogue, Mark and Lorrie, 2310 Brighton Drive, $180,000.
Marsh, Clayton E. and Kyong H. to Castagna, Grazia M., 3103 Rahn Blvd., $280,000.
68128
Lopez, Jeffery M. and Stephanie A. to Crawford, Thomas Leroy Jr. and Tammy Lynn, 7424 La Vista Drive, $112,000.
Sechtem, Cherilea Kay to Robinson, Brittany Camille, 8010 S. 67th St. Circle, $206,000.
Newman, Edward G. and Mary D. to Busekist, Bryan, 7778 Greenleaf Drive, $200,000.
Fowler, Frank R. and Sharon A. to Soadjede, Erica, 7813 Crabapple Court, $235,000.
Zeleny, William and Boettger, Jess to Randall, Shannon, 7111 S. 71st Ave., $126,000.
Tuckerman, Frederick D. and Jessica L. to Carter, Joseph Daniel, 7331 Park Crest Drive, $157,000.
Baratta, Zach to Klesitz Realty LLC, 7405 S. 69th St., $110,000.
Kuechenmeister, Michael J. and Lisa J. to Saldana, Ryan and Dominique, 9235 Park View Blvd., $343,000.
Picard, Michael E. and Karalee G. to Rumsey, Matthew K. and Jennifer A., 7425 S. 102nd St., $325,000.
Wiese, Richard D. Jr. and Patricia L. to Neal, Nancy L., 7403 La Vista Drive, $127,000.
68133
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Campbell, John and Heather, 5004 Waterford Ave., $365,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Stump, Luis and Michael J. Jr., 13706 S. 49th St., $367,000.
Carter, Richard N. and Sheila M. to Brown, Bryan, 11902 S. 53rd St., $330,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Beil, Jeffrey E. and Gretchen L., 5118 Lawnwood Drive, $349,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Hansen, Christopher and Leslie, 12808 S. 51st Circle, $332,000.
Ferzely, R. Michael and Mullen Ferzely, Mary to Elsasser, Vickey Ann, 11708 Bayview Drive, $218,000.
Druskis, Ronald J., co-trustee, and Druskis, Constance A., co-trustee to Erven, Thomas and Elizabeth, 4604 Brook St., $245,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Rogers, Earl D. Jr. and Constance B., 5114 Lawnwood Drive, $349,000.
Calderon, Amy Lynn and Gonzalez, Erik Calderon to Ashby, James Lee and John, Linda Jo, 208 Charleston Drive, $250,000.
Avery, Daniel E. and Elizabeth M. B. to Sanfilippo, Nicole, 8903 S. 67th St., $240,000.
Lemke, Bradley S., trustee of Bradley S. Lemke Family Trust to Bonneau, Andrew D., 405 Summerset Drive, $195,000.
D Bar D. Investments LLC to Patel, Bharatkumar Chimanlal and Jagruti B., 2004 Longview St., $280,000.
Kramer, Melissa M. and Keith E. to Von Seggern, Christine M., 1810 Greyson Drive, $318,000.
Grubb, Charles E. and Catherine M. to Fowler, Walter, 6602 Circleest Ridge Drive, $356,000.
Kool, Brent Martin and Cassie Anne to Kapalka, Sara M., 206 Carolina Drive, $223,000.
Wild, Patricia M. and Brian P. to Kool, Brent M. and Cassie A., 2139 Ashwood Ave., $350,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Stangl, Jordyn Nicole and Anderson, Trevor Clifford, 13006 S. 52nd St., $283,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Winter, Bernard E. and Janet M., 13006 S. 53rd St., $337,000.
Spire, Douglas and Stephanie to Harris, Paul, 711 Caslte Pine, $325,000.
Miller, Mandy R. to Orndorff, Seth and Kayla, 6829 Elmhurst Drive, $225,000.
McAndrews, Chad T. and Christen S. to Weaver, Lee and Carrie, 2205 Alexandra Road, $223,000.
68136
Diamond, Tracy N. and Ryan D. to Burg, Joshua and Sarah, 8108 S. 190th Ave., $210,000.
Richland Homes LLC to McCaslin, Jeffrey and Rachel, 16904 Portal St., $300,000.
Marasco, Amy M. to Sullivan, David, 7207 S. 183rd Ave., $200,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Haw, Steven A. and Beth E., 9413 S. 178th St., $297,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Diamond, Ryan D. and Tracy N., 18607 Blackwalnut St., $293,000.
Sump, Teresa K., trustee of Teresa K. Sump Trust to Dye, Arnie and Erin, 10311 Spyglass Drive, $385,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7317 S. 184th St., $25,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7919 S. 185th St., $32,000.
Buller, Lois J. to Price, Joshua and Margaret, 17129 Colony Drive, $245,000.
Olson, Jerod and Sarah E. to Hill, Mathew A. and Kara A., 18017 Lillian St., $230,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Whittaker, Blake J. and Katie A., 18510 Hampton Drive, $406,000.
Carson Custom Homes Inc. to Votruba, Larry and Vernell, 10202 S. 188th St., $441,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Stange, Brandon L. and Wendy E., 18821 Birch Ave., $272,000.
Witte, Greg E. and Connie R. to Kreun, Renee, 7207 S. 157th St., $235,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Faltys, Neal and Lori, 18505 Summit Drive, $321,000.
Carlstedt, Daniel J. and Stefanie B. to Mohan, Sujatha and Nagaraju, Mohan, 19027 Lillian St., $237,000.
Quinn, Patricia H. to Bruckner, Amanda K., 7112 S. 183rd Terrace, $260,000.
Merritt, Michael Lee to Dickerson, James, 7408 S. 174th St., $189,000.
Prasun, Fredric and Alexis to Kinney, Dana, 18814 Chandler St., $330,000.
Decker, Jason and Bobbie to Christiansen, Craig B. and Kathryn G., 10008 S. 176th St., $365,000.
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Riecken, Joseph and Shannon, 10710 S. 176th St., $398,000.
Schlabach, Heidi E. and Carr, Deanne E. to Van Pelt, Jared R. and Jennifer J., 17208 Bohling Drive, $282,000.
Stadjuhar, James and Tana to Stadjuhar, Eric J., 8013 S. 184th Terrace, $250,000.
Tillman, Jacob and Bethany and Tillman, Gary M., trustee, and Tillman, Elaine G., trustee of Gary M. & Elaine G. Tillman Joint Revocable Trust to Reissig, Scott D., 17228 Sage St., $345,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hoshor, Patrick, 7845 S. 184th St., $372,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Beaudin, Edward J. and Susanna, 7914 S. 184th St., $304,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7902 S. 184th Ave., $36,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Panigrahi, Rajesh Kumar, 8518 S. 169th St., $280,000.
Hauger, Benjamin Joseph and Amber Lee to Krishnamoorthy, Nanda Gopal and Saminathan, Velmani, 8034 S. 165th St., $308,000.
Jensen, Steve and Tami to Moore, Caleb and Megan, 17020 Rampart St., $285,000.
Marasco, P.C. to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 10007 S. 184th St., $92,000.
Corey, Prestyn Robert and Audrey M. to Patton, Keith Andrew and Janelle Rona Rickstrew, 16526 Loop St., $235,000.
Smith, Thomas L. and Jennifer S. to Coleman, Rajric D. and Audrey J., 7534 S. 191st St., $255,000.
Beisheim, Kimberly Kay and Chad Eric to Odell, William A. and Sharlyne, 16131 Cherrywood St., $174,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Smaldone, Jesse L. and Christina R., 9220 S. 177th St., $250,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Incontro, Anthony and Macey, 10647 S. 189th St., $353,000.
Sharma, Kapil and Sanchita to Chokkara, Sundara M. and Geeta V., 17761 Olive St., $172,000.
Roubal, Aaron M. and Autumn to Fausset, Laurie A. and Michael R., 7336 S. 179th St., $186,000.
Burhoop, Brian and Leah M. to Chastain, Joel C. and Jean M., 18102 Josephine St., $194,000.
Cunningham, Douglas D. and Debra J. to Cross, Zachary Lloyd, 9202 S. 170th St., $280,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hansen, Mitchell G. and Dianna L., 7713 S. 186th St., $320,000.
Peterson, Elijah and Ashley W. to Mitchell, Elliot R. and Courtney R., 8602 S. 164th St., $255,000.
68138
Minarik, Adam L. to Wolf, Joshua B. and Rodriguez, Jennifer C., 7023 S. 130th St., $180,000.
Beecher, Loyal and Ashley to Logan, Brian and Kami, 15413 Greenleaf St., $295,000.
Knipp, Scott to Moore, Ronald J., 14608 Edna St., $162,000.
Krueger, Michael L. and Christine K. to Smith, Thomas and Jennifer, 13207 Cooper St., $200,000.
Lamb, Joshua C. to Brown, Gerald C. and Carol, 15021 Chalco Pointe Circle, $170,000.
McConachie, Chad E., trustee, and McConachie, Allison, trustee of Chad E. & Allison M. McConachie Revocable Trust to Blankenfeld, Jerry Lee Jr., 7922 S. 151st Ave., $188,000.
Demarinis, Michael to Liston, Jacqueline F., 15116 Chalco Pointe Drive, $185,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Wild, Brian and Patricia, 12624 Grant Court, $440,000.
Herzog, Harold C. and Arminda S. to Wiltgen, Trevor and Ashley, 15234 Chalco Pointe Drive, $205,000.
Provident Trust Group FBO of William J. McClusky Traditional Ira to Bridgeman, Mary Jane and Gibilisco, David, 15111 Cornelia Circle, $170,000.
Wacker, David C. to Hallett, Travis and Langfeldt, Dana, 13437 Josephine St., $157,000.
68147
Kiaaina, Joseph H. III and Patricia R. to W. L. Investments LLC, 8805 S. 34th St., $99,000.
Bridges, Michele D. to Garcia, Juana Badillo, 6902 S. 33rd St., $150,000.
Cronican, Patrick A., trustee of Virginia C. Cronican Revocable Trust to Cox, David, 7014 S. 40th St., $155,000.
Andersen Group LLC to Lechtenberger, Jamie and Daniel Merle, 7514 S. 41st St., $112,000.
Vecera, Donald F. to Pannkuk, Brycelin and Tiffany, 3802 Groves Road, $155,000.
Thiel, Zachary J. and Sarah to Scarpello, Joseph J. and Patricia E., 7906 S. 22nd Ave., $190,000.
Zauha, Gary J. and Claudia to Stidham, Trina Marie and Gerald Edward, 2306 Lucille Drive, $190,000.
Rivas, Juan Andrade and Andrade, Xiomara to Correa, Noah D., Na, $18,000.
Chappell, James E. and Lindsey S. to Jarillo, Dustin and Christine, 9607 S. 20th St., $179,000.
Deters, Eugene S. II and Amy L. to Klein, Joseph L., 7210 S. 41st St., $120,000.
Williams, Kenneth and Janet to Williams, Brian L. and Connie, 2703 Alberta Ave., $152,000.
68157
Elsasser, Vickey A. to Brezina, Louie, 4913 Glasgow Ave., $200,000.
Kingkade, Daniel M. and Georgette S. to Ha, Long T., 4705 Bernadette Ave., $245,000.
Veys, William and Sharon to Mitchell, Jonathan and Sharon, 7903 S. 49th St., $235,000.
Salazar, Janessa Rae and Jose Giovanni to Massey, Nicholas R., 4916 Bernadette Ave., $204,000.
Weaver, Lee A. and Carrie J. to Van Haute, Nicholas Gerald, 8403 S. 48th Ave., $165,000.
Chavez, Donna to Chavez, Napoleon, 4813 Lillian St., $150,000.
