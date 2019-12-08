DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Tiedje, Melvin L., trustee of Melvin L. Tiedje Living Trust to Beam, Gerald and Marilyn, 15808 N. Fourth St., $156,500.
Timperley, Richard L. to Tomjack, Michael E. and Christine K., 10710 N. 191st Ave., $39,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hauff, Edward and Susan, 8115 Kilpatrick Parkway, $313,000.
Hicks, Jennifer L. and Bradley R. to Braun, Scott and Kayla, 15001 Mormon St., $235,000.
Standerford, Jerry L. and Carla A. to Lane Building Corp., 16388 Mormon St., $36,525.
JAH LLC to DNT Holdings LLC, 8611 N. 153rd St., $172,000.
Childers Custom Homes Inc. to Krajeski, Bryan C. and Melissa M., 8910 N. 172nd St., $405,000.
Nelson, Adam R. and Christina E. to Ash, Tara L. and Jeffrey C., 15419 Tucker St., $205,000.
Braun, Scott M. and Kayla A. to Algya, James, 7908 N. 147th St., $188,500.
68022
Suing, Brent J., trustee of Suing Revocable Trust to Gould, John F. and Roxanne S., 20206 Cleveland Circle, $160,000.
Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Alfrey, Jeffrey S. and Lisa A., 3946 S. 208th St., $525,780.
Doll, Tamara, trustee of Tamara Doll Revocable Trust to Carlos, Brian and Sharon, 18933 Boyle Circle, $550,000.
Frontier Builders LLC to Curzon, Christopher L. and Wendi, 20753 Shirley St., $582,374.
Siemer, Joshua P. and Jena S. to Burris, Heath L. and Katie L., 1514 N. 209th St., $283,000.
North, Sheila J. to Assmann, Georgean M., trustee of Georgean M. Assmann Revocable Trust, 19313 Franklin Circle, $305,000.
Strong, Chad M. and Roberta L. to Ebersole, Jeffrey L. and Paula L., 5827 S. 239th St., $490,000.
Schwartz, Jonathan D. and Suzanne A. to Failla, Luke and Layne, 4514 N. 205th Ave., $350,000.
R & A. Builders Inc. to Cypress Group Inc., 2273 S. 218th Ave., $115,000.
Johnson, James P. to Mattea, Aaron, 1615 S. 207th St., $460,000.
Krueger, Harold W., trustee of Krueger Family Trust to Krueger, Michael L. and Christine K., 20780 Timberlane Drive, $376,000.
Kelley, Kurt A. and Tami M. to Shaw, Kaylee, 20102 Cleveland St., $195,000.
JKC Construction Inc. to Walters, Sharon R., trustee of Sharon R. Walters Living Trust, 3103 N. 192nd Ave., $417,000.
Gach, Dennis M. and Beira to Paskevic, Shawn M., 922 S. 184th Avenue Circle, $430,000.
Hall, Matthew M. and Megan E. to Stange, Jordan T. and Poeschl, Jessica L., 18156 Leavenworth St., $410,000.
Fools Inc. to Adcock, David W. R. and Catherine A. K., 1006 Elk Ridge Drive, $773,993.
Digilio, Judith A. to Martin, Paul J. and Gayle A., 20825 Corral Road, $299,000.
Quiles, Rodolfo A. and Collazo-Quiles, Taina R. to Smith, Heather L., 19701 Farnam St., $450,000.
68064
Hollingsed, Patrick J., trustee of Patrick and Jacqueline Hollingsed Trust to Walker, Craig W. and Sheryl A., 5430 N. 279th St., $680,000.
Driven LLC to Adv63 LLC, 118 W. 2nd St., $160,000.
68102
Cook, Kristy to Herink, Lanelle E. and Richard L., 1308 Jackson St., $355,000.
68104
Allen, Tamara J., trustee of J Scott & Tamara J. Allen Trust to Mott Properties LLC, 3729 N. 60th St., $210,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Djonlidoine, Lidoine, 6304 N. 46th Ave., $70,000.
Hardy, Chelsea J. and Vaugh, Russell to Baker, Cody A., 2337 N. 62nd St., $125,000.
Scott, Carol to GTM Properties LLC, 2919 N. 49th St., $48,000.
Olmscheid, Amanda J. to Jensen, Jackson and Mulder, Rachel, 2727 N. 47th Ave., $130,000.
Thomsen, Marilyn R. to Pinkerton, John and Rachel, 5821 Corby St., $50,000.
Willms, Brian A. and Patricia to Henderson, Jill R., 2343 N. 71st St., $125,000.
Lorenzo, Ann and Carney, Ann C. to Mills, Keith and Lisa, 6120 Curtis Ave., $207,000.
Dory, Jovanne R. and Sampson, Christopher to Ellington, Ashley N. and Ellington-Moore, Wardine, 6304 Fowler Ave., $130,000.
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. to Murphy, Michelle and Bossman, Daniel, 3955 N. 55th St., $130,000.
68105
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Ullrich, Dudley, 1510 S. 35th St., $147,089.
Frangenberg, Robert E. and Lamirault, Ingrid to Bahl, Brenton and Rachel, 2959 Harris St., $117,500.
Kinney, Lisa A. and Jelena A. to Wesselmann, Jason M. and Amanda C., 2138 S. 34th St., $215,000.
Burgess, Michael F. to Holland, Matthew F. and Elizabeth A., 3401 Martha St., $180,000.
Daley, Sheila M., personal representative of Hoffmann, Regina M. to Warner, Gary and Sarah, 1939 S. 37th St., $130,000.
Rosso, John and Gail to Hyde, Henry J. and Denherder, Savannah R., 4402 Vinton St., $199,000.
68106
Landon, Richard C. to Mulcahy, Claire, 3062 Westbrook Ave., $110,000.
MCS Rentals LLC to Perpetual Financial Solutions LLC, 5937 Spring St., $115,880.
Bledsoe, Julie to Glazer, John M., trustee of John M. Glazer Trust, 6166 Hickory St., $201,900.
Brooner, Linda D., personal representative of Brooks, Fred T. Jr. to Hashberger, James and Lee, 3715 S. 46th Ave., $156,000.
Lammers, Julie M. to Kohl, Rebecca and Hirsh, Ian, 3315 S. 52nd St., $205,000.
Calabro, Sebastiano to Perez, Cesar Sierra and Garzon, Jenny A. Sierra, 5424 Hascall St., $146,000.
Priebe, Tyler L. and Jennifer to Miller, Evan R., 5127 Pierce St., $150,000.
Sather, Gordon W. and Ruth B. to Real Growth LLC, 5530 Leavenworth St., $45,000.
Keith G. Hartvigsen Revocable Trust and Hartvigsen, Keith G. to Real Growth LLC, 5530 Leavenworth St., $45,000.
Carol S. Hartvigsen Revocable Trust and Hartvigsen, Carol S. to Real Growth LLC, 5530 Leavenworth St., $45,000.
68107
Phillips, Eldon D. and Shirley J. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 3933 J St., $57,150.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Grabenschroer, Nicole, 4106 Drexel St., $124,000.
Semin, Dolores, trustee of Dee Semin Living Trust to Arroyo, Sanjuana, 920 Homer St., $120,000.
Hernandez, Julio Antonio to Herrera, Raul Alexander Lopez and Aquino, Mirta I. Perlera, 6013 S. 34th Ave., $75,000.
Novacek, Kay L. to Riggs, Karl Wayne, 3919 S. 15th St., $65,600.
Grabenschroer, Christopher M. and Nicole R. to Dawson, Colleen and Kent, 6828 Sunshine Drive, $146,000.
Carrera, Diane and Gildardo to Valedez, Rodrigo, 4546 S. 18th St., $20,000.
Contreras, Michael T., trustee of Geronimo Contreraz Trust to Gonzales, Angelo, 3640 Drexel St., $90,000.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 4107 T St., $90,100.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 2142 Drexel St., $101,100.
Johnson, Paul A. to Vargas, Pio Hernandez, 4308 S. 37th St., $126,500.
Barta, John M. and Theresa M. to Collins, Karen and Cornell, 1323 Z St., $167,900.
68108
Edison Street LLC to Cesh LLC, 2525 S. 12nd St., $53,000.
Stevens, Joshua L. and Sarah J. to Jensen, James Mark and Camille Marie, 901 S. 10th Court, $250,000.
VD-G LLC to Arevalo LLC, 2718 S. 21st St., $72,000.
68110
Nagel, Jill E. to Berlowitz, John M., 1813 Binney St., $52,500.
First National Bank of Omaha Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 1503 N. 21st St., $108,500.
Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to HBI LLC, 1503 N. 21st St., $119,000.
Burgess, Ruthie L. to Royce, Michael, 1465 Spencer St., $40,000.
68111
Wells Fargo Bank, trustee of Option One Woodbridge Loan Trust 2003-1 Asset Backed Certificates Series 2003-1 to Complete Real Estate LLC, 4215 Laurel Ave., $36,000.
Julius Davis Investments LLC to Esteben, Eulalia Manuel, 2875 Spencer St., $17,500.
Bana Investments LLC to McCright, Tom and Shari, 3637 Saratoga St., $247,000.
Sailes, Tiffani N. and Jason A. to Sailes, Jason A., 3924 Paxton Blvd., $28,600.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee of Dexter Group Trust to Blue Major Funding LLC, 2605 Fort St., $30,000.
68112
Brown, Readith N. to Sierra Group LLC, 3995 Iowa St., $65,000.
Clement, Jacob A. and Cole, Valerie to Sehi, Dylan T., 3132 Clay St., $86,000.
Ida Inc. to Carroll, Danita M., 6917 N. 40th St., $144,000.
Cesh LLC to Manriquez, Elizabeth I., 7624 N. 28th St., $115,000.
68114
920 LLC to On 680 Zone I. LLC, 920 S. 107th Ave., $2,400,000.
Moss, Kristan to Vanwinkle, Lauren E., 758 Cole Creek Circle, $138,000.
Top, Kimberly A. to Zimmerman, Desiree and Harding, Nathaniel, 1611 N. 105th St., $181,000.
Berberich, Mary E. to Hessenthaler, Nathan, 1711 N. 91st Circle, $267,000.
Lemke, Sarah E., personal representative of Lemke, Tyler W. to Lewis, Earcel Linson, 1624 N. 105th St., $160,000.
Hosier, Thomas W. and Karen A. to Johnson, Todd and Jenny, 9315 Harney St., $470,000.
Drakulich, Justin D. and Chelsie to Smith, Zachary E., 1025 N. 75th St., $185,000.
68116
Knutson, Paul M. and Roxanne D. to Hosea, Matthew and Sklenar, Courtney, 4659 N. 155th Ave., $247,500.
Bienhoff, Donald D. and Mary Jane to Sudbeck, Gordon J. and Higgins, Holly A., 3216 N. 157th St., $356,000.
Davis, Brett and Colleen to Wolfe, Kenneth M. and Christine K., 4010 N. 161st St., $310,000.
Melgoza, Daniel J. to Miller, Leann, 4311 N. 146th Court, $145,000.
Saint Fire Investment LLC to Zhang, Shujuan and Yue, Shi, 14664 Taylor Place, $120,000.
Oneal, Anastasia A. and Rosas, Anastasia A. to Meester Enterprises LLC, 16411 Camden Ave., $162,000.
Watson, Donald R. Jr. and Renee to Pokorny, David, 16418 Saratoga St., $219,900.
Labedz, Rachel A. to Bendlin, Patrick and Shea, 14464 Patrick Ave., $290,000.
Keen, Suzanne L. and James N. to Frauen, Sandra K., 16485 Grant St., $185,000.
Adesina, Aderonke Fausat Sotunde to Hofferber, Joshua J., 14656 Sahler Place, $140,000.
Lincoln, Lance J. and Marsha S. to Lock, Jacob, 2228 N. 151st St., $234,000.
Treat, Danielle V. and Travis L. to Wharff, Rachael, 3515 N. 150th Ave., $202,500.
Myhre, Chris and Deda to Nearman, Lance J. and Jeanne S., 17517 Wirt St., $315,000.
68117
Mitchell, Sharon E. and Jonathan R. to Gonzalez, Gerardo L. and Peek, Lacy L., 5604 S. 52nd St., $150,000.
Lassek, Mark A. and Nancie A. to Litvinchuk, Christian M. Montero, 4903 K St., $135,750.
Kapple, Sandra K. to Sorensen, Eugene H., 5809 Weir St., $120,000.
68118
Weaklend, Thomas J. and Crystal R. to Burk, Alex and Abigail, 1611 N. 159th St., $214,000.
Koltes, Candyce A., trustee of Richard & Candyce Koltes Trust to Temme, Jeffery J., trustee of Jeffery J. Temme Trust, 1879 N. 175th Court, $173,000.
Johnson, Janice Marie to Johnson, Thor and Zoe, 15736 Franklin St., $168,000.
68122
Richards, Brenda J. to Garcia, Elihu Vargas, 8502 Potter St., $166,000.
Beaudin, Kimberly S. to Hemingway, Matthew and Jessica, 7322 N. 85th St., $195,000.
Troshynski, John A. and Mindy S. to Coffiel, Roy A., 7424 N. 82nd Ave., $221,000.
Keblesh, Michael J. and Hanh N. to Higgins, Levar M. and Catherine M., 10664 Potter St., $217,900.
Guzman, Michael Wayne Jr. and Sarah E. to Raymond Evans Real Estate PC, 10389 Redick Ave., $200,000.
Hooker, Christopher T. to Toca, Christine Najjuma Kawooya, 10506 Mary St., $232,500.
Thomas, James P. and Sarah E. to Rush, Rick and Lewandowski, Abigail, 7427 Weber St., $178,000.
Lacey, Terry W., trustee of Terry and Wendy Lacey Trust to Buresh, Casey and McKillip, Megan, 6804 N. 106th Circle, $249,300.
68124
Johnson, Todd T. and Jenny L. to Morrison, Betsy L. and Ryan M., 2220 S. 91st St., $382,000.
Krajeski, Bryan and Melissa to Taylor, Matthew and Danielle, 3629 S. 105th St., $345,000.
McKay, Amy J. to Gunia, Dennis E., 3117 S. 73rd St., $192,500.
Tjarks, Jerolyn M. to Strunc Properties LLC, 3012 Westgate Road, $120,000.
Linden, Bret and Jessica to Stoll, Jeremy R. and Erin M., 1622 S. 95th St., $335,000.
68127
Whiteing, Debra to Erickson, Travis A. and Staci J., 8541 Lakeview Drive, $185,000.
Jernigan, Norman B. and Leann G. to Williams, James V., 7922 Park Drive, $28,250.
Burianek, Arlene P., trustee, and Arlene P. Burianek Revocable Trust to Arvanitis, Michael, 5114 S. 77th Ave., $290,000.
Sullivan, John P. and Amanda G. to Johnson, Nathan Dean, 6223 S. 74th St., $190,000.
Havekost, Michael C. and Sandra L. to Leu, Jon R. and Coleman, Tammy L., 4817 S. 106th Circle, $240,000.
68130
Christensen, Matthew and Rachel to Sommers, Eric and Lien, 3223 S. 188th Ave., $488,000.
Lopez, Marcos Aguirre and Mira to Shin, Iksu, 16014 Shirley St., $170,000.
Anzalone, Ryan Andrew and Jenna Michelle to Marquez, Pedro Ivan Guevara and Guevara, Keellia Anne, 1807 S. 169th Circle, $302,000.
Fereday, Andrew and Annmarie to Mazgaj, Zachary and Molly, 16730 Spring Circle, $365,000.
Evert, Gerald D. to Coates, Nathan, 15745 Valley St., $215,500.
Charvat, Jarek Francis and Madison Marie to Welker, John R. and McCown, Laura M., 2503 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $285,000.
Bridgman, Camilla R., trustee of Camilla R. Bridgman Revocable Trust to Hendry, James John and Judge, Kerry K., 1307 S. 184th Circle, $615,000.
Simpson, Richard T. and Michelle S. to Smith, Jennifer M. and Jacob P., 1275 S. 164th St., $203,000.
68131
Reyes, Miguel Angel to Ahmed, Huda Basheer, 120 S. 38th Ave., $100,000.
Ernst, David D. and Michele M. to Holloran Enterprises LLC, 1308 N. 42nd St., $75,000.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank to JDP Property Management LLC, 4102 Hamilton St., $65,000.
Devish, Ann and Ann L. to Lindsey, Dennis Robert and Marta Natali, 3524 Lafayette Ave., $157,500.
Warner, Robert D. and Angela D. to Looney, Elizabeth S., 3315 Hamilton St., $155,000.
Petersen, Phillip D. and Joan E. to Foran, Peter Patrick, 200 S. 31st Ave., $300,000.
68132
Maupin, Larry L., trustee of Larry L. Maupin Revocable Trust to Forrest, Eldan, 1309 Northwest Radial Highway, $85,000.
HSP Investment Properties LLC to Project Houseworks, 4832 Charles St., $106,000.
Johansson, Patrik L. to Tipton, Elizabeth K. and Daniel E., 5118 Underwood Ave., $410,000.
Dosseh, Sitou and Elizabeth to Yinz Shack Inc., 4919 California St., $275,000.
Robinson, Debra K. to Byers, Joseph D. and Vicky L., 6464 Cuming St., $365,000.
Rah 4501 LLC to Magalei, Melody, 4501 Lafayette Ave., $675,000.
Styl Properties Inc. to Landeen, Dax and Carolina, 745 N. 58th St., $462,500.
68134
Red Ladder LLC to Dynamic Properties LLC, 8516 Templeton Drive, $122,000.
Sorensen, Peter E. and Patrice to Weinstein, Dale M. and Kay K., 6308 N. 77th St., $145,000.
Smith, Mitchel and Lyndsay to Clough, Richard J. and Sandra K., 9518 Blondo St., $210,000.
Galles, Gregory L. Trust to Next Level Properties LLC, 3915 N. 94th St., $127,000.
Espejo, Jesus and Jess A. to Mills, Phyllis, 7816 Military Ave., $130,000.
Stamp, Randall C. and Walker, Diane M. to Stamp, Hadley C., 9629 Grand Ave., $165,000.
Jeffers, Craig D. and Gelisha L. to Greco, James F. Jr. and Adela J., 9736 Fowler Ave., $175,000.
Kroeker, Samuel P. and Marcia to Jackson, Todd C. and Mamie J., 9628 Emmet St., $136,000.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 4301 Morningside Drive, $29,750.
Missouri Valley Rental LLC to Yole Venture LLC, 5404 N. 99th St., $475,000.
Knudsen, Dorothy V. and Knudsen, Dorothy N. to Meckna, Jerrilynnn L. and Knudsen, Dorothy V., 4025 N. 78th St., $71,200.
68135
Vigil, Benjamin J. and Dayley, Mallory J. to Morales, Daniel G. and Dalena P., 5305 S. 196th St., $194,000.
Yost, Brandon Michael and Katie Lynn to Norris, Devin P., 19623 Laci St., $190,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Larsen, Joilynn, 6114 S. 193rd St., $306,865.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Reining, Jerry Lee, 6231 S. 194th Ave., $375,004.
Baldonado, Megan L. to Hughs, Cole and Hannah, 19277 Holmes St., $232,500.
Main, Trisha to Schmidt, Bruce, 6319 S. 191st St., $99,250.
Rijal, Shashwat and Sharma, Dipti to McCall, Ben G. and Kristen N., 18804 Drexel St., $265,000.
Venteicher, George W. and Susan J. to CBN Properties LLC, 18039 R Place, $1,555,000.
68137
Hill, Kara A. and Mathew A. to Okeefe, Kathryn and Norris, David, 14024 Ohern St., $150,000.
Zych Construction LLC to Zych, Bailey S., 11618 Jefferson Circle, $188,000.
Banaszak, Kevin P. and Jill M. to Pawlak, Christopher J. and Jessica A., 14533 Karen St., $196,000.
Lukecart, John and Linda to Marin, Noe Barrera and Lopez-Hernandez, Jossie, 15340 Polk Circle, $162,000.
Allwyn Homes LLC to Lima, Evan and Melanie, 13723 Madison Circle, $177,000.
O & O. Investments LLC to Beilke, Logan and Jessalee, 12121 P St., $170,000.
McCall, Ben and Kristen to Castleman, Scott E. and Vicki L., 6129 S. 140th Ave., $166,000.
68142
Pauley, James E. and Elaine J. to Swanson, Katherine Kimberly, 14058 Whitmore Circle, $208,000.
Riesenberg, Abby S. to Herzberg, Leslie D. and Peggy A., 7201 N. 143rd St., $251,000.
Newport Homes LLC to Roh, Vincent P. and Mary A., 8309 N. 125th Circle, $342,062.
Prairie Homes Inc. to Nelson, Adam R. and Christina E., 7409 N. 117th Ave., $359,389.
Borsh, Megan to Davis, Joseph L. and Evgeniia N., 12925 Eagle Circle, $314,000.
68144
Stoll, Jeremy R. and Erin M. to George, Nika and Roof, Samuel, 13422 Pine St., $279,000.
Eckhardt, Janna J. to Eckhardt, Janna J. and Hart, Steven, 11127 William Place, $218,000.
Senn, Ashley R. to Odell, Garrett and Jacey, 3436 S. 130th St., $195,000.
68152
Alchu, Fidel M. and Kay F. to Reeves, Matthew, 4948 Young St., $380,000.
Kings Heritage Estates II LLC to Curtis, Tamiko Nicole, 6608 N. 51st St., $75,000.
Berkey, Samuel R. and Christine E. to Warburton, Matthew T., 7304 N. 58th St., $150,000.
68154
Lustgarten, Jill M. to Wm Huang Holdings LLC, 14867 Eldorado Drive, $162,500.
Carey, Randy D. and Laura L. to Erickson, Trent and Susan, 14812 Hillside Place, $182,000.
Haney, Patrick R. and Meredith to Buckley, Jeremy W. and Kerri K., 1015 N. 127th Ave., $227,500.
Hartman, Theresa M. to Drews, Darrin, 15351 Mason Place, $165,000.
Childers, Emmett D. Trust to Mech, Ryan P. and Megan M., 13127 Franklin St., $297,000.
Bruning, Cindy Lu to Brown, Suzanne M., 11305 Harney Plaza Circle, $272,500.
Chandler, Marlene A. to Gille, Diana, 314 Heavenly Drive, $359,000.
Faylor, Jay J. and Carolyn Elise to Westphal, Cordell L. and Kelli, 813 Grey Fawn Drive, $247,000.
Hamilton, Donald J. Jr. to Hotovy, Jordan and Tyan, Tierney, 338 N. 129th St., $315,000.
Worley, Michael and Anna to Hayes, Matthew and Stacy, 15324 Lafayette Ave., $275,000.
68164
Ashby, Sjon F. and Georgette D. to 100 Year Homes Inc., 6306 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $115,000.
Holland, Matthew F. and Elizabeth A. to Jackson, Kimberly A., 11306 Kansas Circle, $212,000.
Doody, Michael J. and Kathleen J. to Tinley, Cindy, 4212 N. 139th St., $205,000.
Borer, Bryan R. to Libal, Erin K., 5817 N. 128th St., $178,000.
Modlin, Jeffrey to Andrade, Kevin and Evelin, 2824 N. 120th Ave., $175,000.
Martin, David C. and Courtney A. to Eckmann, Michael K. and Jamie L., 4221 N. 139th Ave., $319,000.
Bridges, Cole R. and Mary E. to Coleman, Pamela J. and Timothy L., 12665 Crown Point Ave., $210,000.
Harr, Gregory A. and Susan B. to Kelly, Monica Maria and Alexander Timothy, 12839 Binney St., $350,000.
Suhr, Nicholas A. to Olson, Kyle K. and Mariah D., 2505 N. 130th St., $154,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.