DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Tiedje, Melvin L., trustee of Melvin L. Tiedje Living Trust to Beam, Gerald and Marilyn, 15808 N. Fourth St., $156,500.

Timperley, Richard L. to Tomjack, Michael E. and Christine K., 10710 N. 191st Ave., $39,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hauff, Edward and Susan, 8115 Kilpatrick Parkway, $313,000.

Hicks, Jennifer L. and Bradley R. to Braun, Scott and Kayla, 15001 Mormon St., $235,000.

Standerford, Jerry L. and Carla A. to Lane Building Corp., 16388 Mormon St., $36,525.

JAH LLC to DNT Holdings LLC, 8611 N. 153rd St., $172,000.

Childers Custom Homes Inc. to Krajeski, Bryan C. and Melissa M., 8910 N. 172nd St., $405,000.

Nelson, Adam R. and Christina E. to Ash, Tara L. and Jeffrey C., 15419 Tucker St., $205,000.

Braun, Scott M. and Kayla A. to Algya, James, 7908 N. 147th St., $188,500.

68022

Suing, Brent J., trustee of Suing Revocable Trust to Gould, John F. and Roxanne S., 20206 Cleveland Circle, $160,000.

Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Alfrey, Jeffrey S. and Lisa A., 3946 S. 208th St., $525,780.

Doll, Tamara, trustee of Tamara Doll Revocable Trust to Carlos, Brian and Sharon, 18933 Boyle Circle, $550,000.

Frontier Builders LLC to Curzon, Christopher L. and Wendi, 20753 Shirley St., $582,374.

Siemer, Joshua P. and Jena S. to Burris, Heath L. and Katie L., 1514 N. 209th St., $283,000.

North, Sheila J. to Assmann, Georgean M., trustee of Georgean M. Assmann Revocable Trust, 19313 Franklin Circle, $305,000.

Strong, Chad M. and Roberta L. to Ebersole, Jeffrey L. and Paula L., 5827 S. 239th St., $490,000.

Schwartz, Jonathan D. and Suzanne A. to Failla, Luke and Layne, 4514 N. 205th Ave., $350,000.

R & A. Builders Inc. to Cypress Group Inc., 2273 S. 218th Ave., $115,000.

Johnson, James P. to Mattea, Aaron, 1615 S. 207th St., $460,000.

Krueger, Harold W., trustee of Krueger Family Trust to Krueger, Michael L. and Christine K., 20780 Timberlane Drive, $376,000.

Kelley, Kurt A. and Tami M. to Shaw, Kaylee, 20102 Cleveland St., $195,000.

JKC Construction Inc. to Walters, Sharon R., trustee of Sharon R. Walters Living Trust, 3103 N. 192nd Ave., $417,000.

Gach, Dennis M. and Beira to Paskevic, Shawn M., 922 S. 184th Avenue Circle, $430,000.

Hall, Matthew M. and Megan E. to Stange, Jordan T. and Poeschl, Jessica L., 18156 Leavenworth St., $410,000.

Fools Inc. to Adcock, David W. R. and Catherine A. K., 1006 Elk Ridge Drive, $773,993.

Digilio, Judith A. to Martin, Paul J. and Gayle A., 20825 Corral Road, $299,000.

Quiles, Rodolfo A. and Collazo-Quiles, Taina R. to Smith, Heather L., 19701 Farnam St., $450,000.

68064

Hollingsed, Patrick J., trustee of Patrick and Jacqueline Hollingsed Trust to Walker, Craig W. and Sheryl A., 5430 N. 279th St., $680,000.

Driven LLC to Adv63 LLC, 118 W. 2nd St., $160,000.

68102

Cook, Kristy to Herink, Lanelle E. and Richard L., 1308 Jackson St., $355,000.

68104

Allen, Tamara J., trustee of J Scott & Tamara J. Allen Trust to Mott Properties LLC, 3729 N. 60th St., $210,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Djonlidoine, Lidoine, 6304 N. 46th Ave., $70,000.

Hardy, Chelsea J. and Vaugh, Russell to Baker, Cody A., 2337 N. 62nd St., $125,000.

Scott, Carol to GTM Properties LLC, 2919 N. 49th St., $48,000.

Olmscheid, Amanda J. to Jensen, Jackson and Mulder, Rachel, 2727 N. 47th Ave., $130,000.

Thomsen, Marilyn R. to Pinkerton, John and Rachel, 5821 Corby St., $50,000.

Willms, Brian A. and Patricia to Henderson, Jill R., 2343 N. 71st St., $125,000.

Lorenzo, Ann and Carney, Ann C. to Mills, Keith and Lisa, 6120 Curtis Ave., $207,000.

Dory, Jovanne R. and Sampson, Christopher to Ellington, Ashley N. and Ellington-Moore, Wardine, 6304 Fowler Ave., $130,000.

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. to Murphy, Michelle and Bossman, Daniel, 3955 N. 55th St., $130,000.

68105

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Ullrich, Dudley, 1510 S. 35th St., $147,089.

Frangenberg, Robert E. and Lamirault, Ingrid to Bahl, Brenton and Rachel, 2959 Harris St., $117,500.

Kinney, Lisa A. and Jelena A. to Wesselmann, Jason M. and Amanda C., 2138 S. 34th St., $215,000.

Burgess, Michael F. to Holland, Matthew F. and Elizabeth A., 3401 Martha St., $180,000.

Daley, Sheila M., personal representative of Hoffmann, Regina M. to Warner, Gary and Sarah, 1939 S. 37th St., $130,000.

Rosso, John and Gail to Hyde, Henry J. and Denherder, Savannah R., 4402 Vinton St., $199,000.

68106

Landon, Richard C. to Mulcahy, Claire, 3062 Westbrook Ave., $110,000.

MCS Rentals LLC to Perpetual Financial Solutions LLC, 5937 Spring St., $115,880.

Bledsoe, Julie to Glazer, John M., trustee of John M. Glazer Trust, 6166 Hickory St., $201,900.

Brooner, Linda D., personal representative of Brooks, Fred T. Jr. to Hashberger, James and Lee, 3715 S. 46th Ave., $156,000.

Lammers, Julie M. to Kohl, Rebecca and Hirsh, Ian, 3315 S. 52nd St., $205,000.

Calabro, Sebastiano to Perez, Cesar Sierra and Garzon, Jenny A. Sierra, 5424 Hascall St., $146,000.

Priebe, Tyler L. and Jennifer to Miller, Evan R., 5127 Pierce St., $150,000.

Sather, Gordon W. and Ruth B. to Real Growth LLC, 5530 Leavenworth St., $45,000.

Keith G. Hartvigsen Revocable Trust and Hartvigsen, Keith G. to Real Growth LLC, 5530 Leavenworth St., $45,000.

Carol S. Hartvigsen Revocable Trust and Hartvigsen, Carol S. to Real Growth LLC, 5530 Leavenworth St., $45,000.

68107

Phillips, Eldon D. and Shirley J. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 3933 J St., $57,150.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Grabenschroer, Nicole, 4106 Drexel St., $124,000.

Semin, Dolores, trustee of Dee Semin Living Trust to Arroyo, Sanjuana, 920 Homer St., $120,000.

Hernandez, Julio Antonio to Herrera, Raul Alexander Lopez and Aquino, Mirta I. Perlera, 6013 S. 34th Ave., $75,000.

Novacek, Kay L. to Riggs, Karl Wayne, 3919 S. 15th St., $65,600.

Grabenschroer, Christopher M. and Nicole R. to Dawson, Colleen and Kent, 6828 Sunshine Drive, $146,000.

Carrera, Diane and Gildardo to Valedez, Rodrigo, 4546 S. 18th St., $20,000.

Contreras, Michael T., trustee of Geronimo Contreraz Trust to Gonzales, Angelo, 3640 Drexel St., $90,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 4107 T St., $90,100.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 2142 Drexel St., $101,100.

Johnson, Paul A. to Vargas, Pio Hernandez, 4308 S. 37th St., $126,500.

Barta, John M. and Theresa M. to Collins, Karen and Cornell, 1323 Z St., $167,900.

68108

Edison Street LLC to Cesh LLC, 2525 S. 12nd St., $53,000.

Stevens, Joshua L. and Sarah J. to Jensen, James Mark and Camille Marie, 901 S. 10th Court, $250,000.

VD-G LLC to Arevalo LLC, 2718 S. 21st St., $72,000.

68110

Nagel, Jill E. to Berlowitz, John M., 1813 Binney St., $52,500.

First National Bank of Omaha Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 1503 N. 21st St., $108,500.

Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to HBI LLC, 1503 N. 21st St., $119,000.

Burgess, Ruthie L. to Royce, Michael, 1465 Spencer St., $40,000.

68111

Wells Fargo Bank, trustee of Option One Woodbridge Loan Trust 2003-1 Asset Backed Certificates Series 2003-1 to Complete Real Estate LLC, 4215 Laurel Ave., $36,000.

Julius Davis Investments LLC to Esteben, Eulalia Manuel, 2875 Spencer St., $17,500.

Bana Investments LLC to McCright, Tom and Shari, 3637 Saratoga St., $247,000.

Sailes, Tiffani N. and Jason A. to Sailes, Jason A., 3924 Paxton Blvd., $28,600.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee of Dexter Group Trust to Blue Major Funding LLC, 2605 Fort St., $30,000.

68112

Brown, Readith N. to Sierra Group LLC, 3995 Iowa St., $65,000.

Clement, Jacob A. and Cole, Valerie to Sehi, Dylan T., 3132 Clay St., $86,000.

Ida Inc. to Carroll, Danita M., 6917 N. 40th St., $144,000.

Cesh LLC to Manriquez, Elizabeth I., 7624 N. 28th St., $115,000.

68114

920 LLC to On 680 Zone I. LLC, 920 S. 107th Ave., $2,400,000.

Moss, Kristan to Vanwinkle, Lauren E., 758 Cole Creek Circle, $138,000.

Top, Kimberly A. to Zimmerman, Desiree and Harding, Nathaniel, 1611 N. 105th St., $181,000.

Berberich, Mary E. to Hessenthaler, Nathan, 1711 N. 91st Circle, $267,000.

Lemke, Sarah E., personal representative of Lemke, Tyler W. to Lewis, Earcel Linson, 1624 N. 105th St., $160,000.

Hosier, Thomas W. and Karen A. to Johnson, Todd and Jenny, 9315 Harney St., $470,000.

Drakulich, Justin D. and Chelsie to Smith, Zachary E., 1025 N. 75th St., $185,000.

68116

Knutson, Paul M. and Roxanne D. to Hosea, Matthew and Sklenar, Courtney, 4659 N. 155th Ave., $247,500.

Bienhoff, Donald D. and Mary Jane to Sudbeck, Gordon J. and Higgins, Holly A., 3216 N. 157th St., $356,000.

Davis, Brett and Colleen to Wolfe, Kenneth M. and Christine K., 4010 N. 161st St., $310,000.

Melgoza, Daniel J. to Miller, Leann, 4311 N. 146th Court, $145,000.

Saint Fire Investment LLC to Zhang, Shujuan and Yue, Shi, 14664 Taylor Place, $120,000.

Oneal, Anastasia A. and Rosas, Anastasia A. to Meester Enterprises LLC, 16411 Camden Ave., $162,000.

Watson, Donald R. Jr. and Renee to Pokorny, David, 16418 Saratoga St., $219,900.

Labedz, Rachel A. to Bendlin, Patrick and Shea, 14464 Patrick Ave., $290,000.

Keen, Suzanne L. and James N. to Frauen, Sandra K., 16485 Grant St., $185,000.

Adesina, Aderonke Fausat Sotunde to Hofferber, Joshua J., 14656 Sahler Place, $140,000.

Lincoln, Lance J. and Marsha S. to Lock, Jacob, 2228 N. 151st St., $234,000.

Treat, Danielle V. and Travis L. to Wharff, Rachael, 3515 N. 150th Ave., $202,500.

Myhre, Chris and Deda to Nearman, Lance J. and Jeanne S., 17517 Wirt St., $315,000.

68117

Mitchell, Sharon E. and Jonathan R. to Gonzalez, Gerardo L. and Peek, Lacy L., 5604 S. 52nd St., $150,000.

Lassek, Mark A. and Nancie A. to Litvinchuk, Christian M. Montero, 4903 K St., $135,750.

Kapple, Sandra K. to Sorensen, Eugene H., 5809 Weir St., $120,000.

68118

Weaklend, Thomas J. and Crystal R. to Burk, Alex and Abigail, 1611 N. 159th St., $214,000.

Koltes, Candyce A., trustee of Richard & Candyce Koltes Trust to Temme, Jeffery J., trustee of Jeffery J. Temme Trust, 1879 N. 175th Court, $173,000.

Johnson, Janice Marie to Johnson, Thor and Zoe, 15736 Franklin St., $168,000.

68122

Richards, Brenda J. to Garcia, Elihu Vargas, 8502 Potter St., $166,000.

Beaudin, Kimberly S. to Hemingway, Matthew and Jessica, 7322 N. 85th St., $195,000.

Troshynski, John A. and Mindy S. to Coffiel, Roy A., 7424 N. 82nd Ave., $221,000.

Keblesh, Michael J. and Hanh N. to Higgins, Levar M. and Catherine M., 10664 Potter St., $217,900.

Guzman, Michael Wayne Jr. and Sarah E. to Raymond Evans Real Estate PC, 10389 Redick Ave., $200,000.

Hooker, Christopher T. to Toca, Christine Najjuma Kawooya, 10506 Mary St., $232,500.

Thomas, James P. and Sarah E. to Rush, Rick and Lewandowski, Abigail, 7427 Weber St., $178,000.

Lacey, Terry W., trustee of Terry and Wendy Lacey Trust to Buresh, Casey and McKillip, Megan, 6804 N. 106th Circle, $249,300.

68124

Johnson, Todd T. and Jenny L. to Morrison, Betsy L. and Ryan M., 2220 S. 91st St., $382,000.

Krajeski, Bryan and Melissa to Taylor, Matthew and Danielle, 3629 S. 105th St., $345,000.

McKay, Amy J. to Gunia, Dennis E., 3117 S. 73rd St., $192,500.

Tjarks, Jerolyn M. to Strunc Properties LLC, 3012 Westgate Road, $120,000.

Linden, Bret and Jessica to Stoll, Jeremy R. and Erin M., 1622 S. 95th St., $335,000.

68127

Whiteing, Debra to Erickson, Travis A. and Staci J., 8541 Lakeview Drive, $185,000.

Jernigan, Norman B. and Leann G. to Williams, James V., 7922 Park Drive, $28,250.

Burianek, Arlene P., trustee, and Arlene P. Burianek Revocable Trust to Arvanitis, Michael, 5114 S. 77th Ave., $290,000.

Sullivan, John P. and Amanda G. to Johnson, Nathan Dean, 6223 S. 74th St., $190,000.

Havekost, Michael C. and Sandra L. to Leu, Jon R. and Coleman, Tammy L., 4817 S. 106th Circle, $240,000.

68130

Christensen, Matthew and Rachel to Sommers, Eric and Lien, 3223 S. 188th Ave., $488,000.

Lopez, Marcos Aguirre and Mira to Shin, Iksu, 16014 Shirley St., $170,000.

Anzalone, Ryan Andrew and Jenna Michelle to Marquez, Pedro Ivan Guevara and Guevara, Keellia Anne, 1807 S. 169th Circle, $302,000.

Fereday, Andrew and Annmarie to Mazgaj, Zachary and Molly, 16730 Spring Circle, $365,000.

Evert, Gerald D. to Coates, Nathan, 15745 Valley St., $215,500.

Charvat, Jarek Francis and Madison Marie to Welker, John R. and McCown, Laura M., 2503 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $285,000.

Bridgman, Camilla R., trustee of Camilla R. Bridgman Revocable Trust to Hendry, James John and Judge, Kerry K., 1307 S. 184th Circle, $615,000.

Simpson, Richard T. and Michelle S. to Smith, Jennifer M. and Jacob P., 1275 S. 164th St., $203,000.

68131

Reyes, Miguel Angel to Ahmed, Huda Basheer, 120 S. 38th Ave., $100,000.

Ernst, David D. and Michele M. to Holloran Enterprises LLC, 1308 N. 42nd St., $75,000.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank to JDP Property Management LLC, 4102 Hamilton St., $65,000.

Devish, Ann and Ann L. to Lindsey, Dennis Robert and Marta Natali, 3524 Lafayette Ave., $157,500.

Warner, Robert D. and Angela D. to Looney, Elizabeth S., 3315 Hamilton St., $155,000.

Petersen, Phillip D. and Joan E. to Foran, Peter Patrick, 200 S. 31st Ave., $300,000.

68132

Maupin, Larry L., trustee of Larry L. Maupin Revocable Trust to Forrest, Eldan, 1309 Northwest Radial Highway, $85,000.

HSP Investment Properties LLC to Project Houseworks, 4832 Charles St., $106,000.

Johansson, Patrik L. to Tipton, Elizabeth K. and Daniel E., 5118 Underwood Ave., $410,000.

Dosseh, Sitou and Elizabeth to Yinz Shack Inc., 4919 California St., $275,000.

Robinson, Debra K. to Byers, Joseph D. and Vicky L., 6464 Cuming St., $365,000.

Rah 4501 LLC to Magalei, Melody, 4501 Lafayette Ave., $675,000.

Styl Properties Inc. to Landeen, Dax and Carolina, 745 N. 58th St., $462,500.

68134

Red Ladder LLC to Dynamic Properties LLC, 8516 Templeton Drive, $122,000.

Sorensen, Peter E. and Patrice to Weinstein, Dale M. and Kay K., 6308 N. 77th St., $145,000.

Smith, Mitchel and Lyndsay to Clough, Richard J. and Sandra K., 9518 Blondo St., $210,000.

Galles, Gregory L. Trust to Next Level Properties LLC, 3915 N. 94th St., $127,000.

Espejo, Jesus and Jess A. to Mills, Phyllis, 7816 Military Ave., $130,000.

Stamp, Randall C. and Walker, Diane M. to Stamp, Hadley C., 9629 Grand Ave., $165,000.

Jeffers, Craig D. and Gelisha L. to Greco, James F. Jr. and Adela J., 9736 Fowler Ave., $175,000.

Kroeker, Samuel P. and Marcia to Jackson, Todd C. and Mamie J., 9628 Emmet St., $136,000.

Reo Asset Management Company LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 4301 Morningside Drive, $29,750.

Missouri Valley Rental LLC to Yole Venture LLC, 5404 N. 99th St., $475,000.

Knudsen, Dorothy V. and Knudsen, Dorothy N. to Meckna, Jerrilynnn L. and Knudsen, Dorothy V., 4025 N. 78th St., $71,200.

68135

Vigil, Benjamin J. and Dayley, Mallory J. to Morales, Daniel G. and Dalena P., 5305 S. 196th St., $194,000.

Yost, Brandon Michael and Katie Lynn to Norris, Devin P., 19623 Laci St., $190,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Larsen, Joilynn, 6114 S. 193rd St., $306,865.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Reining, Jerry Lee, 6231 S. 194th Ave., $375,004.

Baldonado, Megan L. to Hughs, Cole and Hannah, 19277 Holmes St., $232,500.

Main, Trisha to Schmidt, Bruce, 6319 S. 191st St., $99,250.

Rijal, Shashwat and Sharma, Dipti to McCall, Ben G. and Kristen N., 18804 Drexel St., $265,000.

Venteicher, George W. and Susan J. to CBN Properties LLC, 18039 R Place, $1,555,000.

68137

Hill, Kara A. and Mathew A. to Okeefe, Kathryn and Norris, David, 14024 Ohern St., $150,000.

Zych Construction LLC to Zych, Bailey S., 11618 Jefferson Circle, $188,000.

Banaszak, Kevin P. and Jill M. to Pawlak, Christopher J. and Jessica A., 14533 Karen St., $196,000.

Lukecart, John and Linda to Marin, Noe Barrera and Lopez-Hernandez, Jossie, 15340 Polk Circle, $162,000.

Allwyn Homes LLC to Lima, Evan and Melanie, 13723 Madison Circle, $177,000.

O & O. Investments LLC to Beilke, Logan and Jessalee, 12121 P St., $170,000.

McCall, Ben and Kristen to Castleman, Scott E. and Vicki L., 6129 S. 140th Ave., $166,000.

68142

Pauley, James E. and Elaine J. to Swanson, Katherine Kimberly, 14058 Whitmore Circle, $208,000.

Riesenberg, Abby S. to Herzberg, Leslie D. and Peggy A., 7201 N. 143rd St., $251,000.

Newport Homes LLC to Roh, Vincent P. and Mary A., 8309 N. 125th Circle, $342,062.

Prairie Homes Inc. to Nelson, Adam R. and Christina E., 7409 N. 117th Ave., $359,389.

Borsh, Megan to Davis, Joseph L. and Evgeniia N., 12925 Eagle Circle, $314,000.

68144

Stoll, Jeremy R. and Erin M. to George, Nika and Roof, Samuel, 13422 Pine St., $279,000.

Eckhardt, Janna J. to Eckhardt, Janna J. and Hart, Steven, 11127 William Place, $218,000.

Senn, Ashley R. to Odell, Garrett and Jacey, 3436 S. 130th St., $195,000.

68152

Alchu, Fidel M. and Kay F. to Reeves, Matthew, 4948 Young St., $380,000.

Kings Heritage Estates II LLC to Curtis, Tamiko Nicole, 6608 N. 51st St., $75,000.

Berkey, Samuel R. and Christine E. to Warburton, Matthew T., 7304 N. 58th St., $150,000.

68154

Lustgarten, Jill M. to Wm Huang Holdings LLC, 14867 Eldorado Drive, $162,500.

Carey, Randy D. and Laura L. to Erickson, Trent and Susan, 14812 Hillside Place, $182,000.

Haney, Patrick R. and Meredith to Buckley, Jeremy W. and Kerri K., 1015 N. 127th Ave., $227,500.

Hartman, Theresa M. to Drews, Darrin, 15351 Mason Place, $165,000.

Childers, Emmett D. Trust to Mech, Ryan P. and Megan M., 13127 Franklin St., $297,000.

Bruning, Cindy Lu to Brown, Suzanne M., 11305 Harney Plaza Circle, $272,500.

Chandler, Marlene A. to Gille, Diana, 314 Heavenly Drive, $359,000.

Faylor, Jay J. and Carolyn Elise to Westphal, Cordell L. and Kelli, 813 Grey Fawn Drive, $247,000.

Hamilton, Donald J. Jr. to Hotovy, Jordan and Tyan, Tierney, 338 N. 129th St., $315,000.

Worley, Michael and Anna to Hayes, Matthew and Stacy, 15324 Lafayette Ave., $275,000.

68164

Ashby, Sjon F. and Georgette D. to 100 Year Homes Inc., 6306 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $115,000.

Holland, Matthew F. and Elizabeth A. to Jackson, Kimberly A., 11306 Kansas Circle, $212,000.

Doody, Michael J. and Kathleen J. to Tinley, Cindy, 4212 N. 139th St., $205,000.

Borer, Bryan R. to Libal, Erin K., 5817 N. 128th St., $178,000.

Modlin, Jeffrey to Andrade, Kevin and Evelin, 2824 N. 120th Ave., $175,000.

Martin, David C. and Courtney A. to Eckmann, Michael K. and Jamie L., 4221 N. 139th Ave., $319,000.

Bridges, Cole R. and Mary E. to Coleman, Pamela J. and Timothy L., 12665 Crown Point Ave., $210,000.

Harr, Gregory A. and Susan B. to Kelly, Monica Maria and Alexander Timothy, 12839 Binney St., $350,000.

Suhr, Nicholas A. to Olson, Kyle K. and Mariah D., 2505 N. 130th St., $154,500.

