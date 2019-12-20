DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Grierson, Mary J. and Michael G., 8020 N. 173rd St., $267,397.
Brookstone Development LLC to Hicks, Bradley and Jennifer, 10413 N. 152nd Ave., $381,416.
Thurman, Todd A. and Michele R. to Vickery, Christopher L., 16134 Willow Circle, $325,000.
68022
Scott, Rachel L., trustee of Rachel L. Scott Revocable Trust to Mestemacher, Kenneth J. and Brack, Julie D., 2115 N. 188th Ave., $518,000.
Conley, Frank D. to Chardian Property Solutions LLC, 2825 N. 200th Ave., $160,000.
McArdli, Barry R. and McArble, Sara to Burnett, Tyler and Robyn, 21305 Oldgate Circle, $307,000.
Fitch, Steven G. and Patricia L. to Preusser, Dan J., 922 S. 201st St., $340,000.
Yan, Alan Y. and Xue, Vivienne H. to Derra, Sandy and Breanna, 20613 Ames Ave., $380,000.
Hendrix, Todd R. and Natalie J. to Phillips, Andrew Wiley, 20806 Ames Ave., $385,000.
Rana, Andy A. and Kubica, Catherine A. to Elrokhsi, Salaheddin and Elmahmudi, Ghada A., 18420 Dewey Ave., $387,450.
Miller, Josh and Rebecca to Rathbun, Kelan Anthony and Hausman, Jacquelyn Marie, 1336 S. 208th St., $469,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Wachner, Susan K., 2535 N. 187th Circle, $411,500.
Trankle, James J. Jr. and Quirin, Edmund A. to Brezenski, Edward III and Lindsey, 1620 S. 219th Ave., $815,000.
Clark, Jacob J. and Lee, Melissa E. to Mueller, Eric, 1733 N. 206th St., $205,000.
Broz, Joshua D. and Butler, Carrie to Munroe, William and Laura, 23411 Nancy Circle, $480,000.
Jeck & Company Inc. to Baack, Jonathan and Brittany, 1610 S. 219th St., $150,000.
Nguyen, Thong Thanh to Hrabovskyy, Oleksandr and Svitlana, 1308 N. 191st Ave., $570,000.
Bazata, James R. and Rebecca S. to Mackie, Kurt and Anne, 545 S. 206th Ave., $775,000.
Barnhill, Clarice M., trustee of Clarice M. Barnhill Revocable Trust to Koley, Benjamin and Tammy, 20617 Antler St., $320,000.
Pope, Grant and Stephanie to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 23707 P St., $45,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Gifford, Brian M. and Cherylyn R., 2201 N. 183rd St., $385,712.
Bankers Trust Company to Beller, Jude J. and Alexis A., 1514 S. 218th Ave., $900,000.
Sargent, Robert to Otto, Quincy and Tammy, 2221 N. 205th St., $220,000.
Knutson, Angela D. and Andrew E. to Fripp, Christopher J., trustee of Christopher and Kayla Fripp Living Trust, 19527 Jones St., $465,000.
68064
Schrack, Melanie L., trustee of Melanie L. Schrack Revocable Trust to Perry, Samuel H., 19 Ginger Woods Circle, $637,000.
Johnson, Max L. to Huntington Holdings LLC, 7530 N. 285th Circle, $83,500.
68069
Steere, William K. and Sharon L. to Kimberly, Dakota and Pavelka, Rachel, 404 Madison St., $200,000.
68102
Wilkins, Christina to Eichenberger, Case, 300 S. 16th St., $207,000.
68104
Wood, Lori A. to Blue, Ashley L., 2008 N. 49th St., $175,000.
Zimmermann, Jeffrey W. and Sarabeth J. to Dot Property Solutions LLC, 6921 Pinkney St., $108,500.
Nguyen, Duyen Thi to Clark, Rodger, 4218 N. 64th St., $112,500.
Hahn, Kevin J. to Oneill, Seth J. and Taylor A., 5165 Lake St., $247,500.
Cunnington, Jeffrey and Connealy to Olson, Christopher J. and Sanchez, Susan E., 2607 N. 56th St., $255,000.
Schoo, Nancy, personal representative of Schoo, Jason L. to Berman, Shane, 6319 Franklin St., $139,950.
Morrison, Richard D. and Jennifer L. to Zaw, May and Paw, Mu Ku, 3826 N. 65th St., $158,900.
Liggins, Carrie and C. Dut to ITM LLC, 4534 Jaynes St., $15,000.
Mitchell, Elizabeth and Osler, Charlesetta to ITM LLC, 4534 Jaynes St., $15,000.
Mitchell, Ethel and Rock, Wayne to ITM LLC, 4534 Jaynes St., $15,000.
Mitchell, Hannibal and Mitchell-Bailey, Brenda to ITM LLC, 4534 Jaynes St., $15,000.
Jorgensen, Leslie Ann to Western Financial LLC, trustee of Om 6325 Ruggles Trust, 6325 Ruggles St., $37,000.
Kosmicki, Jeffrey and Antoinette Tyeisha to Kuzela, Jacob S., 3719 N. 70th Ave., $169,000.
Means, Mary K. to Mears, Kevin M., 2713 N. 50th St., $40,000.
Hemingway, Matthew Gary Ennis and Jessica Lynn to Anderson, Cassondra, 4866 Maple St., $130,500.
GRE Properties LLC to Bowden, Brent, 5706 Fort St., $159,900.
Austin, Jateira to Meh, Poe, 5124 N. 48th Ave., $138,000.
Stokees, June to Burks, Robert Jr., 4916 Sigwart Ave., $145,000.
K & A. Properties Inc. to Reh, Nga and Meh, Ko, 5606 N. 68th St., $160,000.
Kennedy, Jessica D. to Gonzalez, Jose Luis Moreno and Maher, Monica N., 5002 Decatur St., $247,500.
Hooper, Kristiane G. to Godwin, Johnathon and Amanda K., 5128 Pinkney St., $95,000.
68105
Wermuth, Marjorie L. to Harris, Sydney, 4361 Barker Ave., $142,500.
Ahntholz, Lars and Lawson, Briana to Doty, David B. and Stanya, 4215 Hickory St., $279,900.
Dakota Asset Management LLC to Arzola, Artemio Cortes and Pena, Lilie Mendez, 2527 S. 41st St., $125,000.
Nelsen, Sally and Jeff to Molina, Alex, 3263 Vinton St., $150,000.
Boggio, Oscar L. to Keeney, Sarah, 3104 S. 42nd St., $219,000.
Aliff Hospitality LLC to Syndicate Properties LLC, 830 S. 29th St., $122,000.
68106
Rumsey, John J. to Sterba, Kristin, 5239 B St., $180,000.
Hanrath, Andrew B. and Sarah to Romero, Jake and Troy, 6196 Walnut St., $140,000.
Strotz, Matthew Scott and Kristin to Messerschmidt, Randall and Robyn, 6813 Mayberry St., $167,500.
Simon, Jo Ellen to Storey, Daniel, 5547 Mayberry St., $223,000.
Layton, Linda J. and Stewart, Randall to Olson, Tara and Paul, 906 S. 67th St., $246,000.
Skg Realty LLC to Drake-Bakhit, Jessica, 6253 Woolworth Ave., $130,000.
Wilwerding Paul J. and Marchelle R. to Cin-Oma Properties II LLC, 1514 S. 61st Ave., $107,500.
Stastny, Laura Anne to 100 Year Homes Inc., 849 S. 60th St., $136,000.
68107
Rodriguez, Anthony R. Jr. to Rodriguez, Teresa Y., 3735 S. 23rd St., $75,200.
Silva, Jose M. and Marlena Barajas De to Mendez, Hector A. Vasquez, 1323 Washington St., $124,900.
Oneill, C. Indy L., personal representative of Torek, Timothy C. to Dias, Carlos Torres, 5604 S. 36th St., $89,300.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Salvador, Jose, 3933 J St., $73,000.
Williams, Sandra and Branden to Hatch-McAfee, Kylene M., 6221 S. 41st Ave., $117,000.
Huffman, Amanda to Romero, Rigoberto Barajas, 1102 Miller St., $60,000.
Durant, Carol Lee to Becerra, Jose S., 6614 S. 13rd St., $85,000.
Moline, Michelle L. and Kelley, Shari L. to Mobro, LLC, 4123 M St., $88,000.
Ali, Abdi and Hassan, Meron to Rivera, Andres, 3923 S. 26th St., $50,000.
Hindman, Julie and Richard to Nielsen, Jeannette, 1025 Hugo St., $20,000.
Nielsen, Jeannette to SJ Mora LLC, 1025 Hugo St., $60,000.
Thacker, Sonny to Espinoza, Daniel Aguilar and Pantoja, Ana M. Elizondo, 4219 S. 28th St., $60,000.
68108
Rosales, Leo D. and Maria to Clarity Real Estate Company LLC, 1320 S. 12th St., $135,000.
Holmes Rentals LLC to Hinders, Thomas and Tania, 1712 S. 12th St., $169,000.
RNB Properties LLC to Wratchford, Cynthia E., 1516 Martha St., $120,000.
White-Loomis Investments LLC to White, Michael A. and Kristi M., 410 Woolworth Ave., $57,200.
Isaacson, Luke J. and Rebecca A. to Orea, Elizabeth Aldave, 2212 Pierce St., $50,000.
Hansen, Jamie E. and Martinez, Jamie Erin to Gonzalez, Nestor Hesiquio and Ortiz, Bibiana Gutierrez, 1925 S. 16th St., $87,500.
68110
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Tluang, Lal and Su, Su, 3926 N. 21st St., $124,900.
Saathoff, Belinda J. to Lincoln, Mark A. and Wade, Debra Kay, 1452 Ames Ave., $25,000.
68111
Milone, Mark J., personal representative of Greene, Charlotte to Wurgler Properties LLC, 2517 Spencer St., $42,000.
Edison Street LLC to Yellow Door LLC, 4256 Wirt St., $36,000.
KCN Group LLC to C & N Investments LLC, 3223 N. 40th Ave., $12,000.
I Wonder LLC to Anyanike, Vitalis and Puszewski, Sonja, 4710 N. 40th St., $40,000.
Kahrs, Joshua M. and Adrienne to Aden, Abdifatah and Jelle, Lul, 4344 Seward St., $137,500.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Medina, Patricio Torres, 2568 Pratt St., $119,900.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to HBI LLC, 5206 N. 33rd St., $97,750.
68112
Kramar, Paul T. and Ann M. to Anderson, Rick and Chelsea, 8216 N. 28th Ave., $117,500.
J & M. Hauschild Houses LLC to Moberg, Michael Henry and Ann Lenore, 7202 N. Ridge Drive, $115,000.
Bender, Diana R. and George F. to Mott Properties LLC, 3360 Weber St., $67,500.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Ley, Haw Set and Thin, Ma Sue, 2869 Titus Ave., $125,000.
Sierra Group LLC to KFM Properties LLC, 3995 Iowa St., $77,000.
J & M. Hauschild Houses LLC to Swanger, Nicole M. and Borys, Austin E., 6706 N. 41st St., $130,000.
Mitchell, Margaret Ann to Wooden, William E. and Lisa, 7310 N. 29th St., $135,000.
68114
Brown, Carol J., personal representative of Amidon, Charles W. to Rolls Properties LLC, 1706 Hillside Drive, $165,000.
Hoesing, Pamela J. to Elliott, Ken and Julie, 10210 Fieldcrest Drive, $495,000.
West, Aaron J. to DMC LLC, 817 N. 77th Ave., $113,000.
Burnett, Michael and Mary to Waldron, Ryan P. and Kathleen A., 1718 N. 91st Circle, $183,000.
Danberg, Neil B. Jr. and Catherine S. to Bogard, Patrick and Debra, 9731 Nottingham Drive, $460,000.
Wachner, Susan to Wilcox, Jason and Sarah, 8607 Douglas St., $316,000.
Smith, Kimberly to Leahy, Mark and Brooke, 8209 Parker St., $134,900.
Smith, Marty, personal representative of Paige, Gertrude M. to Collins, Lonnie and Cassandra, 705 N. 76th St., $120,000.
Bogard, Patrick J. and Debra M. to Martin, Timothy and Soraya, Azita, 806 S. 96th St., $750,000.
Niehaus, Roland F. and Joyce A. to Papenfuss, Janet T., trustee of Janet T. Papenfuss Funnel Trust, 8605 Brentwood Road, $355,000.
68116
Carl, Kelly G. and Tara Knudson to Wasson, Daniel Charles and Rosa Karina, 6729 N. 150th St., $280,000.
Neary, Michaela A.,trustee of Colleen B. Neary Revocable Trust to Popanda, Chelsie, 16469 Yates St., $170,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Freeland, Michael W. and Judith K., 2631 N. 166th Ave., $324,021.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kirkpatrick, Lucas J. and Melendrez-Kirkpatrick, Alisha N., 5163 N. 176th Avenue Circle, $348,183.
Pykiet, Tammy S. to Marco, Jimmie L. and Laurie B., 4207 N. 161st St., $250,000.
Francisco, Keri J. to Blacketer, Chad M., 3920 N. 173rd Ave., $183,000.
Meola, Thomas J. and Kelly G. to Kane, David Charles and Dawn Marie, 4453 N. 165th St., $240,000.
Jacobsen, Lynn C., trustee of Lynn C. Jacobsen Rev Living Trust to Hansen, Rick A., trustee of Rick A. Hansen Revocable Trust, 2605 N. 160th Ave., $440,000.
Heimes, Jason L. and Hayley E. to Burger, Jesse and Brianne, 16510 Yort Ave., $249,000.
Andersen, Joshua K., personal representative of Andersen, Sandra A. to Jackson, Kevin B., 14473 Browne St., $166,000.
Connolly, Donald J. to Jackson, Elizabeth A., 15756 Hartman Ave., $255,000.
Walgreen, Sharon K., trustee of Sharon Walgreen Family Revocable Living Trust to Kennedy, John A., 5701 N. 167th Avenue Circle, $235,000.
Campbell, Sheila M., trustee of Sheila M. Campbell Trust to Meierhenry, David C. and Jane L., 2416 Nelsons Creek Drive, $277,000.
Smith, Heather L. to Darmody, Karin and Dustin, 17214 Grand Ave., $240,000.
68117
Cudley, Gregory A. to Torres, J. Jesus Aguilar, 5213 S. 49th St., $68,000.
A&L Remodeling LLC to Sanchez, Karina, 5047 S. 49th St., $100,000.
Modlin, Jeffrey K. to Sherman Properties III LLC, 6232 I St., $72,000.
68118
Wessel, Erica to Henkel, Amber and Ritzman, Scott, 16021 Davenport St., $272,500.
Levesque, Allen G. and Emily M. to Schurke, Adam L. and Lacey M., 15618 Decatur Circle, $212,000.
68122
Coddington, Mary J. to Punteney, Richard E. Sr. and Pamela, 10261 Newport Ave., $228,000.
Wieting, Philip G. and Pamela to Nava, Noe A. Nava, 8209 Willit St., $182,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ronk, Joshua K., 8505 Craig Ave., $205,275.
Min, Hsa Gaw and Nguyen, Jonathon to Reh, Beh and Hsaw, 8417 Girard St., $170,000.
Burger, Brianne and Jesse to Hay, Ryan and Tifani, 7974 Redick Ave., $173,500.
Deis, Duane J. and Dianna J. to Bride, Vanessa M., 7752 Potter St., $155,000.
68124
Schneider, Brian B. and Courtney to Olvera, Oscar and Garcia, Yolanda, 7629 Grover St., $132,500.
Allen, Cassie J., personal representative of Hodges, Erin M. to Ruwe, A. L., 7925 Grover St., $182,631.
Kavan, Jeffrey J. to Kraft, Kevin Randal and Mary Elizabeth, 3718 S. 75th St., $184,450.
68127
Hartigan, Patricia A. to Greco, Robert, 9226 V Place, $60,500.
Templien, Juliane M., personal representative of Gibbons, Paul J. to Martinez, Jose Angel Vazquez, 8736 Weir St., $157,000.
Beard, Herbert D. to Eyman, Tim and Brian J., 4837 S. 92nd Ave., $173,500.
Kaipust, Richard J. and Angela J. to Nelson, Andrew M. and Kylie M., 9310 Y St., $222,000.
68130
Abbott, James D. and Katherine C. to Roubicek, Charles M. and Christina, 1216 S. 167th St., $266,000.
Paskevic, Shawn M. to Kampsnider, Derek John and Lisa Cristine, 17029 Hickory Circle, $258,000.
Preusser, Daniel J. to Hultman, Lori A., 1217 S. 168th Ave., $250,000.
Carlos, Brian D., trustee of Carlos Family Trust to Wolter, Lewis A. II, 1318 S. 174th St., $328,000.
McMahon, Joseph P. II and Lora S. to Pfeiffer, Tyler and Kallie, 2449 S. 186th Circle, $382,500.
68131
Omaha Municipal Land Bank to JDP Property Management LLC, 4122 Hamilton St., $40,000.
Sutton, Raymond O. and Judith Shepard to Mendlik, Andrea, 123 S. 37th St., $194,000.
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to #2 Blackboard Properties, 615 N. 34th St., $87,500.
Cronkleton, Robert Thomas to Ambi LLC, 1124 N. 40th St., $130,150.
68132
Derbish, John and Ivins, Gina to Solarana, Cathy and Holmes, Bryant, 5002 Davenport St., $247,000.
Unger, Kathleen M. to Wagner, Stacy, 1308 N. 56th St., $195,000.
Schwenke, Craig A. to Weinstein, Lee, 4608 Hamilton St., $23,000.
68134
Shaffer, Keith A. and Angelena to Bronte Companies LLC, 10616 Boyd St., $145,000.
Farris, Allan Gaylord to Marroquin, Jaime Najarro and Castro, Dadila, 4813 N. 84th St., $118,600.
Vedanti, Geeta to Lehman, Timothy Benford and Charity, 9923 Pratt St., $160,000.
Jenkins, Jeffrey L. to Bachtell, John, 8317 Ruggles St., $182,000.
Metzler, Timothy Lee and Jennifer L. to Metzler, Brandon Lee, 2720 N. 78th Ave., $175,000.
Schulz, Thomas and Carissa to Moeller, Benjamin T., 4918 N. 95th Circle, $155,000.
Kaspar, Julie Paula to Kaspar, Julie Paula and Jennifer Paige, 8830 Keystone Drive, $73,000.
68135
Fountain, Mark D. and Dawn C. to Gencarelli, John J. and Dawn N., 5801 S. 167th Ave., $262,000.
Holst, Frederik and Amy Rose to Jones, Stanley and Jenna, 5114 S. 167th Ave., $195,000.
Sommers, Eric R. and Lien to Dryden, Cody L. and Love, Lindsie R., 4706 S. 194th Ave., $235,000.
Johnson, Ryan D. and Hillary to Etikala, Jhansy and Kayithi, Jagan Mohan Reddy, 6102 S. 189th St., $268,000.
Razey, Richard to Hale, Bryant and Samantha, 19429 X St., $200,000.
Shipley, Clay and Whitney T. to Dahlman, Shane, 16607 Riggs St., $168,000.
Tencate, Russell L. and Christine A. to Brown, Mark G. and Angela E., 17533 Karen St., $307,000.
Bacon, Ramona J. to Alldredge, Doug, 16148 V Circle, $231,640.
Fabian, Robert G. and Katelyn to Bednar, Taylor J. and Megan A., 19626 R St., $198,000.
Green, Vanessa to Yungerberg, Chad and Donnelle, 18901 K St., $182,500.
Hower, John W. Sr. and John W. to Padilla, Alfredo Velasquez and Velasquez, Mirian Johana, 5015 S. 165th St., $204,500.
68137
Rossel Real Estate 1 LLC to Lee, Joshua Zachary and Lauren Cassiah, 4660 S. 148th St., $205,000.
Bartlett, Brett Jordan and Jessica to Brady, John D. and Emily A., 6604 S. 135th St., $264,000.
Moore, Matthew M. and Emily L. to Borgmann, William, 5415 S. 124th St., $310,000.
Sampson, Richelle and Richard to McArtor, Ryan S. and McKeever, Sarah N., 15316 Drexel Circle, $165,000.
Miklas, Marie C., personal representative of George, Edward C. to Forest Top Holdings LLC, 11031 Jefferson St., $105,000.
Marquez, Pedro Ivan-Guevera and Guevera, Keellia Anne to Riley, Michael Jay and Courtney Nichole, 6355 S. 139th Avenue Circle, $192,000.
Stroyek, Bryan M. and Meghan E. to Tran, Ngoc Thuy and Ho, Anh Quoc, 11620 Monroe St., $186,000.
Hallberg, Pamela K. to Schulz, Tom and Carissa, 12506 Oakair Drive, $255,000.
McKelvey, Kevin G. to Boggio, Oscar L., 14806 Dayton St., $269,000.
68142
ADF Properties Inc. to Shawish, Dawoud Abou, 12654 Read St., $160,000.
68144
Sward, Karen and Patrick Lynn to Schulz, Jaclyn M., 3315 S. 117th St., $214,000.
Root, Peggy Sue, personal representative of Neiens, Robert C. to Wageman, Nathaniel J., 15290 Valley St., $170,000.
Lenz, Sara E. to Mathews Holdings LLC, 3369 S. 134th St., $77,000.
Peterson, Franklin C., trustee of Franklin & Phyllis Peterson Living Trust to Finley, Andrew and Andrea, 14916 Brookside Circle, $226,500.
NP Dodge Building Company and NP Dodge Building Co to Selvaraj, Vithyalakshmi, 13917 Gold Circle, $1,250,000.
Gablehouse, Ronald J. to Martin, Kendra D., 3131 S. 134th St., $155,000.
Kempkes, Carleton D. and Robin to Wieting, Philip G. and Pamela E., 12229 Crawford Circle, $184,000.
Broady, Kathy L. to Powers, Craig M. and Kimberly J., 2010 S. 143rd St., $226,000.
Greer, Darlene L. and David D. to Ibarra, Michelle, 12440 Clarkson Ave., $220,000.
Cairncross, Donald H., trustee of Carol I. Cairncross Living Trust to Anderson, Russ and Leas, Andrew, 1525 S. 143rd St., $145,000.
Modlin, Jeffrey K. to Baumgartner, Connie, 3363 S. 114th St., $202,500.
Glass, James L., trustee of James & Rita Glass Revocable Trust to Candor Properties VII LLC, 1506 S. 142nd Circle, $190,000.
Stacy, Joan M. and Clark R. to Rider, Adrian and Sarah, 1606 S. 109th St., $355,000.
68152
Nova Treatment Community and Nova Therapeutic Community to Neter Enterprise LLC, 5203 Redick Ave., $110,000.
Ct And Son LLC to Hamilton, Katherine T. and Mischnick, William H., 8305 N. 47th St., $289,000.
68154
Bucksner, Heather A. to Mornan, Wendell, 12923 Western Circle, $300,000.
Firmature, Kimberly R. to Live Strong Realty LLC, 12074 Westover Road, $195,000.
Sherlock, Kevin J. and Melissa M. to Pole, Jacob M. and Mallory N., 12525 Harney Circle, $425,000.
68164
Erickson, Kevin A. and Herzinger, John J. to Herlinger, John J., 11679 Fowler Ave., $100,000.
Real Growth LLC to Beard, Jennifer M., 12739 Nebraska Ave., $173,000.
Owens, Larry J. and Heather E. to Steele, Nathan and Vitek, Sarah Elizabeth, 4820 N. 114th St., $202,000.
Tibbels, Stephen R., trustee of Loretta R. Tibbels Living Trust to Owens, Larry and Heather, 3322 N. 129th Circle, $350,000.
Shelly, Justin H. and Leah to KR Properties LLC, 11713 Bauman Ave., $122,500.
Tuttle, Kathleen K., trustee of Kathleen & Francis Tuttle Trust to Militti, Edward J., 3226 N. 142nd Circle, $450,000.
Wel, Dustin Mark Vander and Rettmer, Haley Mae to Soltanov, Sevgan and Rufat, 4914 N. 126th St., $181,600.
Streit, Adrian H., trustee of Adrian H. Streit Living Trust to Innovative Housing Solutions LLC, 10811 Sahler St., $153,500.
Frans, Darlene M. to Hendricksen, Joshua J., 2631 N. 125th Circle, $167,000.
Westerfield, Melba L. to McNeil, Scott and Kellie, 4261 N. 134th St., $252,500.
Hobbs, Lynn W. and Linda J. to Vogel, Timothy M. and Nicole I., 13457 Larimore Ave., $288,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Diaz, Jesus Salas and Lopez, Faviola Bernal to Alvarez, Servando D. and Ornelas, Sandra, 513 Fort Crook Road North, $265,000.
Weedman, Nicole M. to Morgan, Matthew and Kristen, 2005 Winnie Drive Unit 6, $94,000.
Norton, David C. and Cassandra K. to Silva, Filiberto Hernandez, 2811 Angie Drive, $112,000.
Khaitov, Bakhodir and Emmalina G. to Shah, Dhimankumar and Darshini, 1103 Offutt Blvd., $145,000.
Fripp Investments LLC to Hoefer, Logan and Sipres, 2906 Janan Drive, $140,000.
Decker, Timothy J. and Ashley B. to Dobstaff, Karilyn, 607 Louisiana Circle, $283,000.
Michael Town Estates Investment Group to Gomez, Kevin D. and Olivia, 2404 Washington St., $145,000.
Heartland Holdings B. LLC to Rice, Joseph and Rachael, 2230 Main St., $100,000.
Hatcher, Theresa S. to Stone, Alan D. and Robin S., 101 Martin Drive, $315,000.
Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to HBI LLC, 1503 Main St., $124,000.
Nielsen, Terry L. and Sandra J. to Marr, McCann Anne, 1004 St. Andrews Road, $188,000.
Lewis, Barbara J. to Lund, Shaeler M. and Sharpe, Erin E., 2509 Jefferson St., $100,000.
Rand, James G. to MacDonald, John R., 901 Bellevue Blvd. North, $103,000.
Brazda, Velira D. to Hakenson, Alex, 101 Kevin Circle, $133,000.
Jackson, Helen Louise to Borytsky, Mark J. Jr. and Celeste L., 2105 Hancock St., $123,000.
68028
Ohlman, Zachary E. and Julie C. to Hess, Janice C., 214 Sycamore Circle, $160,000.
Charleston Homes LLC DBA Marc David Custom Built Homes to McCarthy, Daniel J. and Judy L., 7706 S. 196th St., $392,000.
Mendez, Guillermo C. Jr. and Kelly E. to Runge, Larry and Rita, 12527 S. 218th St., $252,000.
68046
Tedder, Jeremy R. and Jennifer L. to Pinkelman, Travis and Sarah, 12503 S. 72nd St., $385,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Bowser, James L. and Mace, Laura D., 11506 S. 111th St., $395,000.
Steffensmerier, Joan L., trustee of Joan L. Steffensmeier Living Trust to Katskee, Daniel J. and Peggy, 807 Valentine Lane, $247,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Britten, William M. and Kathie, 12623 S. 76th Ave., $433,000.
Seuss, Roger A. and Annette D. to Yelovich, David and Marilaura, 917 Crest Road, $250,000.
Fase, Karen K., co-trustee, and Fase, Robert W., co-trustee of Karen K. Fase Trust to Riesberg, Kent F., trustee, and Riesberg, Karen M., trustee of Kent F. & Karen M. Riesberg Living Trust, 1227 Cork Drive, $314,000.
Schreiner, Steven J. and Aimee B. to Kratt, John and Amanda K., 2107 Quartz Drive, $285,000.
68123
Sanders, Jerry L. and Van Alstine, Megan to Guillaume, Brittany, 2836 Lillian St., $131,000.
Stoltenberg, Donald and Jeanne to Stoltenberg, Alice E. and Shramek, Carol A. and Parrott, Rachel M. and Hensel, Paula L., 17302 Micky Drive, $125,000.
Goldsmith, Jason Michael and Rosette to Raines, Darron M., 12907 S. 30th St., $220,000.
Holm, Bryan E. and Cheryl to Moore, Lucas J., 13407 S. 20th St., $319,000.
Reeves, Jerry and Nancy A. to Duren, Ryan L. and Darlene D., 10705 S. 17th St., $185,000.
Clark, Krista M. and Geiser, Jack L. to Sawyer, Matthew Ryan, 13610 S. 32nd Ave. Circle, $190,000.
Horak, Mark A., trustee, and Horak, Kathy A., trustee of Mark A. & Kathy A. Horak Living Trust to Hanson, Jeffrey and Stacy, 11716 Quail Drive, $300,000.
68128
Peterson, Roger D., trustee of Roger D. Peterson Revocable Trust and Peterson, Carolyn J., trustee of Carolyn J. Peterson Revocable Trust to Nelsen, Jeff and Sally, 7126 S. 100th Circle, $335,000.
Wendl Properties LLC to Henderson, Dawn C., 7310 S. 69th St., $126,000.
Greguras, Chad E. and Vanessa to Reese, Christian and Emily, 7310 Park View Blvd., $100,000.
Hewett, Jacob B. and Makenzee R. to Spearn, Jennifer L., 7110 S. 74th St., $180,000.
Katskee, Daniel J. and Peggy A. to Chavarria, Xochil and Lopez, Maxiulliano Perez, 7110 S. 74th St., $180,000.
68133
Li, Chuane and Zhang, Wenjin to Baniya, Samanta and Srijana, 6609 Clear Circle St., $425,000.
Baniya, Srijana and Samanta to Pratt, Catherine B., 8710 S. 68th St., $240,000.
Stephens, John Andrew and Jo to Wiebbecke, Ryan R. and Laura L., 12016 S. 49th St., $340,000.
Maher, David Wray and Michelle D. to Krishnamoorthy, Shyam Kumar Kondal and Thanga, Rohiya Gnanasekar, 6663 Kara Drive, $343,000.
Wahl, Laura and Tanner to Wahl, Laura and Green, Rolland Michael, 2215 Park Crest Drive, $115,000.
Fripp, Christopher J., trustee, and Fripp, Kayla M., trustee of Christopher & Kayla Fripp Living Trust to Hobson, Derek and Rachel, 4605 Brook St., $212,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Cimeno, Eric M. and Deborah, 5008 Leawood Drive, $278,000.
68136
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Burkey, Brenda and Eric, 7837 S. 185th St., $291,000.
Sjulin, David H. and Ann Meissner to Olsen Rental Group LLC, 10242 S. 168th Ave., $150,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hower, John W. and Diane L., 9409 S. 178th St., $315,000.
Logan, Kami and Brian to Povich, Kaylee, 17736 Margo St., $175,000.
Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Hall, James A. and Peggy J. Reynolds, 18409 Birch Ave., $413,000.
Houessou, Jonas N. and Yerokun, Olugbadero Adedayo to Vocelka, Kasey, 18601 Briar St., $230,000.
Kouba, Michael J. to Hoerschelmann, Matthew and Renee, 7012 S. 161st Circle, $303,000.
Jones, Jessica Lynn to Westphal, Chad E., 7012 S. 174th St., $225,000.
Goette, Echo M. to Samson, Katherine, 8210 S. 191st St., $239,000.
Gourley, Keith A. and Wanninger Gourley, Jean to Dynamic Properties LLC, 19025 Olive St., $173,000.
Canfield, Charlie and Susan to Hall, Kaylene and Richard, 7408 S. 183rd St., $246,000.
Gernhart, Gary to Nguyen, Trung and Hoang, Chi, 6907 S. 177th St., $187,000.
Dirkschneider, Ryan L. and Amie B. to Mutizhe, Fungai, 18211 Margo St., $195,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Scuffham, Mark and Aileen, 7836 S. 184th St., $267,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hinchik, James E. and Mary Sue, 7832 S. 184th St., $270,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7837 S. 184th Ave., $33,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7840 185th St., $36,000.
York, John and Jodi to Walker, Louis III, 15828 Blackwalnut St., $188,000.
Freese, Scott E. to Dietrich, John, 10206 S. 175th Circle, $420,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Yacoubou, Hakim T. and Coulibaly Neissa, 19074 Cottonwood St., $247,000.
Infinity Homes Inc. to Beller Sisters LLC, 9850 S. 168th Ave., $1,175,000.
Sauer, Tiffany A. to Buettner, Andrew J. and Rylee M., 17310 Soldier St., $308,000.
Diva Investments LLC to Harry & Lloyd LLC, 17716 & 17720 Storage Road, $900,000.
Ferrari, Raymond J. and Kara L. to Sheedlo, Matthew and Emily, 9217 S. 172nd St., $280,000.
Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to HBI LLC, 19019 Chandler St., $207,000.
68138
Gencarelli, John J. and Dawn N. to Raether, Julianne and Randall D., 13409 Olive St., $207,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hammond, Cory and Heather, 11528 Grissom St., $338,000.
Cesareo, Jose Arroyo and Martinez, Antonia Correa to McLaughlin, Christopher R., 13608 Emiline Circle, $165,000.
14813 Olive LLC to Lierman, Benjamin and Anna, 14813 Olive St., $165,000.
Sorensen, John and Teresa to Kinterknecht, Kathy, 14122 Olive Circle, $228,000.
Huggins, Garry Wayne and Flagle, Kimberley to Petiya, Joy L., 13203 Glenn St., $128,000.
Moreno, Jose Medrano to Wolff, Nicholas P. and Emily B., 13518 Josephine St., $185,000.
Daugherty, James Michael and Corinne to Dynamic Properties LLC, 14508 Borman St., $120,000.
Kava, Bradley J. and Stacie J. to Fricke, Douglas E. and Suzanne, 8907 S. 142nd Ave. Circle, $184,000.
Shane, Benjamin M. and Adrienne to Simmons, Katie E. and Ricky, 15049 Chalco Pointe Circle, $183,000.
Jones, Gerald Wayne II and Nilah to Elkins, Matthew and Julie, 15120 Redwood St., $260,000.
68147
Bellevue Properties LLC to Vazquez, Isamar R., 2210 Lillian St., $150,000.
Campos, Christopher M. and Jennifer M. to Campos, Clint E. and Quinze, Ashley M., 2758 Childs Road, $139,000.
Reagan, Agnes M. to Ruiz, Adrian and Tania Xitlaly, 2511 Childs Road West, $173,000.
Schaben Properties LLC to Harm, Chris and Debi, 8501 S. 11th St., $155,000.
68157
Kimball, Eldon J. and Jamie E. to Onsager, Courtney, 4915 Dumfries Drive, $197,000.
Hanson, Jeffrey M. and Stacy to Palafox, Irineo Rojas and Lopez, Erika Diaz, 7413 S. 52nd St., $160,000.
