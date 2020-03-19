Rapidly developing storms pose a threat from now into early Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Affected areas include the Omaha metropolitan area, southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa.
Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the weather service, said people should have a plan for how they'll stay abreast of the weather: an app, a phone alert, a weather radio or the local television broadcasters.
"(The storms) are going to be fast developing and fast moving, too. We expect them to be in and out ... (so) heads-up," he said.
The main threats are damaging hail, winds and isolated tornadoes.
"Obviously, you don't know which one will pop up until it pops up," he said.
The risk subsides about 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. and, after that, it will be mostly rain and a shift to colder weather, he said
While there may not be a lot of storms, that's not particularly good news, Nicolaisen said. Isolated storms will be able to draw more energy from the atmosphere, so they'll be more damaging.
"We're hoping there will be a few extra storms so that they interfere with each other," he said. "We're worried that storms firing on their own will have all the energy to work with to get bigger, badder and uglier than you'd get with a line of storms."
