Ralston’s vision to transform its downtown into a bustling, walkable district on par with Blackstone or Benson could start with the sale of a city-owned parking lot.
But some business owners don’t want to lose the only public surface lot in the city.
The city plans to sell the downtown lot near 77th Street and Park Drive to developer Urban Waters, which wants to build an apartment building there. The new living quarters would be the first development to come to Ralston under its Hinge project, a plan to draw people from the Ralston Arena into a revamped, modern downtown.
City leaders are pitching the apartment building as a litmus test for the entire Hinge project: Prove to investors that the apartment complex can succeed — that people want more from downtown Ralston than it currently offers — and the building could attract more developers willing to finance projects in the city.
“Why did we pick the parking lot? Because (developers) need a proof of concept,” City Council President Jerry Krause said during a recent public hearing on the sale. “We have to have something that shows that this type of thing ... in Ralston can work.”
Some downtown business owners are leery of giving up the city’s only public surface lot, which has 42 spaces, according to a parking study commissioned by the city.
During the public hearing, a handful of those owners voiced opposition to the sale. Some said they were concerned that customers won’t be able to find parking and will shop elsewhere. Others worried that if the Hinge project grows the way the city hopes it will, anyone living in or visiting Ralston will have trouble finding parking.
“The stated objective of the Hinge plan is to attract more people to Ralston, and they’re going to need a place to park,” said David Cotton, who for 40 years has owned an engine servicing company not far from the lot.
Kayla Dixon is the owner of the Bombshell Beauty salon, which sits north of the lot. Dixon said she’s concerned about the distance some of her elderly customers will have to walk if the lot is sold.
The sale of the lot must go through two more meetings before a final vote is taken, which most likely will occur Feb. 18.
Ralston has more than 600 downtown parking spaces, according to a study by Walker Consultants, a Minneapolis-based firm hired by the city. That number includes all public and private on-street and off-street parking.
The study found that in general, Ralston has a surplus of available parking, even during what the study called “peak” hours. Observers found that 35% of total spaces were being used at 6 p.m. on a Friday, leaving 396 available spots.
But those available spots may not be as close to businesses as some residents would prefer.
“Realistically, not everyone will be able to ‘park at the front door’ in a downtown environment,” the report states.
The study, which cost $28,000, did find “hot spots” where parking space occupancy was higher, such as near Maria’s, a popular Mexican restaurant. The study examined an area bounded by 75th and 77th Streets and State and Burlington Streets.
Lacey Brown, 35, knows all too well that parking in popular districts can be hard to find.
Brown, a State Farm agent who began working in downtown Ralston at the beginning of the year, told the council that she frequents places like Blackstone and Dundee, where walking a few extra blocks is just part of the experience.
Brown said she’s excited about the apartment building and the momentum it could create. The Hinge project, she said, is a big reason why she’s considering buying the building that houses her office.
“It’s going to bring a lot of energy to the area,” Brown said. “It’s going to bring new faces. It’s going to bring new people.”
The parking study did identify changes and policies the city may need to consider, including the implementation of parking time limits and unloading zones, and installing way-finding signs to help visitors find available parking.
