Less than three weeks after officially beginning work as Ralston's city administrator, Rick Hoppe may be on his way out the door.
The Lancaster County Board on Thursday voted 4-1 to offer Hoppe the position of chief administrative officer, a role that is similar to a city administrator.
Hoppe was hired by Ralston in December. He officially started work Dec. 30, Ralston Mayor Don Groesser told The World-Herald on Friday.
Groesser said Hoppe told him Friday about the Lancaster County job. The mayor said Hoppe indicated that he will make a decision about whether to accept the job by Monday.
"I was blindsided by it," Groesser said. "I certainly hope he stays. He's doing a great job."
Hoppe did not immediately return a phone message Friday evening.
County Board member Deb Schorr, a Republican, voted against offering Hoppe the post. Schorr said that while she has witnessed Hoppe have success in several community initiatives, she also has seen him work as a "Democratic Party operative."
"I was concerned about his ability to remain independent, which I think is an important quality when you're serving a publicly (elected) board as a chief administrative officer," she said.
Hoppe spent about 12 years as chief of staff to former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, a Democrat. He has also drafted bills for senators in the Nebraska Legislature.
Board member Sean Flowerday, a Democrat, told the Lincoln Journal Star that a lot of Lincoln's growth can be attributed to Hoppe's work in the mayor's office. Flowerday said he has seen Hoppe work in a bipartisan way at the city and state level.
The board worked with an Oregon consulting firm to find candidates for the position, Schorr said. The firm eventually suggested increasing the salary range for the position, she said.
The top of the range was $185,000 a year, according to Schorr. When asked how much Hoppe was offered, Schorr responded that his salary request was $130,000.
Hoppe is paid $115,000 as Ralston's city administrator.
The county interviewed candidates for chief administrative officer because Kerry Eagan is retiring.
