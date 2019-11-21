Dave Forrest, Ralston's first city administrator who was hired in part to get the Ralston Arena's finances on track, is leaving the city after more than two years on the job.
Forrest notified Mayor Don Groesser of his resignation a few weeks ago, Groesser told The World-Herald on Thursday. Forrest has been seeking a new job.
An opening for the administrator role was posted on the city website's job opportunities page Wednesday afternoon. Groesser said the city wants to find a replacement while Forrest, who most recently was making $109,242, is still with the city to avoid a gap in the position.
Forrest's last day has not been scheduled. He was not available for an interview Thursday morning.
Ralston's first city administrator faced an uphill battle when he joined the city in 2017. When Forrest was hired, the Ralston Arena was operating in the red. Since its 2012 opening, the arena has not turned a profit.
“We need a plan,” Forrest told the Ralston City Council in February 2018 during a period of discord among city leaders. At that time, officials had begun to acknowledge that the arena wasn't performing as expected.
Forrest's suggestion: Hire an outside consultant to provide a more realistic look at the arena’s finances.
The city would go on to pay more than $55,000 to a national consulting firm to analyze the arena's finances and ultimately search for a private management firm to operate the venue.
Last February, the City Council voted on a five-year contract to turn over operations of the arena to Spectra Venue Management, a Philadelphia-based company that will receive about $96,000 a year plus incentives to operate the arena.
The arena is projected to have a net operating loss of $898,000 in the fiscal year that ends next fall — less than the $1.25 million from the previous fiscal year.
Groesser credited Forrest with overseeing the intensive process that led to Spectra's involvement.
"Dave's accomplished a lot," Groesser said.
When the city began pursuing an administrator in 2017, Ralston was the only Nebraska first-class city — a city with a population between 5,000 and 100,000 people — without an administrator.
City administrators manage everyday operations for cities, carrying out the decisions of the mayor and city council. Forrest has been responsible for tasks like preparing the annual budget and overseeing big-picture projects. He also has served as a planning director and purchasing agent for the city.
Groesser said Forrest played an important role in the development of the Hinge project, a conceptual plan by the city to redevelop 72nd Street near the Ralston Arena to draw people into downtown. At its most recent City Council meeting, Ralston approved a master plan for the project, which provides a road map for how the city can proceed.
"He's been really key in getting all that done," Groesser said.
Forrest also helped craft an application that led to Ralston's inclusion in a federal tax incentive program designed to spur investment in distressed communities by providing federal tax deferments.
