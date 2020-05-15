Celebrate Independence Day (copy)

The City of Ralston has canceled its annual Independence Day Celebration because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD

The City of Ralston's annual Independence Day Parade and fireworks show won't be held because of the coronavirus outbreak, city officials have announced.

“It's hard to imagine July 4 in Ralston without an Independence Day Parade," City Administrator Rick Hoppe said in a press release, "but we simply cannot safely bring 50,000 people together and protect their health.”

City officials are exploring the possibility of a fireworks show around Labor Day that would honor the metro area’s first responders and front-line medical personnel.

“Every year for six decades, the Ralston community has led the metro in celebrating the founding of our great nation,” Amy Roeder, Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce president said in the press release.

"While we have to change our plans this year to protect the public," Roeder said, "we haven't given up the independent spirit that defines our country and our community."

 

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email