This article originally published on Dec. 24, 2003.
Nineteen blankets.
All Ginny DeBates had was 19 blankets, but what could she do with so few?
Ginny had been thrilled to take charge of Omaha's Project Linus program when she moved to Gretna this year.
Project Linus is all about blankets. Give a sick or scared child a blanket, and you are giving that child comfort and warmth and security.
That's the goal. Of course, to accomplish that goal, you need blankets.
And Ginny didn't know where she would find them.
In Nebraska, Project Linus had long been organized out of Lincoln. Blankets from other parts of the state had been delivered to local hospitals.
When Ginny signed on, the state had just been split into regions. Ginny would have to find Omaha blanketeers to supply Omaha hospitals.
"I didn't know where to start."
She started by calling the newspaper. And I have to admit that this story idea — blankets — didn't immediately excite me. But then Ginny told me about the one woman who was keeping Project Linus afloat in Omaha.
Diane Neff, a retired educator, has donated more than 900 homemade blankets in the last six or seven years.
When she's not traveling, Diane makes a blanket a day for Project Linus.
Her story and the goals of Project Linus had an immediate effect on World-Herald readers. In the first day or two after my column in October, about 75 people called Ginny to offer their help.
"My phone rang off the hook."
Now Ginny has Girl Scout troops making blankets and church groups making blankets.
"We even have one 11-year-old guy who has completed 75 blankets for his bar mitzvah."
Ginny thought that after the initial blitz of blanket making, "it would calm down."
But more and more blankets are being donated every week.
"In the last week and a half," she said, "I've picked up over a hundred."
Since October, Ginny has collected and distributed more than 700 blankets.
And she still doesn't have a blanket backlog. Local hospitals give the blankets to their young patients as fast as Ginny can bring them.
Project Linus accepts any homemade, washable blanket made with new materials.
In the metro area, blankets can be dropped off at the Country Sampler stores, at 120th Street and West Center Road in Omaha and 841 Tara Plaza in Papillion; Bergan Mercy Medical Center, pastoral services; and Kanesville Quilting, 19851 Virginia Hills Road in Council Bluffs.
Ginny can also find a use for fabric, postage stamps, some sewing supplies and cash. Call her at 212-3975 if you have any questions.
I should stop being surprised by how generous this community can be.
It's easy to assume the worst of people. Omaha is just big enough that we don't really think of each other as neighbors. We're all strangers.
We cut each other off on the freeway. We get on each other's nerves in grocery lines. We ignore each other in elevators ...
But working for the newspaper has shown me again and again how generous all these strangers can be.
When someone like Ginny asks for help, someone always answers that call.
(Maybe it's not people in general. Maybe it's something special about newspaper readers.)
Making a blanket may be a small act of charity. But think of 700 blankets.
Think of 700 acts of kindness and how willing strangers can be to open their hearts.
