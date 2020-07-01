The rain, thunder and lightning that hit the Omaha area overnight have come and gone, leaving behind muggy conditions that are likely to persist through the weekend.

Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported .47 of an inch of rain overnight, said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The Millard Airport reported .64 of an inch of rain, while Valley had .63, Plattsmouth had .99 and Fremont reported 1.25 inches.

The rain moved into Iowa and Missouri, Bova said, noting that Shenandoah recorded about a half an inch of rain and Harlan had about three-quarters of an inch.

A small chance of rain is in the forecast for Friday, but Bova said the next real chance probably won't come until next week. Highs for the next several days are expected to be around 90 degrees.

