The rain and thunderstorms expected to move into the Omaha area late Saturday night will make way for a snowy and windy Easter.

The rain predicted to continue Sunday will mix with snow in the afternoon and last into the evening, said Corey Mead, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist. The Omaha metro area should expect about an inch of snow, Mead said, with winds of 30-40 mph.

“Right now, we think the highest winter weather impacts will remain north of the Omaha metro area,” Mead said.

Between 3 and 5 inches of snow is possible Sunday in northeast Nebraska, the weather service said.

Mead said medical facilities with outside tents for COVID-19 screening should be aware and prepared for the winds.

“The winds could cause problems with those tents,” Mead said.

After the weekend’s precipitation, weather in the coming week is expected to remain dry with highs in the mid-40s, about 20 degrees below normal.

