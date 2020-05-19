Railroad Days, an event held at a half-dozen locations around Omaha and Council Bluffs that celebrates the region’s railroad heritage, have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Tuesday.

Officials with Lauritzen Gardens, the Durham Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum and the Historic General Dodge House “made the difficult decision to cancel the event for the safety of the community,” according to a press release.

This would have been the 13th year of the event, which draws thousands of people.

“Given the size and reach of the event, we felt it was the responsible decision to make in order to keep everyone safe,” said Christi Janssen, the Durham Museum’s executive director.

The next Railroad Days are scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2021.

Additional information about Railroad Days can be found at omaharailroaddays.com.

'The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West'

Photos from a Joslyn Art Museum exhibit that's on display through Jan. 6, 2019.

1 of 14

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email