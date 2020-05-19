A crowd gathers after the arrival of Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 in Omaha in July. The event for 2020, which would have been its 13th year, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The next Railroad Days are scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2021.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
The restored No. 4014 is the only operational Big Boy left. At last year's Railroad Days, people were able to check out the steam engine at Union Pacific Home Plate at 12th and Cuming Streets.
Railroad Days, an event held at a half-dozen locations around Omaha and Council Bluffs that celebrates the region’s railroad heritage, have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Tuesday.
Officials with Lauritzen Gardens, the Durham Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum and the Historic General Dodge House “made the difficult decision to cancel the event for the safety of the community,” according to a press release.
This would have been the 13th year of the event, which draws thousands of people.
“Given the size and reach of the event, we felt it was the responsible decision to make in order to keep everyone safe,” said Christi Janssen, the Durham Museum’s executive director.
The next Railroad Days are scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2021.
“Promontory Trestle Work and Engine No. 2,” by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1869. Russell chronicled Union Pacific’s east-to-west progress toward completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
Samuel S. Montague, center left, chief engineer of the Central Pacific Railroad, shakes hands with Gen. Grenville M. Dodge of Council Bluffs, chief engineer of the Union Pacific Railroad, at Promontory, Utah, to mark the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad on May 10, 1869.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Supply Trains," by Andrew J. Russell. The albumen silver print was taken in 1868, location unknown. Russell most often chronicled the east-to-west build-out of the Union Pacific line of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Conglomerate Peaks at Echo City," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1868 in northern Utah. Russell chronicled the east-to-west progress of Union Pacific build-out of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"The Wind Mill at Laramie," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1868 near Laramie, Wyoming. Russell chronicled Union Pacific's east-to-west progress toward completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"View of the Forks of the American River, 4 miles above Alta." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1865 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
"Donner Lake, Tunnels No. 7 and 8, from Summit Tunnel, Eastern Summit in distance." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1867 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
"Valley North Fork of Yuba, above Emigrant Gap. Old Man Mountain." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1865 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
"Hanging Rock, Foot of Echo Canyon," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in northern Utah in 1968.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL / COURTESY UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Castle Rock, Green River Valley, Wyoming," by Andrew J. Russell. Russell often chronicled the east-to-west build-out of the Union Pacific line of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Snow Sheds, C.P.R.R. and Donner Lake," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in northeast California in 1869.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
“Locomotive on Trestle, near American River.” This albumen stereograph was taken in 1865 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific’s west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Deep Cut at Trail Ridge. Length 1,000 feet." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1866 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontintental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART / COURTESY UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
“Frame for Snow covering, interior view.” This albumen stereograph was taken in 1867 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific’s west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
