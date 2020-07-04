Val Peter

The Rev. Val Peter, born and raised in Omaha, was the executive director of Boys Town from 1985 to 2005.

A public visitation will be held Monday for the Rev. Val Peter, the retired longtime executive director of Boys Town.

His family said in a statement that the visitation will be open to all friends and family. It will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Road.

“Out of an abundance of caution, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made that the Monday, July 6 rosary and the Tuesday, July 7 funeral for Father Val will be open only to immediate family, priests and religious.”

Peter served as executive director of Boys Town from 1985 until his retirement in 2005. He died Tuesday at age 85. 

