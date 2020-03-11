Got a question about levees?

The Omaha district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a town hall on Facebook on Friday.

Interested people can follow the live feed on the corps’ Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in the comment section.

The town hall will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also, a media roundtable is planned for noon to 1 p.m. and it will be live-streamed on Facebook, too.

There are more than 500 miles of levees in the Omaha district, which includes the Missouri River along the Nebraska-Iowa/northwest Missouri border and the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

1 of 20

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started