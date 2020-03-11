Got a question about levees?
The Omaha district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a town hall on Facebook on Friday.
Interested people can follow the live feed on the corps’ Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in the comment section.
The town hall will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also, a media roundtable is planned for noon to 1 p.m. and it will be live-streamed on Facebook, too.
There are more than 500 miles of levees in the Omaha district, which includes the Missouri River along the Nebraska-Iowa/northwest Missouri border and the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers.
