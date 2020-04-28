Officials have extended limitations on public access to the Douglas County Courthouse and the City-County Building through May 17.
The restrictions at the City-County Building, which is attached to the Douglas County Courthouse, were set to expire Monday and may be extended again if warranted, according to the Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission.
The City-County Building houses Omaha’s City Hall, a few courtrooms and some county offices.
Scheduled public meetings will continue as planned. Members of the public who attend will be escorted by security officers. Distancing and crowd-size guidelines will be maintained, and meeting locations may be changed because of space requirements.
Douglas County departments in the building are staffed and operating but are closed to public walk-ins. City offices, including Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, remain open, and departments that provide public services continue to provide those services.
