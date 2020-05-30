Protesters returned to 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha on Saturday night to once again demand change and justice in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police.
As a light drizzle fell, several hundred people gathered on the sidewalks waving American flags, hoisting handmade signs with messages such as, "If you aren't angry you aren't paying attention" and shouting chants like, "George Floyd, say his name" and "Hands up, don't shoot."
At about 6 p.m., traffic became blocked by police, as protesters remained on the sidewalks or stood in surrounding parking lots.
Similar protests against police brutality have erupted across the country in the wake of Floyd's death, with some turning destructive or leading to clashes between police and protesters. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.
The second day of Omaha protests started around 4 p.m. and by 5:40 p.m. Saturday, police had detained several people on one corner.
Friday night, police fired
tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd at a similar protest that drew an estimated crowd of at least 1,000 people that spilled into the streets.
Saturday, authorities set up green-and-yellow barriers in the median at the busy intersection, and several officers were staged on the roof of the Do Space building. Others appeared to be blocking protesters from entering the Do Space parking lot and guarding the nearby Target store, whose doors were boarded up. Some officers wore riot gear.
Protesters came prepared, too, bringing water bottles, baking soda and milk in case police used more tear gas.
Twelve businesses in the area were damaged — either their windows were broken or there was graffiti. About 12 cruisers were damaged, including one that had “ISIS” carved into the back. Only one protester and two officers had documented injuries — they were treated by medics and released, not hospitalized.
Protest of George Floyd's killing draws thousands in Omaha
Omaha Rally
Workers clean graffiti that says "hear our voices" left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Some windows are boarded up at the Target located at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday. They were broken the night before during a protest about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Workers clean graffiti left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Some windows are boarded up at the Best Buy located at 115 N 76th St. on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman hides behind her sign as Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash in Omaha as tear gas is deployed during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
A man raises his arms as the police helicopter flies by while standing on his car on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Bystanders check on a woman after teargas and pepper balls were deployed during a protest on Dodge Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police officer holds his gas mask on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash in Omaha during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha police fire tear pepper balls as they approach protesters in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police officers are silhouetted in tear gas as they approach protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police are reflected in the heart-shaped sunglasses of a woman who was arrested after sitting the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police officer uses his baton to knock down Elizabeth Bowman, with blue hair, after they fired tear gas at protesters sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Law enforcement clear the street of a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police push a woman out of the street as she was protesting at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Danielle Sweet, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters walk through a barricade to rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Flowers are left on the middle of the street as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
A woman sits in the road as she and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Hailey Stessman, of Papillion, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
People hug after tear gas is fired during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A tear gas container thrown by police rolls towards protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Kyra Parker flashes the peace sign while walking backwards in a cloud of tear gas during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A stun grenade explodes during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
William Mills, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A police officer walks away after getting tear gassed as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Carly Bell, of Omaha, protests with thousands of others in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A man is checked out after getting hit with rubber bullets as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Brittany Pancheco of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Parker Borchers, 15, of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police raises his baton as they approach protesters nears 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A protester holds what appears to be a tear gas container fired by Omaha police at protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Carly Bell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Ray Haley of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Terrell McKinney of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
From left, Hera Davis, Rachel Senter, Paras Davis and Blake Opperman protest the killing of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Elijah Mitchell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman holds a protest sign in the face of an Omaha police officer wearing a gas mask during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A man yells at Omaha police during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Milk is left in the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Milk is spilled on the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman picks up trash as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Clouds of tear gas are deployed as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman has water poured over her eyes after being hit with tear gas as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
