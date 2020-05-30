20200531_new_saturdayprotest

Omahans protest the killing of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge at about 5 p.m. Saturday. No one was in the street, though barricades were on medians and a police helicopter was hovering overhead.

 CONNIE WHITE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Protesters returned to 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha on Saturday night to once again demand change and justice in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police. 

As a light drizzle fell, several hundred people gathered on the sidewalks waving American flags, hoisting handmade signs with messages such as, "If you aren't angry you aren't paying attention" and shouting chants like, "George Floyd, say his name" and "Hands up, don't shoot."

At about 6 p.m., traffic became blocked by police, as protesters remained on the sidewalks or stood in surrounding parking lots. 

Similar protests against police brutality have erupted across the country in the wake of Floyd's death, with some turning destructive or leading to clashes between police and protesters. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck. 

The second day of Omaha protests started around 4 p.m. and by 5:40 p.m. Saturday, police had detained several people on one corner.

Friday night, police fired tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd at a similar protest that drew an estimated crowd of at least 1,000 people that spilled into the streets.

Saturday, authorities set up green-and-yellow barriers in the median at the busy intersection, and several officers were staged on the roof of the Do Space building. Others appeared to be blocking protesters from entering the Do Space parking lot and guarding the nearby Target store, whose doors were boarded up. Some officers wore riot gear. 

Protesters came prepared, too, bringing water bottles, baking soda and milk in case police used more tear gas. 

As tensions rose Friday night, 21 people at the protest were arrested on suspicion of various charges — gun possession, disorderly conduct, destruction of property or failing to disperse. 

Twelve businesses in the area were damaged — either their windows were broken or there was graffiti. About 12 cruisers were damaged, including one that had “ISIS” carved into the back. Only one protester and two officers had documented injuries — they were treated by medics and released, not hospitalized.

Protest of George Floyd's killing draws thousands in Omaha

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email