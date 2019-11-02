20190505_new_climatechange (copy)

The flood of 1881 submerged the American Smelting and Refining Co. plant on the Omaha riverfront. The plant, later called ASARCO, closed in 1997. The Missouri River, then and now, is prone to flooding.

The Omaha Lead Site was one of 27 sites partially or completely deleted from the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund National Priorities List this week.

The EPA's National Priorities List includes sites that appear to present a significant risk to public health, welfare or the environment.

With a clean-up effort spanning about two decades, the Omaha Lead Site initially included 14,065 eastern Omaha yards. The vast majority of those have been addressed, leaving an estimated 975 of the high-level properties to go in 2018, and, with this week's partial deletion, another 500 were cleared from the list.

Omaha got the Superfund label largely because of lead contamination from the Asarco lead-refining plant that operated along the riverfront until 1997.

