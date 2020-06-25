LINCOLN — A state law-mandated "prison overcrowding emergency" that will go into effect Wednesday won't result in many changes in prison or parole policies, state officials said Thursday, though building a new state prison would help.
"We've been underbuilt (in prisons) as a state for at least 40 years, and it could go back farther than that," said State Corrections Director Scott Frakes.
A state law requires the automatic declaration of an overcrowding emergency on July 1 if Nebraska's prison facilities are above 140% of capacity. On Thursday, state prisons were at 151% of capacity, holding about 1,900 more inmates than they were designed to hold.
Nebraska's prisons — the second-most overcrowded in the nation — have been above the 140% mark since 2009, but both Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman declined to declare an overcrowding emergency, which requires the immediate consideration or reconsideration of releasing inmates who are eligible for parole.
Rosalyn Cotton, the chair of the Nebraska Board of Parole, said her agency has already been stepping up its hearings with inmates to determine whether they're ready for an early release from prison. She said the Parole Board will further ramp up its parole hearings — currently about 130 a month — but wouldn't say how much they might increase those hearings.
But both Cotton and Frakes said the overcrowding emergency will not result in the immediate release of dozens of inmates. They handed out statistics to reporters that indicate that most of the 804 inmates who are currently eligible for parole have problems, such as prior parole violations or the need for clinical treatment, that have prevented them from being released before their sentence has been completed.
Public safety is a key consideration in determining whether an inmate can be released on parole supervision, Cotton said.
"The law does not order a mass release, or mass parole, of committed offenders," she said.
Some state lawmakers have criticized the Ricketts administration for not moving fast enough to address prison overcrowding in Nebraska, a problem that has prompted a federal civil rights lawsuit by the ACLU of Nebraska.
But Ricketts has long maintained that it was a problem he inherited and that he has invested $170 million in recent years to expand the state's prison beds.
Recently, Frakes asked private contractors to provide information about the potential costs of building a new, 1,200 to 1,800-bed prison to handle future prison needs. Thursday, he said he was still reviewing the 12 requests for information received by the state and would decide by September whether to request funding for such a project, estimated to cost upward of $240 million.
"Nebraska needs a new prison, that's why I initiated a request for information," Frakes said at a Thursday morning press conference.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, admissions to the state prison system have declined in recent months. As of Thursday, 5,412 inmates were in Nebraska prisons, about 1,900 more inmates than the prisons' design capacity. That figure is about a 280 inmate decline since earlier in the year, when the prison system established a record for overcrowding.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.
