Seldom has Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church been so empty for a Sunday service, but Pastor Olaf Roynesdal could feel the congregation’s spiritual presence as he spoke directly to the video cameras as glorious sunshine streamed through stained-glass windows.

“It felt almost like a seminary practice when you preach to a small group,” Roynesdal said. “I’m usually not mindful of the camera and here I played to the camera. I was very conscious it was the camera I was speaking to today.”

This week, as the coronavirus spread, the pastors of Kountze Memorial and church leaders all across the country spoke to empty pews. Typically, 250 people are at the 9 a.m. service in Kountze Memorial with a smaller number at 11 a.m.

The church, at 2650 Farnam St., has the advantage of having its service seen on local TV since 1962. About five years ago, the church founded in 1858 near 13th and Douglas Streets began streaming its 9 a.m. services online at www.kmlchurch.org.

Typically, five to 20 people watch online, said Jim Smejkal, the building superintendent. One hundred thirty viewers were online Sunday, with an unknown number watching on Cox Channel 13, he said.

Nine people were inside the sanctuary on this Sunday: Roynesdal, Smejkal, Pastor Ashley Hall, choir director Barbara Carlsen, accompanist Mark Jones, two camera operators, and a reporter and a photographer from The World-Herald. Downstairs, four volunteers worked in the media control room before emerging to take part in communion.

Roynesdal told the viewers that they would experience a full worship service with “some commentary” to explain a few differences. For one, the service did not begin with a procession to the altar behind the cross. Another change was not having any children present to come forward for a special message before going to Sunday school class.

“This will be a teaching opportunity,” he said. “We could use this opportunity to do more things such as explaining the meaning of our stained-glass windows.”

Hall delivered a sermon that expanded on the Gospel reading from John 9:1-41. The reading speaks of Jesus’ healing a blind man, a miracle that elicited a hostile reaction from the Pharisees. Jesus regarded their hostility “as spiritual blindness to the things of God,” Hall said.

“Jesus’ encounter with the blind man reveals the pervasive sin of an all too common indifference to human suffering and an indignant response at the call to bring substantial change,” Hall said. “In the midst of such suffering as we are experiencing in the COVID-19 epidemic, ‘why?’ is a valid question. But for Christians and for all people of good will the better question is: ‘What would God have me do in this situation?’ ”

The biblical theme, Hall said, invites comparison to the Kountze congregation having to be “exiled from this grand and beautiful house of the Lord.” The unknown length of that exile creates anxiousness and uncertainty, he said, as people ask why this is happening.

Hall reassured his flock that God is with them and that the work of the church continues through its clergy, staff and volunteers. That work includes Kountze Commons-Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska doing work to build and strengthen individual, family and community life.

“We persist in our continued works of love through the pantry and the clinic,” Hall said. “We persist in our weekly celebration of the word and sacrament. The cessation of public worship is necessary, yet it pains the whole Body of Christ.”

A hauntingly beautiful addition to the middle of the service was a solo by Carlsen of “Ave Maria,” a simple Catholic prayer to the Virgin Mary by Franz Schubert. Roynesdal said the song was “a perfect way to honor our Roman Catholic viewers,” who often tune in on Sunday after attending Saturday evening Mass.

After the service concluded, Jones and Carlsen said they thought about the difference in playing and singing only for the cameras. Typically, members of the congregations are still gabbing among themselves as Jones plays the prelude to the opening hymn.

Carlsen, the choir director, said she missed her friends.

“I missed my choir because we’re a family,” Carlsen said. “I also missed the people that always sit in the same spots. I always look for them.”

Hall, who has been at Kountze Memorial for 10 years, said he was a bit unprepared for seeing a church that regularly holds 250 people so empty as he delivered his sermon. There were no familiar faces and there was no immediate feedback.

“I knew the church would be empty, but I never thought to come down and be in the space beforehand to get the feeling of it,” Hall said. “It definitely felt out of the ordinary.”