The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska’s Prairie Flower Casino plans to reopen June 1 at 10 a.m., tribal officials announced Wednesday, but things will look a little different than when the casino shut down in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone entering the casino in Carter Lake — whether customer, employee or vendor — must wear a mask and have their temperature checked, according to a press release from the tribe.

Cleaning will be stepped up, with frequent sanitation especially in high-touch and high-traffic areas, accompanied by deep cleaning of the entire facility each night, the press release said.

Gambling will be restricted to half of the 100 slot-style machines in order to encourage social distancing. No smoking or vaping will be allowed indoors.

Other changes include:

New hand-washing stations at the entrance, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

Tables and chairs will be removed from the restaurant area.

Self-service beverage stations will be closed.

The tribe’s Ponca Health Services will step up inspections to make sure compliance with the new rules continue.

The 9,500-square-foot casino is on tribal owned property in the Iowa community just north of downtown Omaha. It opened Nov. 1, 2018, after an ongoing legal battle with the City of Council Bluffs and the States of Iowa and Nebraska over the Ponca Tribe’s right to build a casino on the Carter Lake property, which was purchased in 1999. That legal challenge is still in the courts.

Tribal officials closed the casino March 17, at the same time Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated that 19 state-run casinos — including Ameristar, Harrah’s and Horseshoe casinos in Council Bluffs — close down because of the fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, Reynolds eased restrictions on casinos as well as amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades and race tracks beginning Monday. The Ponca Tribe followed suit, and is the first local casino to announce how it would and when it would attempt to safely reopen.

“We’re eager to welcome our loyal guests back and are committed to taking the necessary steps to maintain a healthy environment for entertainment,” Tribal Chairman Larry Wright Jr. said in a statement.

Paul Czak, vice president and general manager at Ameristar Council Bluffs, said the casino will also reopen Monday but declined to offer specifics.

“We have been working closely with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize … reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing details of our property-specific procedures in advance of reopening.”

Officials at Harrah’s and Horseshoe — both owned by Caesar’s Entertainment in Las Vegas — didn’t respond to an email Tuesday requesting details on their reopening plans.