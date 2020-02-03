About 900 Omaha Public Power District customers in western Douglas County were without power early Monday.

The affected area was from Skyline Drive to 264th Street and from Bennington Road to the Elkhorn River, said Cris Averett, an OPPD spokesman. The area includes Waterloo.

The power went out before 7 a.m., Averett said. The cause has not yet been determined. The expectation is that power will be back on around 10:30 a.m., he said.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started