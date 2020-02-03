About 900 Omaha Public Power District customers in western Douglas County were without power early Monday.
The affected area was from Skyline Drive to 264th Street and from Bennington Road to the Elkhorn River, said Cris Averett, an OPPD spokesman. The area includes Waterloo.
The power went out before 7 a.m., Averett said. The cause has not yet been determined. The expectation is that power will be back on around 10:30 a.m., he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.