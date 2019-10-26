A four-hour medicine drop event Saturday yielded 14 boxes of prescription medications weighing 439 pounds. 

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, Papillion Sanitation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Hy-Vee participated in the event in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee grocery store at 11650 S. 73rd St. in Papillion. 

The medications will be incinerated by the DEA to ensure proper destruction, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

