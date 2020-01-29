Two women visiting the Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista on Tuesday were mistakenly served drinks containing cleaning solution, according to La Vista police.

The women, ages 45 and 51, were taken to a hospital after they began to feel a burning sensation in their throats and stomachs and had trouble breathing, said La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten. Both women were eventually released.

A server also experienced symptoms after tasting the drinks.

Lausten said a bottle that had contained Pama Pomegranate Liqueur was being used to store cleaning solution for lines that connect beer kegs to taps. The bottle, which was near the bar, had tape around its neck, Lausten said.

“I think it’s an unfortunate mix-up, but it could have had really bad consequences,” he said.

In a statement, Alamo Drafthouse franchise partner Tyler Calabrese called it an “awful situation.” He said the customers who were sickened have been contacted, and the employee responsible for the mix-up has been fired.

“We are sincerely sorry and have already put in place a thorough review to ensure that this was an isolated incident, and we firmly believe it was,” the statement said. “We have initiated a full staff retraining to ensure that it does not happen again.”

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said the report has been sent to the state Liquor Control Commission and the Nebraska State Patrol for investigation.

“We have to be sure there was no intentional act,” Polikov said. “People would expect in restaurants and bars that consumables are not dangerous. It shouldn’t be an accident waiting to happen.”

