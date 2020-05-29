A small group joins State Sen. Ernie Chambers outside the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday to protest the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Tami Damian said the group was there “to support our black and brown brothers and sisters.” She said a larger rally is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol.
Police and protesters clash in Omaha as tear gas is deployed during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A large crowd gathers at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday evening to protest the killing of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died at the hands of a white police officer on Monday.
JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD
A small group joins State Sen. Ernie Chambers outside the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday to protest the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Tami Damian said the group was there “to support our black and brown brothers and sisters.” She said a larger rally is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol.
One of Omaha’s busiest intersections was shut down Friday evening by a large crowd protesting the death of George Floyd.
The rally at 72nd and Dodge Streets escalated about 8 p.m. Friday as police used tear gas canisters in an attempt to control a crowd that had spilled onto Dodge Street.
At least one arrest was made in a chaotic scene that included chants of "I can't breathe," "We just want peace" and "(Expletive) the police.
The crowd, which was estimated to number more than 1,000, gathered to protest the actions of a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck as he was handcuffed on the ground and pleading that he could not breathe. Floyd is black.
The protest shut down traffic in all directions at 72nd and Dodge. Omaha police advised drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routs.
"If you plan to peacefully protest, please remember to stay on public sidewalks and do not enter the street or stand in medians," police said in a press release issued just after 9 p.m.
Julia Hughes, 16, said she was pushed to the ground as a line of officers moved to disperse the crowd.
"They just kept on moving. I didn't have time to move," she said.
By 8:40 p.m., about half of the protesters had cleared the street. More tear gas was deployed minutes later as police tried to clear the remaining protesters from the street. The protest was set to end at 9 p.m., but the crowd showed no signs of thinning, and protesters put up a barricade of sorts made from wood pallets. Some protesters appeared to be throwing water bottles as more tear gas was deployed.
Then, just before 10 p.m., things appeared to calm down.
Nicole Maxwell sat cross-legged in the median on Dodge Street before a fellow protester convinced her to get onto the sidewalk.
"It means a ton being here right now. And I refuse to stand silent," Maxwell said.
Protests spread across the U.S. on Friday after the Hennepin County attorney announced that the Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Earlier Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to act peacefully when exercising their First Amendment right to protest.
The Omaha protest organizers called for a peaceful gathering, and the 6 p.m. rally started out that way. Protesters, many wearing masks, held signs that said "Black Lives Matter," "Our skin is not a weapon," and "I can't breathe." Passing cars honked at the crowd.
But the crowd quickly swelled, and a dozen police cars raced down Dodge Street to the scene.
The nearby Target closed its doors early. A sign announcing the store’s temporary closure posted to the doors didn’t mention the protests.
A Target spokesperson told KMTV that the store was closed at 2 p.m. “out of concern for the safety of our team and guests.”
A number of Target stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have been temporarily closed after riots this week in which retailers were looted and a police station was set on fire. Target is headquartered in Minneapolis.
In a Facebook post, one of the organizers of the Omaha protest asked participants to “stay away from Target” and to avoid parking on private property.
Ricketts called the incident leading to Floyd’s death an “egregious violation of Mr. Floyd’s rights."
Ricketts said he had not seen the video himself but was basing his reaction on news reports and the responses of law enforcement officials. He said the case reflects poorly on law enforcement and creates mistrust between law enforcement and communities of color.
“It’s really just another terrible case here in the United States,” he said.
Also on Friday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a statement that the events “fractured not only the relationship between Minneapolis residents and their police department, but potentially every police-community relationship in the country.”
He said that he has reviewed video of the Minneapolis officers’ actions and that their tactics are in “direct contrast” with the Lincoln Police Department’s training and use-of-control policies.
The four Minneapolis officers who were at the scene have been fired.
A small group of protesters gathered on the State Capitol’s north steps Friday, along with State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, holding signs calling for justice for Floyd and saying “White Silence Supports White Violence.”
Another rally, held Thursday outside the northeast Omaha police precinct, drew a crowd of about 40 people to pay homage to Floyd.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.