Police say a young woman abandoned an infant in a package on a South Omaha doorstep Monday, and now they are looking for her.
The baby was placed on a doorstop in the 5600 block of South 15th Street, according to Officer Phil Anson, a police spokesman.
The residents found the newborn inside the package and called police.
Police say the woman was probably about 20 years old and appeared to be Hispanic. She was seen getting into the passenger seat of what is thought to be a black two-door Pontiac, possibly a G5 model, with dark-tinted windows.
Anson said police are concerned for the health and well-being of the mother.
Anyone with information that may lead to the identity of the mother is asked to call the Omaha Police Department's child victims unit at 402-444-5636 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).
