Police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter Park in east Omaha because of concerns about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Access to Levi Carter Park is restricted for the rest of today," Officer Mike Bossmann posted on Twitter about 12:40 p.m. "Please do not drive around barricades or you risk a citation. Thank you in advance for your cooperation."

A spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said that the park is not closed but that access is restricted in an effort to reduce traffic. Problems occurred last weekend with several hundred people gathering in the park and not following social distancing guidelines, he said.

Mayor Jean Stothert and other public officials on Friday admonished park visitors to stop gathering in large groups, specifically mentioning crowding problems at Levi Carter Park, Standing Bear Lake, Zorinsky Lake, Flanagan Lake and Walnut Grove Park.

At Levi Carter, which is near Carter Lake, an estimated 1,000 people gathered on the last weekend of March, Stothert said. A social media post was also floating around telling people to come party at the park, which blatantly disregards the county’s health orders, she said.

The City of Omaha has 260 parks and plenty of space to enjoy them, but people must keep a safe 6-foot distance from others, Stothert said.

“We know that social distancing works. We know that limiting crowds works,” she said. “We are asking you to comply, or we will shut it down.”

Stothert said police officers would be monitoring crowds and could shut down parks if there are problems. Currently, all parks, including dog parks, are still open.