Police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter Park in east Omaha because of concerns about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Access to Levi Carter Park is restricted for the rest of today," Officer Mike Bossmann posted on Twitter about 12:40 p.m. "Please do not drive around barricades or you risk a citation. Thank you in advance for your cooperation."
Access to Levi Carter Park is restricted for the rest of today. Please do not drive around barricades or you risk a citation. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/pZvbY0eY7j
A spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said that the park is not closed but that access is restricted in an effort to reduce traffic. Problems occurred last weekend with several hundred people gathering in the park and not following social distancing guidelines, he said.
Mayor Jean Stothert and other public officials on Friday admonished park visitors to stop gathering in large groups, specifically mentioning crowding problems at Levi Carter Park, Standing Bear Lake, Zorinsky Lake, Flanagan Lake and Walnut Grove Park.
At Levi Carter, which is near Carter Lake, an estimated 1,000 people gathered on the last weekend of March, Stothert said. A social media post was also floating around telling people to come party at the park, which blatantly disregards the county’s health orders, she said.
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Photos: Omaha playgrounds closed though parks remain open during coronavirus pandemic
The playground at Levi Carter Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter to reduce traffic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Spring Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Brookhaven Park in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha encourages social distancing.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A girl rides a scooter past the playground at Memorial Park in Omaha on Saturday. A sign reminds the public that the playground is closed temporarily, though the park itself remains open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The ballfield, as seen through a chain-link fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks past the playground at Maple Village Park in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A jogger at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Saturday. It, like other area playgrounds, is closed to the public.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Benson Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Hitchcock Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An empty ballfield at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Seymour Smith Park on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People use the trails at Seymour Smith Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A soccer field at Brookhaven Park in Omaha is empty Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Saddle Hills Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks around the lagoon at Hanscom Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at the playground at Gallagher Park in Omaha on Saturday explains that the area is temporarily closed.
