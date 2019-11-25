The Pottawattamie Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the second teen killed in Friday’s crash.

Michael Bent, 17, of Council Bluffs died at the scene, according to Sheriff Jeff Danker. The name of the other victim, 17-year-old Floyd Quick, was released earlier.

The two friends died when their 1998 Honda CR-V collided with a Ford F-350 pickup truck about 1:30 p.m. Friday near Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane.

Authorities say speed was a factor. Another vehicle that was in the vicinity at the time of the crash has been located, and the investigation continues.

