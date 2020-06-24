A body was recovered Wednesday from a small lake in Omaha's Regency Park neighborhood. 

A call to Douglas County 911 dispatch about 9:30 a.m. alerted officers to a body being found in the lake, a police spokesman said. Police are investigating, and authorities have not identified the person. 

The 25-acre lake is located near Regency Lakeside Apartments by Pacific Street and Regency Parkway. The Regency Park neighborhood features green space and walking paths along the lake. 

A private swimming beach borders the Regency Lake and Tennis Club. Divers cleaning the lake in 2014 estimated the lake is no more than about 9 feet deep. 

Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward. 

 

