A body was recovered Wednesday from a small lake in Omaha's Regency Park neighborhood.
A call to Douglas County 911 dispatch about 9:30 a.m. alerted officers to a body being found in the lake, a police spokesman said. Police are investigating, and authorities have not identified the person.
The 25-acre lake is located near Regency Lakeside Apartments by Pacific Street and Regency Parkway. The Regency Park neighborhood features green space and walking paths along the lake.
A private swimming beach borders the Regency Lake and Tennis Club. Divers cleaning the lake in 2014 estimated the lake is no more than about 9 feet deep.
Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.