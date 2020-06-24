Police said Wednesday that foul play is not suspected after a body was recovered from a small lake in Omaha's Regency Park neighborhood. 

Officers identified the person as Hunter Hawthorne, 21, of Bennington. A call to Douglas County 911 dispatch about 9:30 a.m. alerted authorities to a body in a lake near 10506 Pacific St., said, Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman. 

Officers responding to the scene found the body of a white male floating in the lake, Pecha said. The Omaha Fire Department retrieved the body. 

The 25-acre lake is located near Regency Lakeside Apartments by Pacific Street and Regency Parkway. The Regency Park neighborhood features green space and walking paths along the lake. 

A private swimming beach borders the Regency Lake and Tennis Club. Divers cleaning the lake in 2014 estimated that the lake is about 9 feet deep. 

 

 

