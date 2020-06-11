The delicate white, flowering plants with the fern-like leaves look nice enough to include in a floral arrangement.
But poison hemlock is a noxious weed that you don't want to handle.
Molly Vacha, who lives in the Ponca Hills in far north Omaha, has seen it in her yard, in nearby ditches, in Bellevue and along highways.
"It's a beautiful plant," she said. "But people should not be picking it and putting it in their house because they could get it on their hands."
All parts of the plant are poisonous, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. Sheep, cattle, hogs, horses and other domestic animals can be poisoned by eating small amounts of green or dried plant. Just touching the plant can cause a skin reaction in some people.
Growing conditions for the plant, the stems of which have reddish or purple spots and streaks, were very favorable this year, said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
"It is very pretty," he said, "but just enjoy it from a distance and keep it outside."
Poison hemlock sometimes is confused with Queen's Anne's lace, which usually blooms later in the summer, Evans said.
If people need help identifying plants, Evans said, they can contact the extension office at 402-444-7804. The accuracy of plant identification apps, he said, "is very minimal, at best."
