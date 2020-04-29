We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Jenni Gallagher was looking for a way to help fellow nurses.

So she dusted off the sewing skills her mother taught her and started making masks.

Gallagher, who lives in Plattsmouth, decided to recruit other sewers for the effort, too. She created a Facebook page, Nebraska’s Hands & Feet, and soon the group jumped from 30 members to nearly 3,000.

Now, a little more than a month after its creation, the group has crafted nearly 50,000 masks.

“I had no idea that it would go this far or that it would impact this many people,” Gallagher said. “We’ve almost made 50,000 masks in a month. That’s nowhere near manufacturer production, but it’s quite a feat.”

The group has sent masks to employees at local fast-food restaurants, Walmart, the Omaha Police Department and the American Red Cross, Gallagher said. They also have shipped masks to correctional facilities, medical offices and retirement homes.

Some donations are bigger than others, like the 2,000 masks that group members will drop off Wednesday at the Omaha VA Medical Center.

Within 48 hours of organizers seeking help for the VA project, they had pledges from enough people to produce all 2,000 masks.

“It makes me tear up how people have volunteered and stepped up to make this happen,” said Kay Storck, a volunteer with the project and coordinator of the VA collection. “It’s great to be part of it.”

Most of the group’s members are from Nebraska, but some are from other states. About 200 volunteers sew the masks. Others pick up and drop off masks.

Sewers use different patterns, but many have the option of adding a filter, Gallagher said. Each mask takes about 15 to 20 minutes to craft.

The effort holds extra meaning for Gallagher, a nurse practitioner. She’s not on the front lines, but she worries for her colleagues who are. It’s sad to see some medical professionals going without the proper protective equipment, she said. Her mask project is a way to rally behind some of those professionals, even if the masks don’t go directly to them.

“It’s emotional. It’s exciting,” Gallagher said. “But mostly, it’s just moving that people care this much about each other. They came together around this idea and we’re able to combine our efforts and accomplish such an awesome task.”