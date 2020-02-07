The plane carrying Americans from the Wuhan area of China is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield sometime before 7 p.m. Friday, a Nebraska Medicine official said.

The Omaha-bound plane is among four that have arrived in the United States in recent days carrying hundreds of Americans returning from Wuhan, which is at the center of an outbreak of a new type of coronavirus.

The travelers will arrive in a remote and isolated aircraft parking area and will not enter the Eppley terminal.

They will be quarantined for 14 days at the Nebraska National Guard's Camp Ashland. The camp is located 30 miles southwest of Omaha.

