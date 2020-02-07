The plane carrying Americans from the Wuhan area of China is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield at 6 p.m. Friday, a Nebraska Medicine official said.
The Omaha-bound plane is among four that have arrived in the United States in recent days carrying hundreds of Americans returning from Wuhan, which is at the center of an outbreak of a new type of coronavirus.
The travelers will arrive in a remote and isolated aircraft parking area and will not enter the Eppley terminal.
They will be quarantined for 14 days at the Nebraska National Guard's Camp Ashland. The camp is located 30 miles southwest of Omaha.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
A look back at the Nebraska Medical Center biocontainment unit's Ebola patients
March 2004-2005
The plans for the biocontainment unit were set in motion in March 2004 by Dr. Phillip Smith, who was serving as chair of the of the University of Nebraska Medical Center Section of Infectious Diseases. The unit was completed in 2005 and was funded by the state health department, with a cost of about $750,000.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
September 2014
September 2014: The biocontainment unit treated and released Dr. Rick Sacra, a medical missionary working in Liberia. Sacra spent about three weeks at the Nebraska Medical Center before returning home to Massachusetts.
Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Biocontainment Unit gear
Each day, the gear generated by the Nebraska Medical Center crew that cared for Sacra filled three to four 20-gallon-capacity biohazard boxes that measure 18 inches wide, 18 inches long and 36 inches tall.
Read more
Handout
October 2014
October 2014: Ashoka Mukpo became the second Ebola patient to be treated at the Nebraska Medical Center. When he was released, Mukpo
issued a statement full of thanks for his care but with a heavy heart over receiving treatment that is denied to many in West Africa. Read more
TAYLOR WILSON
November 2014
November 2014: Dr. Martin Salia was working in his native Sierra Leone where he cared for patients suffering from Ebola. Salia arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center extremely ill and died about 36 hours after his arrival.
Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
July 2017
July 2017: Dr. Martin Salia was honored for his "courage and heroism."
Medical center staff dedicated a plaque honoring Salia, which hangs inside the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.
Read more
AP
December 2018
December 2018: Dr. Patrick LaRochelle arrived in Omaha, where he completed the last 14 days of a 21-day monitoring period in a secure area at the Nebraska Medical Center.
The doctor was working in the Democratic Republic of Congo when he made contact with a patient who tested positive for Ebola. LaRochelle did not develop the disease and was released Jan. 12.
Read more
NEBRASKA MEDICINE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.