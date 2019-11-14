The pilot in a May 2018 crash at the Millard Airport that killed him and his wife may not have flown regularly enough to stay proficient, his brother told law enforcement officials. 

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the cause of the crash that killed M. David Steier, 63, and his wife, Arlene Steier, 61, was the pilot's loss of directional control and failure to abort takeoff.

The couple were killed when their Beech P35 airplane crashed about 8:40 a.m. May 27, 2018. Both were licensed pilots — M. David Steier had an estimated total of 550 hours of flight time after his license was issued in 2006 and Arlene Steier had an estimated 750 hours of flight time after getting her license in 2012.

20180529_new_steiers (copy)

M. David Steier, 63, and his wife, Arlene, 61, were killed in a plane crash at the Millard Airport on May 27, 2018.

It's not clear where the two were heading; no flight plan was filed, an NTSB report said.

Witnesses told investigators that the plane was taking off from the Millard Airport runway but went through grass medians and was briefly airborne before it appeared to stall. 

The plane's left wing hit the ground, then the aircraft cartwheeled and crashed, setting it on fire. 

Investigators looking into what happened examined the airframe and engine, which showed no signs of "mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operations," the report said. 

M. David Steier's brother told local law enforcement after the crash that he didn't think Steier flew often enough to "stay proficient in the operation of the airplane." The couple's flight logbooks were not found, but the airplane maintenance records showed the plane had flown a total of 122 hours from 2011 to the last entry on May 4, 2018, when the most recent inspection was completed.

The plane was registered to Steier in 2006, although it's unclear whether the couple owned or flew other planes.

Autopsies of the couple showed they both died of blunt- force trauma. Steier had an over-the-counter antihistamine drug in his system, but investigators said it was unlikely that any drowsiness caused by the drug contributed to the crash.

